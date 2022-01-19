Ovintiv Inc. today announced plans to hold its 2021 fourth quarter and year-end results conference call at 9:00 a.m. MT on Friday, February 25, 2022 . The Company plans to release its financial and operating results after market close, Thursday, February 24, 2022 . In addition to the release, supplemental slides and financial statements will be available on the Company's website, located at . To participate in ...

OVV:CA,OVV