Peloton Clarifies Certain Assay Results.

(TheNewswire)
March 13, 2025 TheNewswire - London, Ontario Peloton Minerals Corporation ("Peloton" or the "Company") (CSE Symbol: PMC; OTCQB Symbol: PMCCF) is issuing this clarification regarding certain assay results previously reported in its news release dated January 28, 2026.
Following an internal review of the analytical data and disclosure, the Company determined that the cesium (Cs) assays reported in the release were made in error. The assays attributable to cesium (Cs) were in fact the cerium (Ce) assays. The Cesium (Cs) assays in fact range from 1 part per million ("ppm") to 70 ppm with an average of 16.7 ppm across all four drill holes.
This clarification relates solely to the inadvertent reversal of the cerium and cesium assays in the original disclosure. The rubidium (Rb) and lithium (Li) values reported in the original release were transcribed and reported correctly and remain unchanged.
The Company has reviewed its disclosure procedures and will implement additional verification steps to ensure consistency between laboratory analytical reports and public disclosure.
For further information, please visit the Company's website at Pelotonminerals.com or contact:
Edward (Ted) Ellwood, MBA
President & CEO 1-519-697-2313
Qualified person
Richard C. Capps, PhD, is the qualified person under NI 43-101 that has approved the technical information contained within this release. Dr. Capps is the Company's Senior Geologist and a Director.
About Peloton Minerals Corporation
Peloton Minerals Corporation is a reporting issuer in good standing in the Provinces of British Columbia and Ontario whose common shares are listed on the CSE (Symbol: PMC) and trade in the U.S. on the OTC QB (Symbol: PMCCF). There are 152,567,062 common shares issued and outstanding in the capital of the Company.
Peloton's exploration portfolio includes the North Elko Lithium Project in northeastern Nevada which is prospective for lithium, uranium, critical and rare earth minerals, as well the Golden Trail and Independence Valley Carlin style gold projects in northeastern Nevada, and a non-controlling interest in a copper porphyry project near Butte, Montana
CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release contains "forward-looking information" (within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws) and "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such statements or information are identified with words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "foresee", "intend", "looking", "plan", "potential", "propose", "project"," suggests", "outlook" or similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook.
Such statements include, among others, those concerning the Company's intention to implement additional verification steps to ensure consistency between laboratory analytical reports and public disclosure. Such forward-looking information or statements are based on a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions which may cause actual results or other expectations to differ materially from those anticipated and which may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially due to a number of factors.
Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information or statements are reasonable, prospective investors in the Company's securities should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because the Company can provide no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information and statements contained in this news release are as of the date of this news release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise this forward-looking information and statements except as required by law.
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