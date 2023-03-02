iMETAL Resources Announces 2023 Phase One Exploration Plans at Gowganda West and Ghost Mountain

PARIS HILTON, GEETANJALI DHILLON, AND SABRINA KAY JOIN MUUS COLLECTIVE'S ADVISORY BOARD OF DISTINGUISHED WOMEN EXECUTIVES

Paris Hilton , Geetanjali Dhillon , Sabrina Kay, Mich Mathews-Spradlin and Felicia Day make up Muus Collective's Board of Advisors.

Muus Collective, Inc. ("Muus"), an entertainment studio creating experiences that span mobile games and digital collectibles, announced today the expansion of its Board of Advisors, welcoming experts from the worlds of web3, entertainment and philanthropy. Three prominent leaders will join the board, Paris Hilton CEO of 11:11 Media, entrepreneur, investor, and women's and children's rights advocate, Geetanjali Dhillon marketing strategist for global entertainment companies, including Sony, Netflix, NBCU, AMC Networks, brand and growth advisor, and passionate DEI advocate, and Sabrina Kay CEO of Fremont Private Investments, Strategic Partner at VSS Capital Partners, former CEO of five exited companies and notable philanthropist. They will join Mich Mathews-Spradlin former CMO and SVP of Marketing at Microsoft, and Felicia Day actor, producer, writer, streamer and well-known gamer, who already sit on the board.

PARIS HILTON, GEETANJALI DHILLON, AND SABRINA KAY JOIN MUUS COLLECTIVE'S ADVISORY BOARD OF DISTINGUISHED WOMEN EXECUTIVES

Muus was incubated by Griffin Gaming Partners ("GGP") one of the world's largest venture capital firms singularly focused on the global gaming and web3 markets, and recently announced its strategic partnership with major fashion retailer, REVOLVE . The company is preparing to launch its inaugural web3-enabled mobile fashion game that empowers players to create, inspire and grow their own followings.

"We are thrilled to bring together this group of accomplished, talented and insightful professionals as our Board of Advisors," said Amber Bezahler , Co-Founder and CEO of Muus. "Their unique perspectives across many different industries will be invaluable as we aim to reshape how consumers engage with fashion and entertainment."

In addition to Muus' focus on digital fashion innovation with web3 enablement, Muus hopes to advance diversity in gaming, web3 and fashion through building a team that is inclusive, collaborative and empowering.

Emily Wang , partner to Griffin Gaming Partners and member of Muus' Board of Directors noted, " Paris, Mich , Geetanjali, Felicia and Sabrina are powerhouses with complementary expertise in web3 innovation, marketing, content creation and entertainment. With the gaming expertise of Muus' leadership team, fashion and marketing prowess of REVOLVE, and cross-functional proficiencies of our advisors, Muus is strategically positioned to define the intersection of fashion, mobile gaming and web3."

"We are at the beginning of a revolution of how we engage with entertainment and fashion," added Paris Hilton , who has been a trailblazing web3 advocate since 2016. "I'm very passionate about self-expression and think there are endless opportunities for people to experiment with digital identities and become the best versions of themselves in web3. Muus' platform will help enable that and I'm thrilled to partner with them at the forefront of this innovation."

"I was immediately drawn to the vision behind Muus Collective," shared Geetanjali Dhillon , a prominent leader in advising companies on marketing and organizational strategy with a lens of multicultural representation to drive global growth. "The team's passion for leading transformation within gaming, fashion and tech by bringing together a diverse and thoughtful team and inclusive culture is exactly what we need more of right now."

"I've been very inspired by the Muus Collective team, the technology they are building and their vision to bring others into the web3 space," said Sabrina Kay . "Women and other minorities are often left out of conversations around innovation. With web3, we have a huge opportunity to not only shape the future of the internet, but also to allow consumers to participate in a large economic opportunity where they can set themselves up for success for the future. I'm honored to support Muus in helping onboard more people to this space."

"We are at yet another pivotal moment in the evolution of technology," said Mich Mathews-Spradlin. "The Muus team brings together the right blend of passion, know-how and agility to help define what the future of web3 and gaming can look like."

"I couldn't be more excited about what Muus is building," shared Felicia Day . "As a lifelong gamer, I believe the team behind the game needs to authentically represent the players. This amazing crew has vast experience across both the fashion and gaming worlds. I'm excited about their vision to change the world's perspective on what it means to be a gamer."

Muus' female-led founding team members, Sarah Fuchs and Amber Bezahler , are veterans of the gaming and fashion industries, with experience producing titles like Covet Fashion, The Sims Mobile, The Sims 2, and X-men: The Official Game at Electronic Arts, Glu Mobile, and Activision, and partnering with fashion brands, including Bottega Veneta, Agent Provocateur, Calvin Klein , J. Crew, among others.

About Muus Collective™

Muus Collective™ is an entertainment studio creating community-driven, fashion-centric experiences that span mobile games and digital collectibles. Muus Collective is developing its inaugural web3-enabled mobile game that empowers players to find inspiration, create and grow a following, with an anticipated launch in 2023. For more information, visit https://www.muuscollective.com .

