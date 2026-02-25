Peruvian Metals Closes Private Placement

Peruvian Metals Closes Private Placement

Peruvian Metals Corp (TSXV: PER,OTC:DUVNF) ("Peruvian Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") previously announced on January 29, 2026. Pursuant to the Offering, the Company issued an aggregate of 10,000,000 units ("Units") at an issue price of $0.10 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,000,000. Each Unit consists of one (1) common share of the Company, and one-half (12) non-transferable share purchase warrant (the "Warrants") of the Company. Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one (1) additional common share for one year from the closing date of the Offering at a price of $0.15 per share.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid finders fees of an aggregate of $39,690 in cash and issued an aggregate of 396,900 finders warrants (the "Finders Warrants") of the Company to certain arm's length finders. The Finders Warrants were issued with the same terms of the Warrants. All the securities issued will be subject to resale restrictions until June 26, 2026. The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to advance its exploration strategy and for general working capital requirements. The completion of the Offering, including all issuances of Units, remains subject to certain regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Insiders of the Company have subscribed for and acquired an aggregate of 1,205,000 Units in the Financing ($120,500), which participation constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") and Policy 5.9 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions of the TSX Venture Exchange (which incorporates the requirements of MI 61-101). However, such participation is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, respectively, as neither the fair market value of the Shares acquired by the insiders of the Company, nor the consideration for the Shares paid by such insiders, exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization for the purposes of MI 61-101.

About Peruvian Metals Corp.

Peruvian Metals Corp. is a Canadian exploration and mineral processing company. Our business model is to acquire and develop precious and base metal properties in Peru and to provide clients with toll milling services and produce high-grade marketable concentrates from mineral purchases. The Aguila Norte processing plant has an environmental permit ("IGAC") from the Peruvian government which provides the Company with the ability to expand operations past the current 100 tonnes per day level.

ON BEHALF OF Peruvian Metals
CORP.
(Signed) Jeffrey Reeder

For additional information, contact:
Jeffrey Reeder, C.E.O.
Telephone: (647) 302-3290
Email: jeffrey.reeder@peruvianmetals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. We use words such as "might", "will", "should", "anticipate", "plan", "expect", "believe", "estimate", "forecast" and similar terminology to identify forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Such statements and information are based on assumptions, estimates, opinions, and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions and its expectations of future developments as well as other factors which it believes to be reasonable and relevant. Forward-looking statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements and information and accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on such statements and information. Risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our annual and quarterly Management's Discussion and Analysis and in other filings made by us with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedarplus.ca. While the Company believes that the expectations expressed by such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information and the assumptions, estimates, opinions, and analysis underlying such expectations are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct. In evaluating forward-looking statements and information, readers should carefully consider the various factors which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements and forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/285233

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

peruvian-metalsper-cctsxv-pergold-investing
PER:CC
Peruvian Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Peruvian Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
abx tsx

Peruvian Metals

Positive Cashflow and First-Mover Advantage in Peru

Positive Cashflow and First-Mover Advantage in Peru Keep Reading...
Blackrock Silver Commences 17,000 Metre Two-Phased Expansion Drill Programs at Tonopah West Project

Blackrock Silver Commences 17,000 Metre Two-Phased Expansion Drill Programs at Tonopah West Project

Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC,OTC:BKRRF) (OTCQX: BKRRF) (FSE: AHZ0) ("Blackrock" or the "Company") announces the mobilization of drill rigs for two major resource expansion drill campaigns at the Tonopah West project ("Tonopah West") located along the Walker Lane Trend in Nye and Esmeralda... Keep Reading...
Gold bars and coins.

How to Invest in Gold Royalty and Streaming Stocks

Gold royalty companies offer investors exposure to gold and silver with the benefits of diversification, lower risk and a steady income stream. Royalty companies operating in the resource sector will typically agree to provide funding for the exploration or development of a resource in exchange... Keep Reading...
Hand labeled "BRICS" cutting paper money with scissors.

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

The BRICS nations, originally composed of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, have had many discussions about establishing a new reserve currency backed by a basket of their respective currencies. The creation of a potentially gold-backed currency, known as the "Unit," as a US dollar... Keep Reading...
PDAC

Toronto to Host Global Mineral Sector for PDAC 2026, March 1 – 4

The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) will bring together the mineral exploration and mining community in Toronto for its 94th annual Convention, taking place March 1 – 4, 2026, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC).As the World’s Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining... Keep Reading...
THE SIGNAL ARCHITECTURE: 5 Stocks Calibrating the 2026 Infrastructure Cycle

THE SIGNAL ARCHITECTURE: 5 Stocks Calibrating the 2026 Infrastructure Cycle

USANewsGroup.com Market Intelligence Brief — WHAT'S HAPPENING: The infrastructure holding the global economy together is being stress-tested in real time: Gold at $5,552 per ounce as central banks loaded another 755 tonnes into reserves [1]The G7 issued formal guidance treating the quantum... Keep Reading...
Pixelated world map with fluctuating red-orange digital wave.

Mining’s New Reality: Strategic Nationalism, Gold Records and a Fractured Cost Curve

The era of “smooth globalization” is over, and mining is entering a more fragmented, politically charged phase defined by strategic nationalism, according to speakers at S&P Global’s latest webinar.Jason Holden, who opened the “State of the Market: Mining Q4 2025” session with a macro overview,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Peruvian Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Peruvian Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

RZOLV Technologies to Present at the Clean Energy & Renewables Virtual Investor Conference March 5th

Transition Metals Exhibiting at PDAC 2026 - Booth #2126

Finlay Minerals advances multiple targets to drill-ready on its PIL Property

Rio Silver Inc. Announces $3.0 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement Led by Eric Sprott

Related News

rare earth investing

China's Rare Earth Export Ban Hits Japanese Defense Sector

uranium investing

US Nuclear Growth at Risk as Enrichment Supply Gap Looms

precious metals investing

RZOLV Technologies to Present at the Clean Energy & Renewables Virtual Investor Conference March 5th

base metals investing

Transition Metals Exhibiting at PDAC 2026 - Booth #2126

base metals investing

Finlay Minerals advances multiple targets to drill-ready on its PIL Property

precious metals investing

Rio Silver Inc. Announces $3.0 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement Led by Eric Sprott

base metals investing

Oreterra Metals to Exhibit at PDAC 2026, Booth #2717