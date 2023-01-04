GamingInvesting News

Panasonic announces the MZ2000 flagship OLED TV, delivering a new era of OLED brightness and expression

  • Panasonic's pioneering new design ushers in a new era of OLED expression, comprising a state-of-the-art panel with Micro Lens Array, and a bespoke multi-layer heat management configuration. 1
  • The brand's HCX Pro AI processor and Hollywood tuning ensures stunningly accurate HDR picture quality.
  • An improved Filmmaker Mode means that viewers can enjoy content as the artist intended – in whatever environment they're watching.
  • New gaming features include NVIDIA G-Sync Compatibility, True Game Mode, source-oriented tone mapping, and Game Sound Modes.
  • Panasonic's proprietary 360° Soundscape is now further enhanced by an upgraded Bass Booster algorithm for deeper low frequencies.
  • Available in 55-, 65-, and 77-inch sizes.

Today, Panasonic announces its flagship OLED TV for 2023, the MZ2000, available in 55-, 65-, and 77-inch sizes.

Panasonic OLED TV MZ2000

With their Hollywood tuning and superb color accuracy, Panasonic OLED TVs have long been lauded as the finest choice for films, TV shows, and gaming. Now Panasonic's latest flagship model comes with a state-of-the-art new panel and remarkable heat management system 1 , alongside a host of proprietary picture processing, gaming, and audio improvements. The result is Panasonic's best and brightest picture – making the MZ2000 a must-have TV for 2023.

PANASONIC'S BEST HDR PICTURE YET

When it comes to delivering a perfect HDR picture, brightness is everything – and the MZ2000 introduces a completely new era in the possibilities of OLED expression and brightness. 1

The MZ2000 uses Panasonic's new custom module, called the "Master OLED Ultimate", which uses a state-of-the-art panel with Micro Lens Array, combined with a new multi-layer heat management configuration developed by Panasonic engineers. The result is a major step-up in brightness, with peak brightness increases of approximately 150%, and average brightness also improved compared to last year's models. The combination of the new module with Panasonic's HCX Pro AI Processor ensures every detail is clear, with realistic highlights and stunning color accuracy. 1

Also, as with previous models, the MZ2000 supports a wide range of HDR formats, including Dolby Vision IQ 2 , HDR10+ Adaptive, and HLG Photo, the still image format that brings still photography into the HDR world.

CINEMA QUALITY VIEWING

The new MZ2000 OLED represents the combination of a brand-new panel and module, with Panasonic's technical accuracy made possible by Japanese knowhow and engineering, merged with the color-tuning skills of Stefan Sonnenfeld .

Stefan Sonnenfeld , Founder and CEO of Company 3 is a trusted collaborator of some of the world's best filmmakers. Sonnenfeld is among a handful of leading artists who have championed the power of color grading to tell stories and communicate emotion.

Described by NPR as the "da Vinci of the movies," Sonnenfeld has applied his skills as a colorist to many of the most acclaimed and popular features of the past decade: Top Gun: Maverick, A Star is Born, Wonder Woman, Man of Steel, Beauty and the Beast, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Jurassic World, 300 and many more. Like many other leading colorists, he uses Panasonic OLED screens as large-format client reference monitors in his daily workflow. Indeed, Panasonic's OLED TVs are widely used in studios and postproduction houses.

In addition, the MZ2000 features an improved Filmmaker Mode that ensures that viewers can enjoy their content exactly as the artist intended – whether they're watching in a purpose-built cinema room or an airy family living space.

Ambient color temperature sensing has been upgraded for Filmmaker Mode, ensuring accurate picture reproduction in any lighting conditions; for example, by lowering the temperature in response to warmly lit conditions, or brightening the dark tones in extremely light environments.

SEAMLESS STREAMING

As well as optimising the picture based on its surroundings, the MZ2000 also improves the streaming experience for most sources.

Important for streamed content that can vary from HD and beyond, the Streaming 4K Remaster algorithm identifies the resolution and analyses textures by area to deliver more detailed, cleaner images through adaptive advanced processing. The result is crisper and more natural-looking streamed content.

INCREDIBLE GAMING EXPERIENCES

Gaming has developed rapidly in recent years. Plots are scripted like Hollywood blockbusters, 3D worlds are bigger and more realistic than ever before, and there are myriad gaming universes to explore.

To fully immerse in this growing world of entertainment, gamers have traditionally turned to monitors to get the most out of the latest consoles and PCs that offer advanced rendering technologies and superfast load times.

However, this can all now be achieved with the new MZ2000. With support for HDMI 2.1 key features, full 4K resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, ultra-low latency, and input lag, VRR, and AMD Freesync Premium, the MZ2000 is the perfect solution for gamers.

