P2 Gold: Gabbs Geotechnical Drilling Confirms Sullivan Zone Remains Open for Expansion Down Dip

P2 Gold: Gabbs Geotechnical Drilling Confirms Sullivan Zone Remains Open for Expansion Down Dip

P2 Gold Inc. ("P2" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGLD,OTC:PGLDF) (OTCQB: PGLDF) reports results from five diamond drill holes (GBD-007 to GBD-010 and GBD-017) drilled at the Sullivan Zone as part of the Pit Slope Stability Geotech Drill Program at its Gabbs Project located on the Walker-Lane Trend in Nevada. All five drill holes were drilled at the margins of the planned open pit, and all five drill holes intersected gold-copper mineralization, highlighting that the Sullivan Zone remains open for expansion down dip and continues to grow in size. A 7,500-meter reverse circulation ("RC") drill program targeting this down dip mineralization has been planned and will be completed for inclusion in the Gabbs Project feasibility study Mineral Resource estimate.

Drilling Highlights

Select drill results (see Table 1 below for drill results) from holes GBD-007 to GBD-010 and GBD-017 drilled at the Sullivan Zone include:

  • Hole GBD-008 intersected 0.50 g/t gold and 0.27% copper over 140.21 meters from 99.36 meters downhole, including 24.38 meters grading 0.93 g/t gold and 0.49% copper starting 143.56 meters downhole;
  • Hole GBD-010 intersected 0.38 g/t gold and 0.18% copper over 123.44 meters starting 62.48 meters downhole, including 13.72 meters grading 0.67 g/t gold and 0.34% copper starting 67.06 meters downhole and also including 18.29 meters grading 0.51 g/t gold and 0.16% copper starting 167.64 meters downhole;

At the Sullivan Zone and Lucky Strike Zone, mineralization is localized within and below a tabular unit of quartz monzonite underlain by pyroxenite, with the higher-grade gold and copper at the core of each of the zones. This mineralization is gold dominant and gives way to copper-gold mineralization in the footwall of the main mineralized body. At Sullivan, the deeper footwall mineralization ranges in thickness from 20 meters to 60 meters and with the main mineralized body ranging up to 125 meters thick forms a zone with a combined thickness of up to 175 meters thick.

Since the start of the Program in October 2025, a total of 70 RC drill holes has been drilled, with 24 holes drilled at the Sullivan Zone and 46 holes drilled at the Lucky Strike Zone. The diamond drill completed 29 metallurgical and slope stability geotechnical holes and 10 exploration holes prior to being demobilized from site at the end of May. The Expansion and Infill RC drill program is ongoing with an additional 15,000 meters in 65 holes planned to test the relatively shallow mineralization along the western half of Lucky Strike, and 7,500 meters in 27 holes planned to test the down dip expansion at Sullivan.

On completion of the Infill and Expansion Drill Program, an updated Mineral Resource estimate will be prepared for Gabbs. The updated Mineral Resource estimate will form the basis of a feasibility study on placing Gabbs in production, which is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Sullivan Zone Plan View, June 18, 2026 (CNW Group/P2 Gold Inc.)

Sullivan Section H-H', June 18, 2026 (CNW Group/P2 Gold Inc.)

Sullivan Section N-N' June 18, 2026 (CNW Group/P2 Gold Inc.)

Sullivan Section Q-Q' June 18, 2026 (CNW Group/P2 Gold Inc.)

Sullivan Section X-X' June 18, 2026 (CNW Group/P2 Gold Inc.)

Table 1: Selected Gabbs Drill Results, June 2026 (GBD-007 to GBD-010 and GBD-017)(1, 2)


Hole

Collar
Coords

Dip/
Azimuth

From
(m)

To
(m)

Interval
(m)

Gold
(g/t)

Copper
(%)

GBD-007

N4292788/
E417602

-75/45

10.67

41.15

30.48

0.50

0.26


FM(3)

41.15

109.73

68.58

0.15

0.28

GBD-008

N4292505/
E417753

-80/225

99.36

239.57

140.21

0.50

0.27


incl

143.56

167.94

24.38

0.93

0.49

GBD-009

N4292572/
E417826

-80/45

44.20

65.53

21.34

0.17

0.08


FM

65.53

131.06

65.53

0.15

0.23

GBD-010

N4292625/
E417447

-80/225

62.48

185.93

123.44

0.38

0.18


Incl

67.06

80.77

13.72

0.67

0.34


And

167.64

185.93

18.29

0.51

0.16

GBD-017

N4292468/
E417917

-80/135

147.83

170.69

22.86

0.37

0.21


FM

149.35

160.02

10.67

0.65

0.25

(1)

True thickness to be determined.

(2)

All samples were submitted for preparation by ALS Global at its facilities in Reno, Nevada, with the analysis completed at ALS Global facilities in Reno, Nevada, and North Vancouver, British Columbia. All samples were analyzed using multi-digestion with ICP finish and fire assay with AA finish for gold. Samples with over 10 ppm gold were fire assayed with a gravimetric finish. One in 20 samples was blank, one in 20 was a standard sample, and one in 20 samples had a sample cut from assay rejects assayed as a field duplicate.

(3)

FM means footwall mineralization.

Qualified Person

Ken McNaughton, M.A.Sc., P.Eng., Chief Exploration Officer, P2 Gold, is the Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101, responsible for the Gabbs Project. Mr. McNaughton has reviewed, verified, and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

About P2 Gold Inc.

