Parex Resources Announces Voting Results of Shareholders' Meeting

Parex Resources Inc. ("Parex" or the "Company") (TSX: PXT,OTC:PARXF) is pleased to announce that on May 12, 2026, it held its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") and all matters presented have been fully authorized and approved.

At the Meeting, shareholders approved the election of nine nominees as directors of Parex, to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Director
 VOTES IN FAVOR VOTES WITHHELD
Number Percentage Number Percentage
Lynn Azar 68,487,623 98.92% 747,336 1.08%
Alberto Consuegra 68,979,558 99.63% 255,401 0.37%
Sigmund Cornelius 68,949,552 99.59% 285,407 0.41%
Mona Jasinski 68,066,053 98.31% 1,168,906 1.69%
Jeff Lawson 68,964,542 99.61% 270,417 0.39%
G.R. (Bob) MacDougall 68,215,645 98.53% 1,019,314 1.47%
Glenn McNamara 66,186,412 95.60% 3,048,547 4.40%
Imad Mohsen 68,918,928 99.54% 316,031 0.46%
Carmen Sylvain 67,147,669 96.99% 2,087,290 3.01%


In addition, a non-binding advisory resolution concerning the Company's approach to executive compensation was approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:

VOTES FOR
Number Percentage
64,349,936 92.94%


Full voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

About Parex Resources Inc.

Parex is one of the largest independent oil and gas companies in Colombia, focusing on sustainable, conventional production. The Company's corporate headquarters are in Calgary, Canada, with an operating office in Bogotá, Colombia. Parex shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PXT.

For more information, please contact:

Mike Kruchten
Senior Vice President, Capital Markets & Corporate Planning
Parex Resources Inc.
403-517-1733
investor.relations@parexresources.com

Steven Eirich
Senior Investor Relations & Communications Advisor
Parex Resources Inc.
587-293-3286
investor.relations@parexresources.com

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PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/896cc559-740e-4bcc-b030-cee26c101f75


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