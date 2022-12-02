Oil and Gas Investing News

Parex Resources Inc. ("Parex" or the "Company") (TSX: PXT) will hold an investor presentation on December 6, 2022, beginning at 1:30 pm EST (11:30 am MST) in Bogotá, Colombia.

The presentation will focus on the Company's strategy, operations, and future opportunities in Colombia. Parex presenters will include:

  • Imad Mohsen – President & Chief Executive Officer
  • Daniel Ferreiro – President & Country Manager
  • Ken Pinsky – Chief Financial Officer
  • Eric Furlan – Chief Operating Officer
  • Mike Kruchten – Senior Vice President, Capital Markets & Corporate Planning
  • Katie Bernard – Vice President, New Ventures
  • Ian Zapfe-Smith – Vice President, Exploration

The presentation will be available via webcast. To participate in the webcast, please use the following link .

About Parex Resources Inc.

Parex is the largest independent oil and gas company in Colombia, focusing on sustainable, conventional production. The Company's corporate headquarters are in Calgary, Canada, with an operating office in Bogotá, Colombia. Parex is a member of the S&P/TSX Composite ESG Index and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PXT.

For more information, please contact:

Mike Kruchten
Senior Vice President, Capital Markets & Corporate Planning
Parex Resources Inc.
403-517-1733
investor.relations@parexresources.com

Steven Eirich
Investor Relations & Communications Advisor
Parex Resources Inc.
587-293-3286
investor.relations@parexresources.com

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/83a8750e-5cfd-4643-8d7a-d3e2165bb30e


Primary Logo