The MZ2000 is also NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible. When connected to a system using a NVIDIA RTX graphics card 3 , it automatically optimises input lag and VRR settings for tear- and stutter-free gaming sessions, on a TV validated and now recognized by NVIDIA.

To ensure every title looks its best, the new True Game Mode brings all the color accuracy features available for movies into the world of gaming, while improved HDR Tone Mapping delivers source-oriented expression from the gaming device. In addition, True Game Mode is calibratable and shows the Calman Calibrated logo after adjustment with Portrait Displays, Inc.'s industry-standard color calibration software. This means True Game Mode truly reproduces the vision of game creators. Meanwhile, Dolby Vision 2 Gaming unlocks the most lifelike visuals each game has to offer 4 .

Of course, there's more to crafting a great gaming experience than delivering the perfect image. Newly added gaming sound modes allow users to fully lose themselves in the gameplay, adding new layers of intensity, tension, and reality tailored to whatever title they're playing.

Available to set up in the MZ2000's upgraded Game Control Board, RPG (Role-Playing Game) Sound Mode is designed to make users feel as though they are submerged inside the game's virtual world, while FPS (First-Person Shooter) Mode provides accurate audio location, allowing users to hear subtle sounds such as footsteps for a tactical advantage.

SUPERIOR SOUND

For 2023, the Bass Booster algorithm has been upgraded. When selected from the menu, it delivers a deep, fast responding bass, meaning that customers can enjoy truly dynamic sound through Panasonic's 360° Soundscape all-in-one TV audio package. Tuned by Technics, the multiple built-in upward-firing, side-firing, and front-firing speaker units produce a fully immersive spatial soundstage with Dolby Atmos 2 that brings movies and games to life.

Running the entire length of the TV behind the front speaker grille, the array speakers allow for a wider, more precise soundstage, as well as the ability to adjust the relative audio volume in different parts of the room.

The MZ2000 comes with three Sound Focus modes: Pinpoint Mode, which allows the sound to be directed to one specific point; Area Mode, which lets you shift the sound to a group of people in a specific area of the room; and Spot Mode, which boosts the volume in one spot while allowing other to still hear the sound.

Directional sound unlocks a plethora of usability benefits. Parents with young children sleeping behind a wall on one side of the room can direct the sound away from them so that the children can sleep peacefully while still allowing the parents to enjoy great sound. Another practical application is being able to boost the volume for a viewer who is hard of hearing.

MY HOME SCREEN 8.0 IMPROVEMENTS

The MZ2000 features the latest iteration of Panasonic's highly rated smart TV OS, my Home Screen 8.0, which supports all major video streaming services and comes with improvements to the Bass Booster function, accessibility features, and the myScenery function.

Panasonic has worked with the German Federation of the Blind and Partially Sighted to further improve our accessibility options. In the initial set up, the MZ2000 offers different setting options for both hearing and visually impaired users, which then can be guided through the initial setup by Voice Guidance to simplify the first-time installation of the Panasonic TV. In addition, it provides a function for visually impaired users to learn the buttons by audible feedback. 5

As well as offering these important accessibility improvements, the MZ2000 also helps you relax. The myScenery feature, which allows you to choose a selection of restful images and videos 6 , has new nature sounds, which have been collected from all over the world by the Joy Foundation, inc. 7 and newly encoded in Dolby Atmos 2 format.

About the Panasonic Group

A global leader in developing innovative technologies and solutions for wide-ranging applications in the consumer electronics, housing, automotive, industry, communications, and energy sectors worldwide, the Panasonic Group switched to an operating company system on April 1, 2022 , with Panasonic Holdings Corporation serving as a holding company and eight companies positioned under its umbrella. Founded in 1918, the Group is committed to enhancing the well-being of people and society and conducts its businesses based on founding principles applied to generate new value and offer sustainable solutions for today's world. The Group reported consolidated net sales of Euro 56.40 billion ( 7,388.8 billion yen ) for the year ended March 31, 2022 . Devoted to improving the well-being of people, the Panasonic Group is united in providing superior products and services to help you Live Your Best.

To learn more about the Panasonic Group, please visit: https://holdings.panasonic/global/

1 Available in 55- and 65-inch models
2 Dolby, Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
3 SPD Auto Game Mode (NVIDIA GPU Detection) works only for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics card and above.
4 Only available with 60Hz.
5 Europe and UK only.
6 In collaboration with LoungeV Studio ( www.loungev.com ).
7 Production/editing: Healing Garden / Joy Foundation, inc.; Creative Producer: Keiichiro Kita ; Field Recording: Satoru Nakada , Takuya Mori ; Editorial supervision: The Society for Harmonic Science ( https://www.sound-healing.jp/)

Panasonic Logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/panasonic-announces-the-mz2000-flagship-oled-tv-delivering-a-new-era-of-oled-brightness-and-expression-301713192.html

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Study shows video game industry leaves billions on the table

Despite the strong performance of the video game industry overall, a study by Blue Owl AI reveals billions in untapped revenue—and how it could be captured. The ongoing research, begun in 2019, reveals console and PC gamers' buying interests, behaviors, attitudes, and motivations.

