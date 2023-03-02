PDAC Archives.
For over 80 years, the biggest players in the resource space have come from across the globe to attend the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention in Toronto. Please see here for INN coverage of PDAC from previous years. For the latest coverage of PDAC, see our main PDAC page.
PDAC 2022
Pre-PDAC
During PDAC
Post-PDAC
PDAC 2021
Pre-PDAC
Post-PDAC
PDAC 2020
Pre-PDAC
During PDAC
- PDAC 2020, Day 1: Notes from the Floor
- PDAC 2020, Day 2: Notes from the Floor
- PDAC 2020, Days 3 and 4: Notes from the Floor
Post-PDAC
PDAC 2019
Pre-PDAC
During PDAC
- PDAC 2019, Day 1: Notes from the Floor
- PDAC 2019, Day 2: Notes from the Floor
- PDAC 2019, Day 3: Notes from the Floor
Post-PDAC
- VIDEO Round-Up: Resources at PDAC 2019
- VIDEO Round-Up: Precious Metals at PDAC 2019
- VIDEO Round-Up: Base Metals at PDAC 2019
- VIDEO Round-Up: Battery Metals at PDAC 2019
- VIDEO Round-Up: Energy at PDAC 2019
PDAC 2018
Pre-PDAC
During PDAC
- PDAC 2018, Day 1: Notes from the Floor
- PDAC 2018, Day 2: Notes from the Floor
- PDAC 2018, Day 3: Notes from the Floor
Post-PDAC
PDAC 2017
Pre-PDAC
During PDAC
- PDAC 2017, Day 1: Notes from the Floor
- PDAC 2017, Day 2: Notes from the Floor
- PDAC 2017, Day 3: Notes from the Floor
Post-PDAC
PDAC 2016
Pre-PDAC
During PDAC
PDAC 2015
During PDAC
Post-PDAC
PDAC 2014
PDAC 2013
PDAC 2012
PDAC 2010
Established in 1932, the convention has grown in size and stature, and is now recognized as one of the biggest and brightest mining events in the world. Since its inception, PDAC has expanded to the point where it is now able to inject close to C$57 million into the local economy on an annual basis.
Taking place against Toronto’s hustle and bustle backdrop, the convention happens at the beginning of March every year, and is a must-attend event for anyone involved in or interested in the minerals industry.
During its four day run, companies, investors, stakeholders and mining media congregate at Metro Toronto Convention Center and partake in an event that typically includes thousands of attendees from over 100 countries.
The convention has evolved over its decades-long run, but continues to focus on the precious metals, base metals, battery metals and energy sectors, with market watchers providing their insight through panels and presentations. PDAC’s various programs, which include sustainability, indigenous and student offerings, are key components as well.
Of course, PDAC is also known for its vast networking opportunities, and offers a chance for investors to connect and speak with companies of all sizes.
For more information on the convention and how you can participate, click here to sign up to receive the latest news and announcements from PDAC, or follow PDAC on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.