P2 Gold is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its gold-copper Gabbs Project on the Walker Lane Trend in Nevada, where work to support a feasibility study is underway. A positive preliminary economic assessment (see footnote below) has outlined a long-life, mid-size mine at Gabbs with annual average production of 109,000 ounces gold and 33 million pounds copper, processing 9 million tonnes per year over a 14.2-year mine life. The feasibility study is advancing using a nominal production rate of 12 million tonnes per year targeting average annual production of 150,000 ounces gold and 45 to 50 million pounds of copper per year. The Gabbs Project has excellent infrastructure with access via paved Hwy 361, and power and water on site. All zones on the property remain open and an infill and expansion drill program is underway. On completion of drilling, an updated Mineral Resource estimate will be prepared for Gabbs, which is expected to be completed in the third quarter.

*Please see NI 43-101 Technical Report, "Preliminary Economic Assessment Gabbs Heap Leach and Mill Project" Nye County, Nevada, USA; Effect date of October 7, 2025, Report date November 20, 2025 available on the Company's web site www.p2gold.com and SEDAR+.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws that is intended to be covered by the safe harbours created by those laws. "Forward-looking information" includes statements that use forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "potential" or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking information includes, without limitation, information with respect to the Company's expectations, strategies and plans for the Gabbs Project including the Company's planned expenditures and exploration and development activities.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management at the date the statements are made as well as the other assumptions disclosed in this news release. Furthermore, such forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information and risks associated with mineral exploration, including the risk that actual results and timing of exploration and development will be different from those expected by management. See "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2025, dated March 19, 2026 filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com for a discussion of these risks.

The Company cautions that there can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

SOURCE P2 Gold Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2026/18/c8271.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

P2 GoldPGLD:CCtsxv:pgldgold investing
PGLD:CC
The Conversation (0)
Gold letters spelling "Fed" in front of a pile of gold dollar coins and US flag.

Gold Price Dips Back Below US$4,300 as New Fed Chair Holds Rates Steady

The US Federal Reserve held its first meeting with new Chair Kevin Warsh from Tuesday (June 16) to Wednesday (June 17) as a US-Iran peace deal is on the table and the US economy is in the midst of a three-year inflation high alongside a resilient labor market. The central bank held the federal... Keep Reading...
Jeffrey Christian, gold bars.

Jeffrey Christian: Gold, Silver, PGMs — My Summer Price Outlook

Jeffrey Christian, managing partner at CPM Group, shares his summer outlook for gold and silver prices, saying he expects consolidation within a volatile range. However, as the year continues, he believes both precious metals could move back toward highs seen earlier in 2026. Platinum and... Keep Reading...
Gold bars on financial charts and a notebook.

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks in 2026

The gold price may have receded from the new all-time high above AU$6,860.28 per ounce set in Q1, but the yellow metal is still trading at historic highs in the second quarter. The gold bull market has been well-supported by a number of factors. Among them is the pervading geopolitical turmoil... Keep Reading...
GoldInxs Mining

GoldInxs Mining

Keep Reading...
A pair of white-gloved hands holds a gold bar over a stack of gold bars with a vault in the background.

WGC: Central Banks Plan to Boost Gold Allocations as US Dollar Outlook Declines

Global central banks plan to increase their gold reserves while reducing their exposure to the US dollar over the next five years, according to the World Gold Council's (WGC) 2026 Central Bank Gold Reserves survey.The annual survey, which drew a record 76 responses from reserve managers between... Keep Reading...
Emperor Metals

Emperor Metals Returns 15.0 Meters of 61.5 g/t Gold Including 2.4 Meters of 369.6 g/t Gold

Visible gold observed in multiple zones within the intercept.
Emperor Metals Inc. (CSE: AUOZ) (OTCQB: EMAUF) (FSE: 9NH) ("Emperor") is pleased to report on the recent assay release of high-grade gold in DQ26-20 as well as progress of its 2026 exploration campaign at its Duquesne West Project, integrating +15,000 meters of new drilling with 8,000 meters of... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

QIMC Reports Elevated Clean Hydrogen in First 100 Metres of DDH-26-04 at Bennett Hill, Nova Scotia, Including Four Analyzer-Saturating Readings Within a 9-Metre Interval

Heliostar Set to Expand La Colorada with Strong Drill Results and Key Permits

Cespira, the Joint Venture between Westport and Volvo Group, Signs Agreement with Volvo Group to Complete Hydrogen-Fueled Engine Development

MAYFAIR GOLD REPORTS FINAL POSITIVE RESULTS AND ANALYSIS FROM GRADE CONTROL DRILLING PROGRAM

Related News

QIMC Reports Elevated Clean Hydrogen in First 100 Metres of DDH-26-04 at Bennett Hill, Nova Scotia, Including Four Analyzer-Saturating Readings Within a 9-Metre Interval

precious metals investing

Heliostar Set to Expand La Colorada with Strong Drill Results and Key Permits

oil and gas investing

Cespira, the Joint Venture between Westport and Volvo Group, Signs Agreement with Volvo Group to Complete Hydrogen-Fueled Engine Development

precious metals investing

MAYFAIR GOLD REPORTS FINAL POSITIVE RESULTS AND ANALYSIS FROM GRADE CONTROL DRILLING PROGRAM

cleantech investing

Trading Halt

base metals investing

Gecko Mineral Resource Update

precious metals investing

Drilling at Kada continues to deliver strong results