Source: Blue Owl AI

This week, Blue Owl AI shared estimated short-term market opportunity for 10 titles released over a year ago showing over $1.5 billion left on the table.

TEN TITLES OVER 1 YEAR OLD

WITH OVER $120 MILLION IN SHORT-TERM OPPORTUNITY*



Assassin's Creed Valhalla

$181 Million

Halo Infinite

$174 Million

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

$173 Million

Resident Evil 3 Remake

$171 Million

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time

$167 Million

Spider-Man

$164 Million

The Avengers

$139 Million

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

$135 Million

Red Dead Redemption 2

$124 Million

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

$123 Million



*Gamers indicating high interest in buying at optimal price

Source: Blue Owl AI Video Games Study updated January 2, 2023

"Video games is a hypercompetitive industry, with millions of titles vying for the gamer's dollar," says Jeff Brazell , Professor of Marketing at the University of Utah and CEO of Blue Owl AI. "It's hard to break through the noise to make gamers aware of your title and get them to consider it. It's much harder moving gamers from consideration to purchase or download."

So what can publishers do to capture the opportunities? "It's critical to continuously gather intelligence on market interest along with gamer attitudes, motivations, and preferences at each stage of the marketing funnel. In Blue Owl AI, we see the profile of gamers interested in a given title changes over time," continues Professor Brazell. "That means marketing messages that resonated and persuaded a month ago may not be effective today. Agile marketers use profile intelligence to change their messages to resonate with and persuade gamers who are ready to buy. And, it doesn't have to take long. Using Blue Owl intelligence, one publisher changed messaging and saw ROI of over 2,800% in 30 days."

Blue Owl AI gathers survey research 24/7/365, sizes opportunities, and profiles gamers so publishers can craft messages that win. Insights are delivered in seconds to web browsers on any device. These kinds of insights have been available to Fortune 500s, but until now have been out of reach for the video game industry. For information about this research, contact jeff.brazell@blueowlai.com .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/study-shows-video-game-industry-leaves-billions-on-the-table-301713717.html

SOURCE Blue Owl AI

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

H&M LAUNCHES IMMERSIVE GAMING EXPERIENCE 'LOOOPTOPIA' ON ROBLOX

The New Experience Helps Fans Discover Their Digital Fashion Identity

H&M is proud to announce the launch of the H&M Loooptopia Experience on Roblox. H&M Loooptopia is an immersive experience on Roblox that lets players experiment with materials and patterns in a playful way, creating the next virtual garment and wardrobe for their avatar. Partnering with metaverse studio Dubit, H&M's new interactive online experience also puts circular actions at the heart of the fun.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

ARCADE1UP ANNOUNCES FIRST AT-HOME CASINO GAMING EXPERIENCE WITH THE RENOWNED GAME SHOW

Wheel of Fortune Casinocade Deluxe Debuted at CES Along With Portable Infinity Game Board, New Flagship Design for Arcade Machines

- Are you ready to solve the puzzle? With Wheel of Fortune Casinocade Deluxe you now can and from the comfort of your own home! Arcade1Up the leader in retro at-home arcade games, today announced a first for the iconic game show a casino gaming experience for the home featuring four slot game versions of Wheel of Fortune and more than 20 other casino and popular games. The Wheel of Fortune Casinocade Deluxe will make its debut during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas this week. Arcade1Up will also unveil the Infinity Game Board ™, a new take on the company's innovative digital board game, the Infinity Game Table™, and a new flagship design for the company's Legacy line, the Deluxe Edition featuring classic titles in Arcade1Up's most authentic arcade format yet.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Pixelworks Powers OnePlus 11 Smartphone to Redefine Visual Excellence for Mobile Gaming

Continued Partnership with OnePlus Introduces New Super Frame Rate and Picture Quality Engine on Smartphones, Featuring Pixelworks' Low Latency MEMC and Low Power Super-Resolution Technologies

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, today announced the newly launched OnePlus 11 flagship smartphone China version incorporates the Pixelworks X7 visual processing chipset and delivers a first of its kind solution, which was jointly developed and tuned by the two brands. By leveraging Pixelworks' core technologies, including the first ultra-low latency MotionEngine®, low power super-resolution and industry leading professional color calibration, the OnePlus 11 smartphone redefines the visual boundary between virtual and real worlds, while also establishing a new level of visual excellence for mobile gaming.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

