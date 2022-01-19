Energy Investing News
Ovintiv Inc.   today announced plans to hold its 2021 fourth quarter and year-end results conference call at 9:00 a.m. MT on Friday, February 25, 2022 . The Company plans to release its financial and operating results after market close, Thursday, February 24, 2022 . In addition to the release, supplemental slides and financial statements will be available on the Company's website, located at . To participate in ...

 Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) today announced plans to hold its 2021 fourth quarter and year-end results conference call at 9:00 a.m. MT on Friday, February 25, 2022 . The Company plans to release its financial and operating results after market close, Thursday, February 24, 2022 . In addition to the release, supplemental slides and financial statements will be available on the Company's website, located at www.ovintiv.com .

To participate in the conference call, please dial 888-664-6383 (toll-free in North America ) or 416-764-8650 (international) approximately 15 minutes prior to the call.

The live audio webcast of the event, including slides, also will be available on Ovintiv's website, under Investors/Presentations and Events, and will be archived for approximately 90 days.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ovintiv-to-host-its-2021-fourth-quarter-and-year-end-results-conference-call-and-webcast-on-february-25-2022-301464349.html

SOURCE Ovintiv Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/19/c9840.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Ovintiv OVV:CA OVV Oil and Gas Investing
OVV:CA,OVV

Imperial sets 2030 oil sands emission intensity reduction goal; expects to meet 2023 objective

  • Oil sands greenhouse gas emissions intensity expected to decrease by 30 percent
  • Reaffirms goal to achieve net zero emissions in oil sands operations by 2050 through collaboration with governments and other industry partners
  • Emissions reduction plan includes game-changing in situ technologies, efficiency improvements, and carbon capture and storage

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO) said today it plans further reductions in greenhouse gas emissions intensity over the next decade to help support Canada's net zero goals.

By the end of 2030, Imperial anticipates reduced Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions intensity of its operated oil sands facilities by 30 percent, compared with 2016 levels. The company plans to achieve this through implementation of lower greenhouse gas next generation technologies at its Cold Lake operation, efficiency improvements at its facilities, and the use of carbon capture and storage.

Keep reading... Show less

Suncor Energy Provides Q4 2021 Safety and Production Update

Suncor (TSX: SU) (NYSE: SU) today is providing an update on recent incidents and fourth quarter 2021 production.

We are deeply saddened by the fatality at our Base plant mining operations on January 6, 2022. We extend our thoughts and condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased worker.

Keep reading... Show less
barrels of oil

VIDEO — Eric Nuttall: Oil in Multi-year Bull Market, Supply Crisis Coming

Eric Nuttall: Oil in Multi-year Bull Market, Supply Crisis Coming youtu.be

Supply and demand fundamentals show oil is in a multi-year bull market with a supply crisis in the works.

That's according to Eric Nuttall, partner and senior portfolio manager at Ninepoint Partners. He manages the firm's Ninepoint Energy Fund, which he said was the best-performing energy fund of 2021.

"The risk/reward for me in the sector is incredible," he told the Investing News Network in an interview. "My biggest challenge is everything looks good — large caps look good, small caps look good. Oil looks good, natural gas looks good. Services look good, offshore drilling looks good — everything looks good."

Keep reading... Show less

TOURMALINE INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11%, DECLARES A $1.25/SHARE SPECIAL DIVIDEND AND PROVIDES OPERATIONAL UPDATE

 Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSX: TOU) ("Tourmaline" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a quarterly dividend increase and special cash dividend and provide an operational update.

Keep reading... Show less

Imperial to hold 2021 Fourth Quarter Earnings Call

(TSE:IMO, NYSE American: IMO) Brad Corson, chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Dave Hughes, vice-president investor relations, Imperial Oil Limited, will host a 2021 Fourth Quarter Earnings Call on Tuesday, February 1, following the company's fourth quarter earnings release that morning. The event begins at 9 a.m. MT and will be accessible by webcast.

During the call, Mr. Corson will offer brief remarks prior to taking questions from Imperial's covering analysts.

Keep reading... Show less

Imperial to market interests in Montney and Duvernay assets

Imperial (TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO) today announced its intention to market its interests in XTO Energy Canada jointly with ExxonMobil Canada. Imperial and ExxonMobil Canada each own 50 percent of XTO Energy Canada, which includes assets in the Montney and Duvernay areas of central Alberta.

This decision is part of Imperial's ongoing evaluation of its unconventional portfolio, and is consistent with its strategy to focus upstream resources on key oil sands assets. A definitive decision to sell the assets has not been made. Operations will continue as normal throughout the marketing process and should the process not result in a sale.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×