GamingInvesting News

Retailer Expands Roblox Presence with PACWORLD In June 2021 Pacsun transitioned into the online entertainment space by introducing digital items on Roblox a global online platform for shared experiences connecting millions of people every day in its metaverse. As part of the collaboration, the youth retailer officially announced today its first dedicated experience on Roblox called PACWORLD a fantasy interactive ...

Retailer Expands Roblox Presence with PACWORLD

In June 2021 Pacsun transitioned into the online entertainment space by introducing digital items on Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), a global online platform for shared experiences connecting millions of people every day in its metaverse.

PACWORLD on Roblox

As part of the collaboration, the youth retailer officially announced today its first dedicated experience on Roblox called PACWORLD , a fantasy interactive mall experience, created through a partnership with premier game development studio MELON. This is a natural extension of Pacsun's existing catalogs on Roblox, with the best sold catalog items being "fantasy" focused items including gold wings.

PACWORLD allows players to create a unique hub, intersecting fashion technology and community.  Within the social environment, customers find community in this space, leaning on the metaverse's strong network effects. Players are the owner and operators of a new mall, and it is their objective to make the mall as profitable and popular as possible. Players will be able to create and remove shops, upgrade the shops that do well, decorate the mall to try and attract more customers, and even invite their friends to visit their mall.

"Innovation and creativity are at the heart of Pacsun's brand voice, and we view our audience as the cultural pioneers of the future.  As we are catering to a fully digital generation, we recognize that Gen Z values community and accessibility more than any other generation, and we joined Roblox to further build that connectivity with our consumers," said Brie Olson, President at Pacsun. "Considering that they leverage Roblox as a point of socialization, we knew that in order to further our strong emotional resonance as a brand, we needed to continue to build alongside them in the gaming world."

With Digital being Pacsun's top priority, the retailer has seen exponential growth in the space year over year, through perceptive partnerships with brands and talent, social media activations, and strategic campaigns. Over the past year, Pacsun started to embark on a strategy with paid media and upper funnel initiatives, with NFTs and Virtual Reality becoming a huge focus for collaborative initiatives and in-store efforts.

Pacsun stepped into the NFT space with the introduction of the Pacsun Wave NFT in November 2021 , followed by the Pac Mall Rats series in January 2022 and most recently PS Sunset in collaboration with Pakistani artist Sara Shakeel . The second drop of Pac Mall Rats also debuted today, representing 14 different Pacsun locations, as well as Reebok, Pacsun's first Pac Mall Rat based off of a brand partner. Locations in this wave of Pac Mall Rats include Glendale and Downey, CA , Orland Park, IL , St. George, UT , Raleigh, NC , New York City , NY, and more. Pac Mall Rats are available for auction now on Open Sea for one week, starting at $250 .

Pacsun also debuted its first-ever video game, "Pacsun the Game," timed to its Spring/Summer 2022 campaign via the relaunched Pacsun App in the App store. The campaign once again featured Gen Z and style icon, Emma Chamberlain , who starred in Pacsun's Virtual Reality experience video as her own personal avatar, the first time Emma starred as her digital self.

"Though it is important for us to follow our customers through digital touchpoints, we do understand that in store shopping is still relevant. Through PACWORLD, we give players and consumers the reins to create their space and build it from the ground up. It combines fantasy with the traditional in-store feel, through a digital lens in a highly interactive way," added Alfred Chang , Co-CEO of Pacsun.

In PACWORLD , players will be able to customize their malls with flair and aesthetics that can be purchased with their virtual income they earn in-experience. The starting point is a sunny beach island reminiscent of Pacsun's Southern California home base, where players can choose a plot for their personalized mall that they can build their stores onto. Shops are the primary aspect of the game, and each shop will generate its own virtual income to add to the player's overall virtual income earned in-experience. As a mall's popularity increases and is visited by more shoppers, modeled after their Roblox friends list, the players can continue to upgrade their mall by adding new fun shops and restaurants, along with decorations such as plants, furniture and murals.

