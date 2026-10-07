Paraguayan Air Force Taps Cessna SkyCourier for Multi-Mission Operations

First military SkyCourier delivery in South America strengthens Paraguay's ability to deliver essential air services and life-saving aid to remote regions
Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, today announced the Paraguayan Air Force (Fuerza Aérea Paraguaya) has become the first South American military operator of the Cessna SkyCourier turboprop, marking another milestone for the aircraft's multi-mission versatility. Funded by Itaipu Binacional — a binational entity operated by the governments of Brazil and Paraguay — the aircraft joins the force's existing fleet of Cessna Grand Caravan aircraft.
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The Cessna SkyCourier delivery to the Paraguayan Air Force marks the aircraft's first South American military operation and expands the force's multi-mission capabilities.
"The Cessna SkyCourier delivers unmatched reliability and mission flexibility, enabling the Paraguayan Air Force to reach remote regions with confidence," said Bob Gibbs, vice president, Defense & Special Mission Sales. "Its rugged design and cost-effective maintenance make it ideal for high-utilization missions, from medical and causality evacuation, disaster relief to humanitarian aid. As defense forces worldwide seek versatile platforms, the SkyCourier stands out for its ability to adapt quickly for cargo, passenger and other special missions including medical transport."
The Cessna SkyCourier purchase will help the Paraguayan Air Force deliver critical relief services to communities across the country. The high-wing, twin-engine turboprop is designed for unmatched reliability and cost-effective maintenance, making it an ideal solution for multi-mission operations in diverse and austere conditions. With its generous payload capacity and ability to be flown by a single pilot, the SkyCourier will enhance the Air Force's capability to perform medical evacuations, transport patients and provide rapid humanitarian aid during disaster relief efforts.
About the Cessna SkyCourier
The Cessna SkyCourier twin-engine, high-wing turboprop offers a combination of performance and lower operating costs for air freight, commuter and special mission operators.
The freighter variant is sized to handle up to three LD3 shipping containers with an impressive 6,000-pound payload capability. The 19-passenger variant includes crew and passenger doors for smooth boarding, as well as large cabin windows for natural light and views. Both variants offer single-point pressure refueling to enable faster turnarounds.
The SkyCourier is powered by two wing-mounted Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6A-65SC turboprop engines and features the McCauley Propeller C779, a heavy-duty and reliable 110-inch aluminum four-blade propeller, which is full feathering with reversible pitch, designed to enhance the performance of the aircraft while hauling tremendous loads. The SkyCourier is operated with Garmin G1000 NXi avionics and has a maximum cruise speed of more than 200 KTAS and a 900 nautical-mile maximum range.
Endless Special Missions Possibilities
When government, military and commercial customers need airborne solutions for critical missions, they turn to Textron Aviation, home to the iconic Beechcraft and Cessna brands. Textron Aviation offers the industry's broadest range of special mission aircraft with customizable configurations using proven technology and advanced engineering. The Textron Aviation family of aircraft includes single- and multi-engine piston aircraft, turboprops and Citation jets. These aircraft support missions such as air ambulance, amphibious operations, flight inspection, aerial surveillance, training and utility transport, all backed by an extensive global service network. For more information visit www.specialmissions.txtav.com .
About Textron Aviation Inc.
We have been inspiring the journey of flight for nearly 100 years. Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna, Hawker and Pipistrel brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, light and high-performance pistons, to special mission, military trainer and defense aircraft, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable, productive and flexible flight. For more information, visit www.txtav.com.
About Textron
Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, and Textron Systems. For more information, visit: www.textron.com .
Certain statements in this press release may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
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Media Contact:
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dscott2@txtav.com
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