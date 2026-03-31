Pedro Resources Announces Appointment of CEO

Pedro Resources Announces Appointment of CEO

Pedro Resources Ltd. (CSE: VBN) ("Pedro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Marc Williams as the Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company, effective February 28, 2026.

Mr. Williams has over two decades of business experience, particularly in the real estate development and project management areas. He has overseen heritage restorations, mixed-use developments and large-scale housing projects throughout Canada and the United States. His extensive expertise spans the full range of activities, from project commencement to completion ensuring they meet highest standards of quality, affordability and environmental responsibility.

As a forward-thinking entrepreneur, Marc co-founded CapturePlay, a tokenized asset skill-based gaming platform, showcasing his ability to pioneer emerging technologies and integrate blockchain innovations. He served a CEO for eight years of the Company located in Vancouver British Columbia.

In addition, the Company would like to announce the resignation of Mr. Brian Stecyk as the interim Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Stecyk will continue to serve as the interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company and a director.

About Pedro Resources Ltd.

Pedro Resources Ltd. is a Canadian exploration company listed on the CSE focused on mineral exploration and development. The Company is currently advancing a proposed change of business toward the development of biotechnologies for the remediation and reclamation of contaminated soils.

For further information, contact:

On behalf of the Board
Brian Stecyk
Director
Tel: 780-953-0111

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward‐looking statements and information relating to the Company's proposed change of business and the Offering.

The forward‐looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward‐looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290696

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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