To amplify the social element, Roblox players can visit each other to socialize and compare malls. PACWORLD allows up to six players to build malls next to each other, while Roblox's platform allows players to go to any server to visit their friends and check out their malls.

PACWORLD is available now on Roblox. Be sure to check back in later this month when we reveal PACWORLD virtual goods.

Please find select images here . For more information and real time updates, be sure to follow Pacsun on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook and TikTok .

ABOUT PACSUN

Pacsun is a leading specialty retailer offering a cross section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of youth culture. Throughout the contemporary, streetwear and active lifestyle markets, Pacsun partners with the best brands to offer curated collections, rare and exclusive products, and creative collaborations on every level. Founded in 1980, Newport , CA. Curated in Los Angeles . Follow @pacsun on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook and TikTok .

PACWORLD on Roblox

PACWORLD on Roblox

Pacsun Logo (PRNewsfoto/Pacsun)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pacsun-opens-virtual-mall-on-roblox-301514464.html

SOURCE Pacsun

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Smilegate Entertainment Celebrates CFS Grand Finals' 10th event

- CROSSFIRE Franchise Reaches 80 Countries Globally, 670 Million Total Registered Users and 8 Million Concurrent Players Worldwide with a Total of 1 Billion Cumulative in PC and mobile platforms

Smilegate Entertainment creators of the blockbuster billion-dollar franchise, CROSSFIRE celebrates the 10th event of its CROSSFIRE STARS Grand Finals, the most prestigious CROSSFIRE esports competition, that began in 2013.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Lexus Continues to Innovate on Twitch with 'Next Level'

Interactive, Live Gameshow Supporting Next Gen Talent is a Hit with the Twitch Community

The evening of February 25 singer-songwriter and Twitch creator, Anelle was voted by the Twitch community as the grand prize winner of "Next Level," a livestreamed game show created by Lexus and Twitch to support up-and-coming talent. She took home a $20,000 cash grant and promotion of a future livestream on the Twitch homepage. "Next Level" overperformed for sponsored streams, exceeding all of Twitch's benchmarks by over 94%.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Youth Esports Organization Vanta Leagues Receives STEM.org Accreditation

Vanta Leagues is excited to announce that they have received accreditation from STEM.org. This milestone is a major move for Vanta Leagues as it will help them achieve their mission to eliminate toxicity online and provide the youth with a competitive platform to grow as both players and online citizens. This will also allow Vanta Leagues to present their accreditation to schools ultimately leading to the acceptance of youth esports across the country.

STEM education focuses on the connected areas of study of science, technology, engineering, and math. Vanta Leagues finds STEM education for the youth to be important because it helps develop necessary skills such as innovation, teamwork, and problem-solving. Practicing and developing these skills at such a young age will help them pursue careers in the STEM field. Vanta Leagues is encouraging these STEM education skills through its gaming curriculum.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

XT.COM Exchange announces the listing, trading and staking of Crypto SNACK

Crypto SNACK the world's fastest growing iGaming Token, is now officially launched and it's proud to announce that it's now listed on XT.com, the World's First Social Infused Exchange.

XT.com announces listing and trading of Crypto SNACK

Joe Wan - XT Exchange Senior BD Manager "It's exciting for us to list a token focused on iGaming. It's a huge industry that has a lot of synergies with crypto and trading. Giving users the opportunity to get involved in a project with great potential is very exciting for everyone involved. We are certain that the partnership between XT.com and Snack will be a fruitful one."

Crypto SNACK is now part of one of the world's biggest Exchanges - www.XT.com . The exchange has more than 300,000 active monthly users and 30 million users in their ecosystem. Joining a centralized exchange that supports 100+ high-quality currencies and 300 trading pairs is the natural step for the Crypto Snack token/projects. XT and Crypto Snack will use this collaboration to grow both brands globally.

