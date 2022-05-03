Parex Resources Inc. has announced that it will release its first quarter 2022 financial and operating results after markets close on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. On the following day Parex will hold its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders at 9:30AM MT in a virtual-only format. The meeting will be conducted via webcast and provide all shareholders an opportunity to participate regardless of their geographic location. ...

PXT:CA,PARXF