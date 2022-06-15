GamingInvesting News

Paramount Commerce is proud to support gaming merchants expanding into new geographies as the leading Canadian bank-account-based payment provider.

Paramount Commerce, a global bank-account-based payments provider, is proud to be the go-to payments partner for gaming merchants expanding into Ontario's newly-regulated iGaming market. Paramount Commerce's solutions are on the cashiers of the top iGaming and sports betting operators such as theScore Bet and bet365.

Paramount Commerce wins Payment Provider Of The Year at SiGMA Americas Awards 2022 (CNW Group/Paramount Commerce)

Paramount Commerce has been actively involved in AGCO and iGaming Ontario's industry consultation process. In anticipation of Ontario's iGaming market launch, the company made product enhancements that include geolocation and proof of account ownership. Through our solutions, players can fund their gaming wallets with regulated merchants and receive verified payouts straight into their bank accounts, safely and securely.

On June 8th, 2022 , our industry contributions were recognized as Paramount Commerce won Online Payment Provider of the Year at the 2022 SiGMA Americas Awards hosted by SiGMA - World's Gaming Festival.

"The role of payments in the iGaming industry is as a partnership with the operators, but that is more true now than ever before," said Dave Roe , COO at Paramount Commerce. "We have seen our role evolve. We now also take on an advisory role to international gaming merchants looking to get regulated in Ontario . Our hands-on approach as an industry insider has played a big part in Paramount Commerce winning Payment Provider of the Year."

The award follows last week's news that Paramount Commerce launched Instant Bank Transfer in Canada , a product proven in the North American online gaming and sports betting markets.

About Paramount Commerce

Paramount Commerce is a global payments technology company providing a safe and simple way to accept bank account-based payments. As a leading solution in both iGaming and sports betting, our patented technology is used by millions of consumers and has processed billions in volume. Offering a best-in-class experience, seamless integration, and over 15 years of industry experience, Paramount Commerce creates raving fans of both merchants and consumers. To learn more, visit paramountcommerce.com

Paramount Commerce Logo (CNW Group/Paramount Commerce)

SOURCE Paramount Commerce

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Calling All Amateur Gamers: MiO is Giving You the Opportunity to Go Pro in First-Ever 'Drop Year' Contest

MiO , a liquid water enhancer and Kraft Heinz Company brand, is offering one winner a chance to receive $50K to fund their gap year after high school and all the essentials to flavor their future.

For many graduates, life after high school can be filled with uncertainty and anxiety over what to do next. MiO a liquid water enhancer that transforms hydration and makes it fun with just a few drops, understands that like your flavor choices, how you choose to spend your post-high school years are personal. In that gap year, grads take the time to explore their interests fully and cultivate their personal development, and one of the interests on the rise is gaming.

ESPORTS FAN ACTIVATION 'IMMORTALS INVASION' COMING TO DETROIT JUNE 23 - 26

Multi-day gaming event free to the public with events hosted at local Detroit businesses; will include networking opportunities with Immortals and Riot Games

In partnership with Riot Games, Immortals brings esports opportunities and experiences to underrepresented communities in Detroit via the popular in-person gaming experience, Immortals Invasion. The multi-day event will take place in Detroit from June 23-26.

Words with Friends Co-Founder raises $46M to launch Web3 game franchise

Backed by Paradigm, The Wildcard Alliance will onboard "the next billion gamers" to Web3 with ease, accessibility, and fun at the forefront

Today, Playful Studios, creator of the Lucky's Tale game series and Creativerse, is proud to announce the formation of a new subsidiary, The Wildcard Alliance, Inc., focused on the development of breakthrough interactive entertainment on the emerging frontier of Web3 technology. The Wildcard Alliance has successfully raised $46M in a Series A led by Paradigm a firm known for backing disruptive crypto and Web3 companies and protocols, with additional support from Griffin Gaming Partners and Sabrina Hahn .

Couchbase Capella Selected by Global Gaming Leader Nexon to Build Games Faster with Greater Developer Agility

Capella Empowers Nexon to Achieve Faster Time to Market Across Multiple Regions

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASE), provider of a leading modern database for enterprise applications, today announced that Nexon a global leader in Virtual World games and massively multiplayer online role-playing games (MMORPG) selected Couchbase Capella Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) for greater developer agility. With Capella, Nexon achieved a faster time to market with its launch of Blue Archive, a new game first released in Korea in November 2021 .

2022 TRIBECA FESTIVAL TAPS PARSEC TO POWER TRIBECA GAMES OFFICIAL SELECTION DEMOS FOR SECOND YEAR IN A ROW

Parsec's remote streaming technology to enable never-before-played digital demos for game fans around the globe

Parsec today announced that the 2022 Tribeca Festival™ is deploying its innovative remote interactive streaming platform to deliver a high-performance virtual experience for its official Games selections from June 11-19 . Game fans from around the world can now register for a demo session to experience hands-on digital demos of this year's lineup.

IAB Releases Intrinsic In-Game Measurement Guidelines For Public Comment

Guidelines Provide an Update on Viewability and Measurement Standards for In-Game Ads

In a joint collaboration between IAB, IAB Tech Lab, and the Media Rating Council (MRC), IAB has released its Intrinsic In-Game (IIG) Measurement Guidelines to establish updated measurement guidelines for ads that appear within gameplay. The release is open for public comment for a 30-day period until July 15, 2022 .