About Griffin Gaming Partners

Griffin Gaming Partners is one of the world's largest venture funds focused exclusively on gaming, with over $1.2 billion under management. Griffin was founded by Peter Levin , Phil Sanderson and Nick Tuosto . Griffin is founder-friendly, cares deeply about the industry and brings decades of investment, advisory and operational experience within the sector. GGP invests in seed through growth stages at the intersection of content and infrastructure.

If you would like more information about this topic, please email Amanda Lulewicz at press@muuscollective.com .

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

7Sport: One of the Favorite Tournaments for eSport Fans is Returning to Toronto in 2023

All Call of Duty fans know the last Major that happened in 2022 in Toronto was a huge success. Happily, we will all be able to witness an astonishing comeback for the 2023 season since Toronto will be hosting one of the biggest eSport tournaments. It is not only the fans of the game that are excited but also the betting sites at https:7sport.netcabetting that are already preparing for one of the largest esports entities in the world. The event will be held from the 25 th of May to the 28 th of May.

7Sport: One of the Favorite Tournaments for eSport Fans is Returning to Toronto in 2023

We are still waiting for some details, but we already know that the event will be unforgettable, keeping in mind that this is the last chance for the best teams of Call of Duty to mark themselves before the beginning of the Champion Weekend. We also know the location – Ryerson's Mattamy Athletic Centre – one of the best places for such an event in Toronto .

Well, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II already started notably in December. There are four modes included in season 2023 – Control mode, Hardpoint, Destroy and Search. Each of them is built of three weeks of online gaming, during which the teams will be able to play 5 games. The results determine which teams will be sent for the LAN matches. One exception will be made for Major I when all teams were playing four matches for two weeks.

At the moment Major III is being played and will continue until the 5 th of March. It will be followed by the live event that is happening in Optic Texas from the 9 th of March to the 12 th of the month. Then we will see Major IV, which will also be pretty exciting, and finally – Major V – the event we are all waiting for. It is not a surprise that most of the fans of Call of Duty will be happy to witness the tournament happening in Toronto , keeping in mind the huge success it had last year, so be ready for huge interest towards the tickets.

Stormbreaker, The Ultimate Choice for Gamers - Pwnage Raises the Bar with Magnesium Alloy Gaming Mouse, Now Available for Pre-sale

Ultra-Lightweight Gaming Masterpiece Expertly Engineered for Supreme Gaming Performance

Pwnage an industry leader in premium gaming peripherals, today announced that Stormbreaker, an ultra-lightweight gaming mouse built with Magnesium alloy and expertly engineered for maximum gaming performance, is now available for presale for $169 - $179 at StormBreaker | Pwnage . Packed with the latest and most innovative gaming technologies, Stormbreaker will ship in April.

GN Audio and Jabra Go Live with Ivalua to Digitalize Procurement and Unlock the Power of Supplier Collaboration

- Ivalua, a global leader in spend management today announced that GN Audio has gone live with Ivalua's Source-to-Contract (S2C) solution to digitalize its procurement operations and improve collaboration with suppliers.

Part of the 150-year-old GN Group, GN Audio offers intelligent audio, video, collaboration, and gaming solutions, marketed under the brands Jabra, SteelSeries, and BlueParrott.

GN Audio had selected Ivalua to create a connected, collaborative space by digitalizing a range of key procurement activities including sourcing, supplier management, and performance monitoring, as well as risk and contract management. Ivalua was chosen thanks to its ability to configure the platform to suit the company's current and future needs, and the capability to empower GN Audio with seamless collaboration tools, including an SSO user integration with Microsoft Azure.

Additionally, as a company that is actively working to improve sustainability across its business, the degree of visibility into suppliers provided by Ivalua's solution will also help GN Audio achieve its corporate social responsibility goals.

"Through increased digitalization, we will streamline crucial procurement operations from global supplier onboarding and management to performance monitoring, while also providing greater transparency into sourcing materials to manufacture our products," says Liam Kenny , Vice President, Global Sourcing from GN Audio. "We are pleased to partner with Ivalua whose highly flexible solution will help us increase collaboration with suppliers, meet our strategic and sustainability goals, and, crucially, continue to innovate."

"Working closely and effectively with suppliers is vital to make more informed decisions and better navigate today's fast-changing supply chains. We look forward to empowering GN Audio's procurement digital transformation and seeing our solutions accompany their ongoing growth," says Dan Amzallag , Chief Operating Officer at Ivalua.

About GN Group

GN brings people closer through our leading intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming solutions. GN was founded more than 150 years ago with a vision to connect the world. Today, inspired by our strong heritage, GN touches more lives than ever with our unique expertise and the broadest portfolio of products and services in its history – bringing people closer to what is important to them.

GN markets its solutions with the brands Jabra, ReSound, SteelSeries, Beltone, Interton, BlueParrott, Danavox, and FalCom in 100 countries. Founded in 1869, GN Group employs more than 7,500 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO). Visit GN.com and connect with GN on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Twitter.

