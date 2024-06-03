Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Spartan Resources

Pepper Continues To Grow – 25.24m @ 16.66g/t

Deepest intercept to date confirms consistent thick mineralisation over 120m along-strike and 150m down-plunge at fast-growing high-grade discovery

Spartan Resources Limited (“Spartan” or “Company”) (ASX: SPR) is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities at its 100%-owned Dalgaranga Gold Project (“DGP”), located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

HIGHLIGHTS

Pepper Gold Prospect – new intercept significantly expands known extents of high-grade discovery:

  • 25.24m @ 16.66g/t gold (uncut) from 616.41m down-hole (DGRC1431-DT-W1), including:
    • 5.21m @ 18.74g/t, 4.65m @ 52.46g/tand 5.44m @ 12.39g/t gold in three separate high grade sub-intervals within the overall high-grade drill intercept.
    • The intercept in DGRC1431-DT-W1 confirms that high-grade gold mineralisation extends more than 115 metres down-plunge from DGDH070, which returned 14.73m @ 11.42g/tgold as well as northward more than 85m beyond the previous deepest Pepper intercept of 11.28m @ 5.94g/t gold from previously announced drill-hole DGDH069.
  • A maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for the high-grade Pepper Gold Prospect will be completed as part of the scheduled mid-year resource update for the Dalgaranga Gold Project.

Never Never DepositFigure 1: Long Section of the Never Never Gold Deposit, Pepper, Four Pillars and West Winds Gold Prospects looking East. New high- grade intercept assay at Pepper highlighted in gold callout box. Note the proposed exploration drill drive design in black.


This release contains new assay results from recent surface drilling targeting extensions of the recently discovered high-grade Pepper Gold Prospect (DGRC1431-DT-W1), as well as in-fill (DGDH062) and exploration drilling (DGDH067) from the immediately adjacent and growing 0.95Moz @ 5.74g/t Never Never Gold Deposit.

Management Comment

Spartan Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Simon Lawson, said: “Just weeks after its discovery in May 2024, Pepper is already emerging as a significant new high-grade ore system immediately adjacent to our flagship deposit, the 0.95Moz Never Never Gold Deposit, discovered in 2022.

“This latest drill intercept in DGRC1431-DT-W1 of 25.24m @ 16.66g/t gold is the best and also the deepest Pepper drill intercept to date and, at 420.5 gram x metres, is the fourth best intercept ever recorded at the Dalgaranga Gold Project, Never Never included!

“The other two results reported today are certainly lower grade, however the intercept of 20.38m @ 0.92g/t gold in DGDH067 comes from within the shear zone that defines the northern margin of Never Never, and the other intercept of 12.55m @ 1.00g/t gold in DGDH062 defines the lower grade zone that

sits between Never Never and the new Pepper Gold Prospect, these holes provide useful information for constraining the ‘edges’ of the mineralisation ahead of the upcoming mid-year resource updates.

“Owning high-grade resources close to relatively new processing infrastructure is a great formula and the foundation behind many highly successful and resilient producers, past and present. What differentiates our opportunity – the Spartan story – is that we are generating excitement, momentum and value by drilling and actively growing our high-grade gold resources through continuous discovery, right in front of our existing infrastructure.

“While we continue to increase the value of our assets and our company through the drill bit, the next key phase in our strategy will get underway shortly with the commencement of our underground exploration drill drive. This will provide the key drill platforms from which we will continue to drive resource growth, generate reserves and grade control the key Never Never Gold Deposit, as well as explore for more high- grade discoveries.

“The added benefit of the drill drive is that it can rapidly become the natural backbone, a critical piece of capital development, for any future underground mining scenarios – providing access to the Never Never, Pepper and West Winds target zones.

“Considering what we have achieved with surface drilling over the past two years, the development of the exploration drill drive has the potential to take the Spartan story to the next level as we get up close and personal with our recent high-grade discoveries and continue to focus on delivering tangible outcomes for our shareholders.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Spartan Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.


SPR:AU
Spartan Resources
Many Peaks Gold

Many Peaks Minerals Ltd (ASX: MPK) – Trading Halt

Many Peaks Minerals Limited (the Company) (ASX: MPK) requests an immediate halt to the trading of the Company’s quoted securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 17.1.

Keep reading...Show less

Peloton Commences Summer Lithium Exploration Program in Northern Nevada & Oversubscribes Financing

(TheNewswire)

Peloton Minerals Corporation

June 3, 2024 TheNewswire - London, Ontario Peloton Minerals Corporation ("Peloton" or the "Company") (CSE Symbol: PMC; OTCQB Symbol: PMCCF) is pleased to announce that it:

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

G2 drills 46.5 m @ 1.1 g/t Au at NW OKO Discovery

G2 Goldfields Inc. (" G2 " or the " Company ") (TSX: GTWO; OTCQX: GUYGF) is pleased to provide an update on the Company's new discovery at NW OKO, part of the 27,719-acre OKO-AREMU gold project, Guyana. G2 recently announced an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (" MRE ") for the project comprised of 922,000 ounces of gold (" Indicated ") and 1,099,000 ounces of gold (" Inferred ") [ see press release dated April 03, 2024 ].

The NW OKO discovery lies an approximate distance of 3.5 km from the current established gold resource at the OKO Main/Ghanie areas [ see press release dated February 13, 2024 ], opening up a new district for resource expansion. Geologically, NW OKO is very similar to the OKO Main/Ghanie Zone, featuring long prominent shear structures that host mineralized quartz veins which are situated near the margins of carbonaceous sediments and volcanics. To date at NW OKO, the Company has completed 58 shallow diamond drill holes totalling 5,747 metres along a 2.5 km strike length.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Banyan Commences Drilling and Announces Henry Marsden as Technical Advisor, Aurmac Project, Yukon

Banyan Commences Drilling and Announces Henry Marsden as Technical Advisor, Aurmac Project, Yukon

Banyan Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Banyan") (TSXV:BYN)(OTCQB:BYAGF) is pleased to announce the commencement of the 2024 exploration program at it's AurMac Project ("AurMac"), located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon, and the addition of Henry Marsden as a Technical Advisor

" Drilling underway is focused on demonstrating the economic potential of the project and, in part, the Resource's potential to grow in grade and scale - with all deposits open. Drilling is guided by our internal scoping work with mining development experts and updated geological and structural models, " stated Tara Christie, President & CEO of Banyan. " The strategic advice we have received from the expertise of our mining development shareholders and advisors such as Henry Marsden, has positioned us for our most focused drill program to date. We are excited for how transformational this year will be for Banyan. "

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Antilles Gold Limited

Trading of Shares from Convertible Notes

Antilles Gold Limited (“Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) (ASX: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) advises that the Company proposes to pay out the balance of two $1.0M Convertible Notes issued by the Company in March and April 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Brightstar logo

Further Assay Results from Link Zone Confirms Near- surface Mineralisation Across Multiple Lodes

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar) is pleased to announce further assay results from the Link Zone Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling program, part of the large RC and diamond drilling (DD) program across the broader 1.45Moz Brightstar portfolio. The program is targeting gold mineralisation within delineated pit shells and underground designs outlined within Brightstar’s Scoping Studies2,3 along with near-term development assessment of the Link Zone deposit comprising the Westralian Menzies, Merriyulah and Golden Dicks deposits.

Keep reading...Show less

Spartan Resources