Stuart Morrison , Crypto SNACK's CEO: "XT.com is one of the world's biggest exchanges, for Crypto Snack to join their platform and be part of their ecosystem is huge for our project. Snack and XT.com are both super ambitious with great communities so this partnership will benefit both organizations immensely. The Snack community will have the chance to trade their tokens with Bitcoin and USDT as well as stake their tokens on XT.com. This is a big step in our project and we know having a partner like XT.com, the token will grow in popularity and price. "

About XT.com

XT.COM Exchange established in 2018 is a comprehensive trading platform registered in Seychelles with its headquarters in Dubai .

https://www.xt.com

https://twitter.com/XTexchange

About Crypto SNACK

Founded in 2021, Crypto SNACK is based in Estonia and Barcelona . Crypto SNACK operates world-wide and is the first DEX iGaming token on BEP20.

https://www.cryptosnacks.org

https://t.me/CryptoSnackCommunity

https://twitter.com/cryptosnack_

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1777262/Crypto_SNACK.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xtcom-exchange-announces-the-listing-trading-and-staking-of-crypto-snack-301514258.html

SOURCE Crypto SNACK

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Mark Vange named Lead Advisor for Realms of Ethernity

Mark Vange is bringing his 30-plus years of experience as a technologist and entrepreneur to the metaverse gaming world of Realms of Ethernity (RoE), where he will serve as Lead Advisor.

Vange is the former Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Electronics Arts (EA) Interactive, a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. As CTO at EA, Vange led the evolution of EA's mobile, social and online products and platforms.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

"Bleach: Brave Souls" Reaches Over 65 Million Downloads Worldwide

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls currently available on smartphones, PC and PlayStation 4, has reached a total of 65 million downloads worldwide. Starting on Thursday, March 31 various campaigns will kick off in-game to celebrate this milestone. See the original press release ( https:www.klab.comenpressrelease20220331bleach_brave_souls_65m.html ) for more information.

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls, currently available on smartphones, PC and PlayStation 4, has reached a total of 65 million downloads* worldwide. Starting on Thursday, March 31, various campaigns will kick off in-game to celebrate this milestone. Furthermore, from Thursday, March 31 the limited Event: The Cacao Society Dissonance will begin.

Bleach: Brave Souls is an exciting 3D action game based on the world of the mega-hit anime, manga, and novel series Bleach. Build a team using your favorite characters from the Bleach universe and join the fray.

Furthermore, from Thursday, March 31 the limited event: The Cacao Society Dissonance will begin and players will have the chance to get new Cacao Society versions of Grimmjow and Ulquiorra in The Cacao Society Summons: Catastrophe.

65 Million Downloads Celebration

Starting today, Thursday, March 31 there will be various in-game campaigns to celebrate this milestone. As a huge thank you to the community for supporting the game the celebration will also include a login bonus, special orders, packs, and more to enjoy.

The Cacao Society

The Cacao Society Summons: Catastrophe begins Thursday, March 31 . Players have a chance to get the Cacao Society versions of Grimmjow and Ulquiorra. The limited event The Cacao Society: Dissonance will be held at the same time.

In addition, check out the latest game information in the videos on the official Brave Souls Youtube channel.

New Character Introduction Video
https://youtu.be/P0_5j2O_bac

*Please check the in-game notifications for more details.
*Please note that campaign contents are subject to change without notice.

Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls

Genre: 3D Action
Price: Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)
Supported Regions: Global
Official Website: https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/
Official Twitter Account: @bleachbrs_en
Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en
Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1QJ4uNQeijEx0jlo4nqauA
Official Instagram: @bleachbravesouls_official
Official Discord: https://discord.com/invite/bleachbravesouls
Copyright: © Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot
© KLabGames

Download here

App Store : https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls

PlayStation Store: https://store.playstation.com/concept/10002097

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bleach-brave-souls-reaches-over-65-million-downloads-worldwide-301514644.html

SOURCE KLab Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×