About Ivalua

Ivalua is a leading provider of cloud-based Spend Management software. Our complete, unified platform empowers businesses to effectively manage all categories of spend and all suppliers, increasing profitability, improving ESG performance, lowering risk and improving employee productivity. We are trusted by hundreds of the world's most admired brands and recognized as a leader by Gartner and other analysts. Learn more at www.ivalua.com . Follow us at @Ivalua .

Media Contact
US & Canada


Michael Gallo
Lumina Communications for Ivalua
212-239-8594
mike@luminapr.com
media.us@ivalua.com

EXACTA SYSTEMS LAUNCHES NEW STEPPER GAMES FROM EVERI

Exacta Systems is proud to announce the launch of Everi's first Historical Horse Racing (HHR) games at Boston Billiards Club & Casino in Nashua, New Hampshire . The featured games from Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) ("Everi") include player-popular Patriot Extra Spin®, Triple Jackpot Gems Deluxe ®, Wild Gems Extra Spin®, and Blazin' Gems Deluxe ® which are available now on Exacta Connect™.

Wild Gems Extra Spin® by Everi

"Exacta Systems is excited to launch Everi's first HHR games on our Exacta Connect system with Boston Billiards Nashua," said Ross O'Hanley , chief revenue officer for Exacta Systems. "These games represent the first step in our partnership with Everi, which will be followed by a wide range of content from Everi's dynamic library of award-winning games."

"Everi's agreement with Exacta has allowed us to enter the HHR market very quickly, where we can offer our distinctive cabinets and popular game content to a new audience of gaming players," said Dean Ehrlich , executive vice president & games business leader for Everi.

About Exacta Systems: Exacta Systems employs a pioneering technology driving growth in HHR. Exacta Connect's robust and flexible system architecture supports multiple game vendors and virtually unlimited math modeling capabilities on a single system, enabling Exacta to deliver the most diverse gaming library with second-to-none entertainment experiences. For more information visit www.exactasystems.com .

About Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI): Everi's mission is to lead the gaming industry through the power of people, imagination, and technology. As one of the largest suppliers of technology solutions for the casino floor that also has an expanding focus in adjacent industries, our commitment is to continually develop products and services that provide gaming entertainment, improve our customers' patron engagement, and help our customers operate their businesses more efficiently. We develop entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators. Everi is a leading innovator and provider of trusted financial technology solutions that power casino floors, improve casinos' operational efficiencies, and fulfill regulatory compliance requirements. The Company also develops and supplies player loyalty tools and mobile-first applications that drive increased patron engagement for our customers and venues in the casino, sports, entertainment, and hospitality industries. For more information, please visit www.everi.com , which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.

Patriot Extra Spin, Triple Jackpot Gems Deluxe , Wild Gems Extra Spin, and Blazin' Gems Deluxe , respectively, and all related elements © & ™ Everi Games Inc. and/or its affiliates. All Rights Reserved.

Wemade to publish R1B, a blockchain baseball game, by Round 1 Studio

  • The first game of Round1 Metaverse, a token-based blockchain sports metaverse
  • Distinctive graphics, realistic characters, and sophisticated baseball engine features.
  • To be launched in 170+ countries in the second half of 2023 via WEMIX PLAY and other platforms

Wemade will be publishing a blockchain baseball game Round 1 Baseball (R1B, tentative title) developed by Round 1 Studio.

Wemade to publish R1B, a blockchain baseball game, by Round 1 Studio

Round 1 Studio is made up of developers behind Korea's most famous baseball game 'Magumagu'. R1B is the first game of R1 Metaverse, a token-based blockchain sports metaverse that Round 1 Studio is establishing.

R1B offers a differentiated baseball game experience with realistic characters, high-quality graphics, and a sophisticated baseball engine that allows players to experience the depth of the game with simple controls. In addition, players can acquire and manage various players, enjoying the fun of management.

Users can collect the utility token "Money Ball" by playing the game and stake the tokens to get 'R1' token. 'R1' is the governance token that is usable in R1B and R1 Metaverse.

The game is in the last stage of development and plans to launch globally by the end of 2023. It will be available in 170 countries on Wemade's blockchain game platform, WEMIX PLAY, Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Check out the official website for more information on blockchain games serviced on WEMIX PLAY .

A bout WEMIX

WEMIX is a blockchain gaming platform developed by WEMIX Pte. Ltd, providing services that include a cryptocurrency wallet, decentralised exchange, NFT marketplace, WEMIX token staking programme and the game gateway. WEMIX Pte. Ltd. is a subsidiary of Wemade, the developer and owner of "The Legend of Mir" IP, a highly successful game with over 500 million users. For more information, visit www.WEMIXnetwork.com

Asetek Presents Fourth Quarter 2022 Results on Wednesday, 8 March

- Asetek will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 on Wednesday, 8 March at 7:00 AM CET .

CEO André Sloth Eriksen and CFO Peter Dam Madsen will present the Company's results at 8:30 AM CET and invites investors, analysts and media to join the presentation. The presentation is expected to last up to one hour, including Q&A, and can be followed via live webcast or conference call.

