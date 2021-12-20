Precious Metals Investing News
Peruvian Metals Corp. announces a total of 64,754,228 common shares were voted either in person or by proxy at its Annual and General Meeting on December 14th, which represented 66.12% of the outstanding common shares of the Company as at the record date. All the matters submitted to the shareholders, as set out in the Notice of Meeting and Information Circular dated November 15th, were voted in favour, including ...

Peruvian Metals Corp. (TSXV: PER) ("Peruvian Metals" or the "Company") announces a total of 64,754,228 common shares were voted either in person or by proxy at its Annual and General Meeting on December 14th, which represented 66.12% of the outstanding common shares of the Company as at the record date. All the matters submitted to the shareholders, as set out in the Notice of Meeting and Information Circular dated November 15th, were voted in favour, including fixing the size of the board of Peruvian Metals to five, the ratification of the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan, and the appointment of UHY McGovern Hurley LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year.

In addition, the Company announces its Board has granted 2,125,000 incentive stock options to various directors, officers, employees, and consultants. The options vest immediately and may be exercised at a price of $0.20 per common share for a period of three years from the date of grant, in accordance with its stock option plan and policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Peruvian Metals Corp.

Peruvian Metals Corp. is a Canadian Exploration and Mineral Processing company. Our business model is to provide toll milling services for clients and to produce high grade concentrates from mineral purchases. The Company continues to acquire and develop precious and base metal properties in Peru.

For further information on Peruvian Metals Corp. please visit www.peruvianmetals.com .

Peruvian Metals Corp. is a Canadian resource company listed on the
TSX Venture Exchange: Symbol "PER"
For additional information, contact: Jeffrey Reeder Tel: (647) 302-3290
Website: www.peruvianmetals.com Email: jeffrey.reeder@peruvianmetals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. We use words such as "might", "will", "should", "anticipate", "plan", "expect", "believe", "estimate", "forecast" and similar terminology to identify forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Such statements and information are based on assumptions, estimates, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions and its expectations of future developments as well as other factors which it believes to be reasonable and relevant. Forward-looking statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements and information and accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on such statements and information. Risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our annual and quarterly Management's Discussion and Analysis and in other filings made by us with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedar.com. While the Company believes that the expectations expressed by such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information and the assumptions, estimates, opinions and analysis underlying such expectations are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct. In evaluating forward-looking statements and information, readers should carefully consider the various factors which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements and forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/108136

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Peruvian Metals TSXV:PER Gold Investing
PER:CA
Peruvian Metals

Peruvian Metals

Overview

Peru is a prolific producer of both gold and copper. In 2019, it was one of the largest gold producers in Latin America, with an output of 128.4 metric tonnes. Even more impressively, Peru was the world's second-largest copper producer that year, with a copper-mining output of 2.4 million metric tonnes, and it hosts 13 percent of the world's copper reserves. It is no surprise that major companies are focused on this mining-friendly nation, including Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD), Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO), Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM,TSX:HBM) and many more. As the majors focus on production, there is a growing number of junior exploration companies searching for viable copper and gold deposits in the region.

One company focused on finding success in Peru is Peruvian Metals (TSXV:PER), a Canadian mineral processing and exploration company with reported revenue exceeding C$1.6 million for 2019. The company has an 80 percent stake in the Aguila Norte processing plant, which has a processing capacity of 100 tonnes per day.

Keep reading... Show less

New to the Investing News Network

New to the Investing News Network – August 2021

Keep reading... Show less
American Eagle Gold Appoints Kevin Canario to CFO

American Eagle Gold Appoints Kevin Canario to CFO

American Eagle Gold Corp. (" American Eagle Gold " or the " Company ") (TSX.V: AE) is pleased to announce that Kevin Canario has been appointed the Company's Chief Financial Officer. Most recently, he was Corporate Controller of Battle North Gold Corporation where he was instrumental in the eventual sale of the Bateman Gold project. Prior to this, Mr. Canario was the CFO of INV Metals Inc. and worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP for 5 years within the mining assurance practice managing audits for a variety of publicly listed clients ranging from small exploration to large multi-asset operations. Mr. Canario holds a CPA, CA and Honours Bachelor of Commerce from McMaster University Canada .

American Eagle Gold and the Ore Group would also like to announce the resignation of Jeff Potwarka , the Company's outgoing CFO. The entire Ore Group team thanks Mr. Potwarka for his dedication and many years of service to the team and Company's shareholders and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.

Keep reading... Show less
Orefinders Appoints Kevin Canario to CFO

Orefinders Appoints Kevin Canario to CFO

Orefinders Resources Inc. (" Orefinders " or the " Company ") (TSXV: ORX) is pleased to announce that Kevin Canario has been appointed the Company's Chief Financial Officer. Most recently, he was Corporate Controller of Battle North Gold Corporation where he was instrumental in the eventual sale of the Bateman Gold project. Prior to this, Mr. Canario was the CFO of INV Metals Inc. and worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP for 5 years within the mining assurance practice managing audits for a variety of publicly listed clients ranging from small exploration to large multi-asset operations. Mr. Canario holds a CPA, CA and Honours Bachelor of Commerce from McMaster University Canada .

Orefinders and the Ore Group would also like to announce the resignation of Jeff Potwarka , the Company's outgoing CFO. The entire Ore Group team thanks Mr. Potwarka for his dedication and many years of service to the team and Company's shareholders and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.

Keep reading... Show less

Newmont Closes Sustainability-Linked Senior Notes Offering of $1 Billion at 2.600%

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) ("Newmont" or the "Company") announced today that it has received aggregate net proceeds of approximately $992 million, after deducting underwriting discounts (before expenses), upon the closing of its registered public offering of $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 2.600% Sustainability-Linked Senior Notes due 2032.

Newmont is the first in the mining industry to issue a sustainability-linked bond, representing a further step in aligning its financing strategy with environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments.

Keep reading... Show less
CORRECTION: Snowline Gold Announces Completion of C$7 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

CORRECTION: Snowline Gold Announces Completion of C$7 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

This press release replaces the press release disseminated December 20, 2021 at 8:00 AM ET. The press release had an incorrect headline. No changes to the content of the release have been made.

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement, issuing 757,575 flow-through common shares of the Company (the "FT Shares") at a price of C$0.66 per FT Share and 8,783,783 premium flow-through common shares of the Company (the "Premium FT Shares") at a price of C$0.74 per Premium FT Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$7 million. Each FT Share and Premium FT Share is accompanied by one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant being exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.75 until December 17, 2023(the "Offering

Keep reading... Show less
Newrange Provides Year-end Update on Pamlico Project

Newrange Provides Year-end Update on Pamlico Project

(TheNewswire)

Newrange Gold Corp.

TSXV:NRG ) (OTC :NRGOF ) ( Frankfurt: X6C) Newrange Gold Corp. (" Newrange " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an exploration update and overview of targets being developed on its Pamlico Project in Nevada where the Company is outlining a large-scale, multi-phase, polymetallic mineralizing system

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News