Ownr recognizes Small Business Month by supporting entrepreneurs on-the-ground

From community events to educational webinars, Ownr is meeting small business owners where they are

 With sentiment in Canada towards entrepreneurship strong and resilient, aspiring and current small business owners are remaining steadfast in their entrepreneurial journey.

According to the annual RBC Small Business Poll , eight in ten Canadians view entrepreneurship as a viable way to earn a living. Earlier this year, Ownr's survey of entrepreneurs found that 79 per cent of small business owners are willing to make personal and financial sacrifices to keep their businesses running.

To celebrate entrepreneurs who are dedicated to turning their business dreams into reality, Ownr is showing up for small business owners throughout the month of October. Each of the initiatives will focus on a critical pillar for small business growth, creating touchpoints for Ownr to play a role in supporting small businesses.

  • Scaling your business: From October 11 to 12 , Ownr is collaborating with The Welcome Market to host a curated retail pop-up experience featuring Toronto -based small business owners. Ownr x The Welcome Market is open to the public from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm at 938 Queen Street West. Learn more at get.ownr.co/lp/ownr-market .
  • Operating your business: On October 22 , Ownr is hosting a virtual, one-day conference with different webinars covering integral topics such as legal, compliance, business structures, and insurance to provide small business owners with insights for their business. Keep an eye out for registration information on ownr.co .
  • Building your business: Ownr's Small Business Month Contest will award one entrepreneur with $1,000 to invest in their small business. As funding gaps continue to prevail for entrepreneurs across all stages, Ownr is aiming to mitigate the barriers to entry in the pre-revenue phase of their business. The contest closes on October 31 , and a winner will be announced by November 5, 2025 . Entrepreneurs can share their story https://www.ownr.co/lp/sbm-contest .

" Ownr is committed to supporting the small business community year-round, and we're excited to recognize their collective contributions and perpetual perseverance as they respond to macroeconomic changes," says Jordan Casey , CEO, Ownr . "As the year comes to a close and they prepare for what's ahead, we want to help ensure they have the critical building blocks to continue scaling their business."

Ownr will be at multiple conferences throughout the month including the Startup Canada Conference. Last year, Ownr launched Blueprint to encourage enterprising and current small business owners to scale their ideas into market-ready strategies, and fuel Canadian entrepreneurship as the new generation of entrepreneurs enter the market.

"Canadian small business owners are resilient, and they've risen to the occasion time and time again," says Karen Svendsen , Senior Director, Small Business and Partnerships, RBC. "They're not just looking to weather the storm: they take challenges as opportunities to reinvent their businesses, serve their communities and continue toward long-term growth."

Entrepreneurs can access many other solutions and business advice online through at www.rbc.com/startingabusiness .

About RBC
Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 101,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada , the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com .‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet .

About Ownr
Ownr is on a mission to help make Canadian small business a big deal. With our all-in-one digital platform, everyday entrepreneurs can streamline registration and incorporation, automate paperwork, and maintain ongoing compliance—all without the high legal* fees and confusing jargon. Join over 230,000 Canadians who launched their dream business with Ownr .

Ownr is a portfolio company of RBCx, a division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC). For more information, visit www.ownr.co .

About RBCx
RBCx banks, builds, and invests in the innovation ecosystem – backed by the institutional strength and stability of the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC). With specialized financial solutions, portfolio building experience, and a collective of specialists that provide powerful support, we help startups and scaleups unlock growth across every stage of their journey.

*Ownr does not provide legal, tax, or financial advice.

For more information, please contact:
Catherine Vendryes , RBCx

SOURCE RBC