First-of-Its-Kind AI Technology in Smart Lighting Industry: Govee Unveils AI Gaming Sync Box Kit at CES 2023

Gaming Technology Brings Users a Next-Level Immersive Lighting Entertainment Experience; Company to Also Showcase First Matter-certified Product

Govee an innovator in the smart home industry, today debuts the AI Gaming Sync Box Kit–an industry-first AI smart lighting technology and the brand's inaugural AI-powered product at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). Designed to bring users an unprecedented gaming lighting experiences, the first-to-market product is displayed at Govee's CES experience at Venetian Expo booth #51232. In addition, Govee will show the company's first Matter-certified product at CES 2023.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nevada Gaming Commission Gives Final Approval to Competition Interactive's Slot Machine with a Steering Wheel, Running Rich Reels

On December 22 nd 2022, Competition Interactive's Running Rich Reels Slot Game received unanimous Final Approval from the Nevada Gaming Commission. Competition Interactive aims to shake up the world of casino gaming with its social, competitive, and hybrid skill-based games which can now be enjoyed in Las Vegas casinos including New York New York and The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod.

Nevada Gaming Commission Gives Final Approval to Competition Interactive's Slot Machine with a Steering Wheel, Running Rich Reels

Positively received by both operators and players for its interactivity, high-end graphics, and innovative gameplay. The hybrid chance/skill game is the world's first and only slot game with a steering wheel that allows players to use their skill in an arcade-style race to determine bonus payback. This unique arcade-style racing experience will enable players to drive for cash on 6 fairytale-themed courses with a modern twist.

The Las Vegas based gaming start-up, Competition Interactive, offers land-based and on-line social, competitive, skill-based fun with next generation game designs. Leading casino architect and CEO of Competition Interactive Paul Steelman and Chief Creative Executive of Competition Interactive Keith Winters, a digital media and animation veteran, lead the team. In addition, the small team consists of Robert Quinones , Lead Software Engineer, Roland Lavallee , Lead Hardware Engineer, and Connie Stafford , Director of Compliance. Paul and Keith developed the company due to their casino visionary expertise and their passion for evolving the casino gaming experience.

" As a Las Vegas gaming manufacturer, we are thrilled that we brought the casino industry the first-ever gambling racing game. We are closer to merging the world of land-based casino gambling with the world of interactive video games. The time for Next Generation gambling games is now." says Keith.

"I always loved what Stan Fulton (RIP) and Randy Adams created with the Wheel of Gold, now Wheel of Fortune slot machine. Why couldn't the bonus be a video game driving experience? Keith Winters and I created and financed Running Rich the first slot machine that features a video driving game bonus. It has been successfully evaluated in Nevada and California and has received approvals from the Nevada Control Board and Commission. We feel the excitement of the ride to come" says Paul.

For more info:
competitioninteractive.com
runningrichracing.com

View the sizzle reel at youtube.com/@RunningRichReels

Follow on:
Facebook @CompInteractive
Instagram @compinteractive
You Tube @competitioninteractive

ABOUT COMPETITION INTERACTIVE

Competition Interactive is an innovative gaming manufacturer that is changing the casino gaming world one experience at a time. They are bringing the familiarity of playing arcade and console style video games to the exciting environment of the casino floor.

Headquartered in Las Vegas , Competition Interactive was born from the love of game design and the passion for evolving the casino gaming experience. It's a team of gamers, designers, artists, developers, engineers, and entrepreneurs bringing years of gaming experience to the company. Competition Interactive is dedicated to "Changing the Game" and striving to modernize the industry.

Contact:
Jennifer Bradley
JB Public Relations
jennifer@jbpublicrelations.com
(702) 234.9385 cell

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nevada-gaming-commission-gives-final-approval-to-competition-interactives-slot-machine-with-a-steering-wheel-running-rich-reels-301712695.html

SOURCE Competition Interactive

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

CanAlaska Announces Senior Management and Board Changes

Appia Announces Appointment of Stephen Burega as President

Aclara Provides 2022 Review and 2023 Outlook

iMetal Announces New Director and Extends Agreement with European Marketing Firm

Related News

Cobalt Investing

FREE 2023 Cobalt Investor Report

Lithium Investing

Lithium Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Lithium in 2023

Copper Investing

How Market Trends in the Critical Minerals Space are Influencing M&A Deals

Base Metals Investing

StrategX Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares and Non-Flow Through Share Units

Battery Metals Investing

Infinity Stone to Present at Future Mineral Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Pursue Lithium Projects in Central Africa

×