Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) today announced plans to hold its 2022 second quarter results conference call at 8:00 a.m. MT on Thursday August 4, 2022 . The Company plans to release its financial and operating results after market close, Wednesday August 3, 2022 . In addition to the release, supplemental slides and financial statements will be available on the Company's website, located at www.ovintiv.com .

Ovintiv to Host its Second Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call and Webcast on August 4, 2022 (CNW Group/Ovintiv Inc.)

To participate in the conference call, please dial 888-664-6383 (toll-free in North America ) or 416-764-8650 (international) approximately 15 minutes prior to the call.

The live audio webcast of the event, including slides, also will be available on Ovintiv's website, under Investors/Presentations and Events, and will be archived for approximately 90 days.

Further information on Ovintiv Inc. is available at www.ovintiv.com , or by contacting:

Investor contact: (888) 525-0304
investor.relations@ovintiv.com

Media contact: (403) 645-2252

OvintivOVV:CAOVVOil and Gas Investing
OVV:CA,OVV
Suncor Energy Announces CEO Transition

  • Mark Little to step down, effective immediately
  • Kris Smith appointed Interim CEO
  • Board begins global search for next CEO

Suncor (TSX: SU) (NYSE: SU) announced today that the Board of Directors and chief executive officer Mark Little have mutually agreed that Mr. Little will step down as president and chief executive officer and resign from the Board, effective immediately. Kris Smith, who is currently executive vice president, Downstream, has been named Interim CEO.

Suncor's Board has formed a CEO search committee to conduct a global search to select the company's next CEO and is engaging a global executive recruiting firm to assist with this process. External and internal candidates will be considered for the role.

Oil Price and Inflation: What’s the Correlation?

Rising oil prices are often tied to dire headlines warning investors about the looming threat of inflation. But is there a causal relationship between the oil price and inflation?

Inflation devalues currencies and results in higher prices for consumer goods and services. In turn, the larger cost of living for consumers can negatively impact discretionary spending and economic growth.

Historically, higher oil prices have statistically correlated with inflation. As prices for oil go up, so do prices for goods that are dependent upon oil. For example, costs may increase for goods made from petroleum-based products such as plastics, or for goods such as fruits and vegetables that have traditionally been transported to market via gasoline- or diesel-powered trucks and trains.

Suncor Energy Responds to Fatality at Base Plant Mine

  • To focus on response and caring for our people, Oil Sands Operations Presentation postponed

Suncor (TSX: SU) (NYSE: SU) regretfully reports that a contractor worker was fatally injured this morning at our Base Plant site north of Fort McMurray, Alberta.

Suncor Emergency Services responded to an incident at a shovel maintenance pad in the mine early this morning where a Komatsu employee was pronounced deceased at the scene.

EnerCom Announces Company One-on-One Meeting Requests Opened Now for Qualified Investors for EnerCom Denver - The Energy Investment Conference Hosted in Denver, August 7-10, 2022

Preliminary Presentation Times and Schedule for Participating Companies at EnerCom Denver Now Posted on the Conference Website

EnerCom, Inc. announced today that institutional investors, portfolio managers, financial analysts, CIOs and other investment industry professionals registered for the EnerCom Denver conference can now request One-on-One meetings with the senior management teams of participating companies on the EnerCom Denver conference website .

