Ubitus K.K. (hereinafter Ubitus), a world-leading cloud gaming technology provider, supports Owlcat Games and META Publishing to release Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous on the Nintendo Switch™ platform. This cloud version will be released simultaneously with other console platforms on 29 th September. Players in Japan North America Korea, and selected Europe countries can find this astonishing title on the Nintendo eShop.

Massive storyline, more game time!

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous is a critically acclaimed massive cRPG based on the popular tabletop system. The title offers hundreds of hours of gameplay with all that fans of the genre can expect: fateful decisions, breathtaking stories, strong and diverse companion cast together with addictive and complex gaming system that offers both turn-based or real-time with pause battle modes. Nintendo Switch TM players of cloud version can have instant access and begin their adventures immediately, without waiting for download and installation. The Enhanced Edition of Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous will become the standard version for the Nintendo Switch release, featuring many quality-of-life improvements, a photo mode, together with additional high-level content related to several mythic paths and other features and tweaks.

"Game development for each new platform takes time, money, and internal resources. Ubitus cloud solution can help developers like Owlcat Games to bring the same level of experience to the new platform without losing in quality and performance. With more success stories like Owlcat Games, we believe more content creators embrace cloud for multi-platform distribution", Wesley Kuo , CEO of Ubitus, comments.

*Nintendo Switch is a trademark of Nintendo.

About Owlcat Games

Owlcat Games is a team of developers united by a love of RPGs. From our beginnings as a small group of games industry veterans obsessed with the idea of making our dream games a reality, we have grown into a truly international company, with our headquarters in Cyprus and more than 120 employees spread across offices in various countries. We are continuing to expand and take on new hires from around the world, and we also get together every week to play tabletop games in the office and on Roll20 online.

About META Publishing

META Publishing is a rising video game label powered by industry veterans and gaming enthusiasts worldwide. We do not only publish games but create unique relations between the game and the players. With love and passion for games, we cater to developers' needs and help them make each game shine!

About Ubitus

Ubitus operates the world's best GPU virtualization technology and cloud streaming platform, and is dedicated to providing a superior user experience via its advanced technology. As long as users are connected to a broadband network, they can enjoy AAA gaming experience across various devices, such as smartphones, tablets, game consoles, smart TVs, and personal computers.

With its comprehensive GDK (game development kit), Ubitus provides a fast-to-market onboarding solution to support game companies in Japan and overseas, who are interested in cloud gaming. Ubitus partners with telecom carriers, online service providers and game publishers around the world.

Contact Us

TEL: +81-3-6435-3295 ( Tokyo )

+886-2-2717-6123 ( Taipei )

Media contact: pr@ubitus.net

Business inquiry: contact@ubitus.net

Website: https://ubitus.net/

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pathfinder-wrath-of-the-righteous-released-to-nintendo-switchtm-on-29th-sept-supported-by-ubitus-301630484.html

SOURCE Ubitus K.K.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

