Peruvian Metals

Peruvian Metals: Driving Shareholder Value through Mineral Processing and Exploration in Peru

Peruvian Metals (TSXV:PER, OTCQB:DUVNF) is a Canadian exploration and mineral processing company focused on precious and polymetallic metals in Peru. The company’s business model integrates toll milling and mineral purchases at its Aguila Norte processing plant with the exploration and advancement of high-grade, wholly owned mineral assets.

This dual strategy enables Peruvian Metals to generate operating revenue while expanding its resource base, reducing reliance on equity financings and helping protect shareholder capital.

Peruvian Metals' Aguila Norte Proecessing Plant Strategically located polymetallic processing plant in Peru.

The company is advancing a portfolio of gold and silver assets, led by the Palta Dorada project, while leveraging its operational processing infrastructure to improve margins by transitioning from third-party feed to company-owned minerals. Peruvian Metals’ leadership team brings decades of technical, operational, and corporate experience in Peru, with a track record of asset generation, project development, and partnerships with major mining companies.

Company Highlights

  • Operating mineral processing platform: Peruvian Metals holds an 80 percent interest in the Aguila Norte processing plant in northern Peru, which has operated at full capacity and delivered record annual throughput in 2025.
  • Growth focus at Palta Dorada (100 percent owned): High-grade gold-silver-copper veins with metallurgical results showing 89 percent gold recovery in sulphides (flotation) and >80 percent gold recoveries in both oxide and sulphide material, supporting a near-term bulk sampling and processing strategy.
  • Margin expansion strategy: The company aims to replace third-party mineral processing with 100 percent owned minerals starting in 2026 to increase profit margins per tonne processed.
  • Permitting and near-term development path: Permitting is advancing at Palta Dorada and Mercedes to enable extraction of minerals for processing as the company progresses development and metallurgical work.
  • Experienced Peru team with disciplined capital strategy: Management brings decades of experience operating in Peru and a model intended to limit dilution

This Peruvian Metals profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

Click here to connect with Peruvian Metals (TSXV:PER) to receive an Investor Presentation

tsxv:per gold investing silver investing
CC:PER
Peruvian Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Peruvian Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
abx tsx

Peruvian Metals

Driving shareholder value through mineral processing and exploration in Peru

Driving shareholder value through mineral processing and exploration in Peru Keep Reading...
Summit Royalties (TSXV:SUM)

Summit Royalties: Rapidly Scaling a Diversified Precious Metals Royalty and Streaming Portfolio

Keep Reading...
Lion One Acknowledges Receipt of Shareholder Requisition and Reiterates Constructive Dialogue and Engagement with All Shareholders

Lion One Acknowledges Receipt of Shareholder Requisition and Reiterates Constructive Dialogue and Engagement with All Shareholders

Lion One is committed to transparency and keeping its Shareholders informed No need for Shareholders to take actionLion One Metals Limited (TSXV: LIO,OTC:LOMLF) (OTCQX: LOMLF) ("Lion One" or the "Company") acknowledges receipt of a shareholder meeting requisition notice pursuant to section 167... Keep Reading...
Joe Cavatoni, gold bars.

Joe Cavatoni: Gold Volatility Picking Up, Price Setting New Floors

Joe Cavatoni, senior market strategist, Americas, at the World Gold Council, discusses gold's recent price activity, weighing in on its safe-haven status as volatility rises. "We should probably just be accepting of these higher levels of vol and understand that you still see the same type of... Keep Reading...
Joe Mazumdar, open-pit mine.

Joe Mazumdar: Bullish on Copper, but Time to Hold Gold is Now

Joe Mazumdar, editor of Exploration Insights, explains his strategy for picking stocks in a bull market, saying good companies are getting pricier. "When you find deposits that don't have that fatal flaw ... you will have to pay up for it," he said. "And I'm not worried about paying up for it,... Keep Reading...
Gold bars in stacks.

Top 7 ASX Gold ETFs for Australian Investors in 2026

The price of gold reached record highs in 2026, driven by global economic uncertainty stemming from shifting US trade policy and escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.For many investors, gold is a tool for diversification. The precious metal is known for its ability to act as a... Keep Reading...
Avidian Gold Announces the Appointment of a New Director

Avidian Gold Announces the Appointment of a New Director

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 12, 2026 / Avidian Gold Corp. ("Avidian" or the "Corporation") (TSXV:AVG,OTC:AVGDF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jean-François Meilleur to Avidian's Board of Directors, effective immediately.Mr. Meilleur graduated from HEC Montréal in 2003 with... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Peruvian Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Peruvian Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Summit Royalties: Rapidly Scaling a Diversified Precious Metals Royalty and Streaming Portfolio

Cygnus intends to advance resource evaluation and technical studies following successful A$25m placement

Early Warning Reports Issued Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103

Boorara Mined Ore Stockpiles Support Ramp up of Black Swan

Related News

base metals investing

Cygnus intends to advance resource evaluation and technical studies following successful A$25m placement

precious metals investing

Early Warning Reports Issued Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103

precious metals investing

Boorara Mined Ore Stockpiles Support Ramp up of Black Swan

oil and gas investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Oil Company 88 Energy Soars 73 Percent

lithium investing

LFP Batteries Claim 60 Percent of Global Market as North America Scrambles to Build Supply Chain

silver investing

Ted Butler: Silver Blow-Off Top Years Away, How to Play Volatility

magnesium investing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Provides Update Regarding Record Ridge Project Court Decision