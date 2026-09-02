Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. Announces Change in Operatorship of the Trident-Pinnacle 2026 Exploration Program

pacific empire minerals corp. (TSXV: PEMC,OTC:PEMSF) ("Pacific Empire", "PEMC" or the "Company"), a British Columbia copper-gold explorer, announces that it has assumed direct operatorship of the Company's 2026 exploration program at its Trident and Pinnacle properties (the "Program"), effective September 1, 2026. Equity Exploration Consultants Ltd. ("Equity") is no longer serving as operator of the Program.
The Company wishes to thank Equity for its contributions to the Program earlier this year and extends its best wishes to the Equity team going forward.
Pacific Empire will continue to manage all aspects of the Program directly, working with its existing vendor and contractor relationships to ensure continuity of field operations. The Company anticipates that field activities at Trident and Pinnacle will continue through September 2026. The scope of the remaining work is subject to available funding, and the Company will provide further updates as the Program progresses.
Brad Peters, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented "We're grateful for the work Equity put into getting this year's program underway at Trident and Pinnacle, and we thank them and our contractors for their contributions. Bringing the Program in-house allows us to streamline decision-making and vendor coordination as we head into the final stretch of the season. We thank our contractors and site team for ensuring a seamless continuation of field operations. We intend to continue advancing the Program through September and look forward to updating shareholders as it progresses."
About Pacific Empire
Pacific Empire is a copper-gold exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PEMC. The Company has a district scale land position in north-central British Columbia totaling 16,982 hectares.
British Columbia is a "Green" copper jurisdiction with abundant hydroelectric power, access and infrastructure in close proximity to the end market.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,
"Brad Peters"
President and Chief Executive Officer
pacific empire minerals corp.
Tel: +1-604-356-6246
brad@pemcorp.ca
www.pemcorp.ca
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation: the continuation of field activities at the Trident and Pinnacle properties; the scope of the remaining work and its funding; the continuity of field operations and vendor and contractor arrangements; and the timing and content of further updates, are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: the need for additional financing; operational risks associated with mineral exploration; fluctuations in commodity prices; title matters; environmental liability claims and insurance; reliance on key personnel; the potential for conflicts of interest among certain officers, directors or promoters with certain other projects; the absence of dividends; competition; dilution; the volatility of our common share price and volume and the additional risks identified the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.
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