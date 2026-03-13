Peruvian Metals: Driving Shareholder Value through Mineral Processing and Exploration in Peru

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
Peruvian Metals (TSXV:PER, OTCQB:DUVNF) is a Canadian exploration and mineral processing company focused on precious and polymetallic metals in Peru. The company’s business model integrates toll milling and mineral purchases at its Aguila Norte processing plant with the exploration and advancement of high-grade, wholly owned mineral assets.
This dual strategy enables Peruvian Metals to generate operating revenue while expanding its resource base, reducing reliance on equity financings and helping protect shareholder capital.
Strategically located polymetallic processing plant in Peru.
The company is advancing a portfolio of gold and silver assets, led by the Palta Dorada project, while leveraging its operational processing infrastructure to improve margins by transitioning from third-party feed to company-owned minerals. Peruvian Metals’ leadership team brings decades of technical, operational, and corporate experience in Peru, with a track record of asset generation, project development, and partnerships with major mining companies.
Company Highlights
- Operating mineral processing platform: Peruvian Metals holds an 80 percent interest in the Aguila Norte processing plant in northern Peru, which has operated at full capacity and delivered record annual throughput in 2025.
- Growth focus at Palta Dorada (100 percent owned): High-grade gold-silver-copper veins with metallurgical results showing 89 percent gold recovery in sulphides (flotation) and >80 percent gold recoveries in both oxide and sulphide material, supporting a near-term bulk sampling and processing strategy.
- Margin expansion strategy: The company aims to replace third-party mineral processing with 100 percent owned minerals starting in 2026 to increase profit margins per tonne processed.
- Permitting and near-term development path: Permitting is advancing at Palta Dorada and Mercedes to enable extraction of minerals for processing as the company progresses development and metallurgical work.
- Experienced Peru team with disciplined capital strategy: Management brings decades of experience operating in Peru and a model intended to limit dilution
9h
Lion One Acknowledges Receipt of Shareholder Requisition and Reiterates Constructive Dialogue and Engagement with All Shareholders
Lion One is committed to transparency and keeping its Shareholders informed No need for Shareholders to take actionLion One Metals Limited (TSXV: LIO,OTC:LOMLF) (OTCQX: LOMLF) ("Lion One" or the "Company") acknowledges receipt of a shareholder meeting requisition notice pursuant to section 167... Keep Reading...
10h
Joe Cavatoni: Gold Volatility Picking Up, Price Setting New Floors
Joe Cavatoni, senior market strategist, Americas, at the World Gold Council, discusses gold's recent price activity, weighing in on its safe-haven status as volatility rises. "We should probably just be accepting of these higher levels of vol and understand that you still see the same type of... Keep Reading...
10h
Joe Mazumdar: Bullish on Copper, but Time to Hold Gold is Now
Joe Mazumdar, editor of Exploration Insights, explains his strategy for picking stocks in a bull market, saying good companies are getting pricier. "When you find deposits that don't have that fatal flaw ... you will have to pay up for it," he said. "And I'm not worried about paying up for it,... Keep Reading...
10h
Top 7 ASX Gold ETFs for Australian Investors in 2026
The price of gold reached record highs in 2026, driven by global economic uncertainty stemming from shifting US trade policy and escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.For many investors, gold is a tool for diversification. The precious metal is known for its ability to act as a... Keep Reading...
12h
Avidian Gold Announces the Appointment of a New Director
TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 12, 2026 / Avidian Gold Corp. ("Avidian" or the "Corporation") (TSXV:AVG,OTC:AVGDF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jean-François Meilleur to Avidian's Board of Directors, effective immediately.Mr. Meilleur graduated from HEC Montréal in 2003 with... Keep Reading...
