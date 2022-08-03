Energy Investing News

Shareholder Returns Doubled, Highest Quarterly Cash Flow in Over a Decade

Highlights:

  • Generated second quarter net earnings of $1.36 billion , Non-GAAP Cash Flow of $1.22 billion and Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow of $713 million
  • Doubled shareholder returns from 25% to 50% of Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow after base dividends beginning in July 2022 , one quarter sooner than previously planned
  • Returned approximately $200 million to shareholders in the second quarter via share buybacks and base dividends; the Company expects to return approximately $389 million in the third quarter
  • Redeemed the entire aggregate principal amount of its 2024 notes totaling approximately $1 billion
  • Reduced Net Debt by $610 million during the quarter; Company expects to achieve its $3 billion Net Debt target before the end of the year
  • Announced agreements to sell portions of its Uinta and Bakken assets in July for approximately $250 million before closing adjustments
  • Delivered second quarter total production of 500 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day ("MBOE/d"), at the high end of Company guidance; oil and condensate production averaged 175 thousand barrels per day ("Mbbls/d"), at the high end of Company guidance

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) ("Ovintiv" or the "Company") today announced its second quarter 2022 financial and operating results. The Company plans to hold a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. MT ( 10:00 a.m. ET ) on August 4, 2022 . Please see dial-in details within this release, as well as additional details on the Company's website at www.ovintiv.com .

Ovintiv Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results (CNW Group/Ovintiv Inc.)

"In the second quarter, we delivered our highest quarterly cash flow and free cash flow in over a decade – this result reflects the value we are generating with our culture of innovation, leading capital efficiency, top tier multi-basin portfolio and disciplined capital allocation," said Ovintiv President & CEO Brendan McCracken . "We are resolute in our goal to unlock value for our shareholders. We expect to deliver more than $1 billion to our shareholders in 2022 and assuming current strip pricing, we expect shareholder returns to more than double in 2023."

Second Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results

  • The Company reported net earnings of $1.36 billion after-tax, or $5.21 per diluted share in the second quarter.
  • Second quarter cash from operating activities was $1.34 billion , Non-GAAP Cash Flow was $1.22 billion and capital investment totaled $511 million , resulting in $713 million of Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow.
  • Second quarter total production was 500 MBOE/d, including 175 Mbbls/d of oil and condensate, 87 Mbbls/d of other NGLs and 1,426 million cubic feet per day ("MMcf/d") of natural gas. Natural gas volumes were negatively impacted in the quarter due to higher Canadian royalty rates.
  • Total Costs were $16.71 per barrel of oil equivalent ("BOE"). Per unit costs were higher in the quarter due to stronger commodity prices directly impacting commodity linked cost items.
  • Excluding the impact of risk management losses, second quarter 2022 average realized prices were $107.16 per barrel for oil and condensate (99% of WTI), $37.03 per barrel for other NGLs (C2-C4) and $6.78 per thousand cubic feet ("Mcf") for natural gas (95% of NYMEX) resulting in a total average realized price of $63.36 per BOE.

2022 Guidance
Ovintiv's full year 2022 capital guidance is unchanged. Full year production volumes have been adjusted to include the impact of non-core asset sales which were announced in July, the impact of higher-than-expected Canadian royalty rates which reduce reported volumes and the impact of recent higher line pressures in third party midstream facilities in the Anadarko. The Company's Total Cost guidance has increased slightly due to the impact of higher-than-expected natural gas prices for the remainder of the year and additional downstream capacity contracted with third parties in the Montney and Permian plays. Ovintiv's third and fourth quarter and full year 2022 guidance is below. The guidance assumes commodity prices of $100 /bbl for WTI oil and $8 /Mcf for NYMEX natural gas for the remainder of the year.


3Q 2022

4Q 2022

FY 2022

Capital Investment ($ Millions)

$450 - $500

$300 - $350

$ 1,700 - $1,800

Oil & Condensate (Mbbls/d)

178 – 183

180 - 187

177 - 180

Other NGLs (Mbbls/d)

80 – 84

80 - 84

82 - 84

Natural Gas (MMcf/d)

1,440 - 1,500

1,440 - 1,500

1,450 - 1,475

Total Costs (1) ($/MBOE)

$16.50 - $17.00

$16.75 - $17.25

$16.35 - $16.60

1)  Total Costs is a Non-GAAP measure as defined in Note 1. Total Costs per BOE is calculated using whole dollars and volumes.


Share Buyback Program
During the second quarter, Ovintiv purchased for cancellation, approximately 2.8 million shares of common stock outstanding for a total consideration of approximately $135 million . As of June 30, 2022 , the Company had repurchased a total of approximately 7.6 million shares of common stock at an average price of $41.80 per share, for a total of $317 million since its share buyback program was announced in September of 2021.

Dividend Declared
On August 3, 2022 , Ovintiv's Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share of common stock payable on September 30, 2022 , to shareholders of record as of September 15, 2022 .

Increasing Direct Returns to Shareholders
In July 2022 , Ovintiv increased its returns to shareholders from 25% to 50% of the previous quarter's Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow after base dividends through share buybacks. The remaining Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow will primarily be allocated to continued Net Debt reduction and property bolt-ons.

In the third quarter of 2022, the Company plans to deliver approximately $389 million to shareholders through its base dividend of approximately $64 million and share buybacks totalling approximately $325 million . The third quarter buyback program, at $325 million , exceeds the total dollars spent on buybacks since the Company's new capital allocation framework was announced in September of 2021.This will bring total direct shareholder returns to approximately $900 million over the 12-month period.

Continued Focus on Balance Sheet Strength and Debt Reduction

Ovintiv remains committed to reducing Net Debt. At the end of the second quarter, Ovintiv's Net Debt was approximately $3.9 billion and Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA was 1.0 times. The Company expects to meet its $3 billion Net Debt target by the end of the year.

In June, the Company redeemed its $1,000 million , 5.625 percent senior notes due July 1, 2024 , using cash on hand and proceeds from short term borrowings. Ovintiv paid approximately $1,072 million in cash including accrued and unpaid interest of $25 million and a one-time make-whole payment of $47 million . The redemption will result in approximately $55 million of annualized interest expense savings.

In addition, the Company repurchased a portion of its 6.5 percent senior notes due August 2034 , its 6.5 percent senior notes due February 2038 and its 5.15 percent senior notes due in November 2041 in the open market. As of June 30, 2022 , the aggregate cash payments related to the note repurchases were approximately $60 million , plus accrued interest.

As of June 30, 2022 , the Company had $215 million of commercial paper outstanding and no outstanding balances under its revolving credit facilities.

Non-Core Asset Sales
In July 2022 , Ovintiv announced it had reached agreements with two counterparties to sell portions of its assets located in the Uinta and Bakken basins for total proceeds of approximately $250 million before closing adjustments. As of April 2022 , the combined volumes from the divested assets totaled approximately 5.0 MBOE/d, including 4.9 Mbbls/d of oil and condensate.

Asset Highlights

Permian
Permian production averaged 116 MBOE/d (79% liquids) in the second quarter. The Company averaged three gross rigs, drilled 16 net wells, and had 11 net wells turned in line (TIL).

The Company plans to spend $650 to $700 million in the basin in 2022.

Anadarko
Anadarko production averaged 128 MBOE/d (63% liquids) in the second quarter. The Company averaged three gross rigs, drilled 18 net wells, and had 15 net wells TIL.

The Company plans to spend $350 to $400 million in the basin in 2022.

Montney
Montney production averaged 198 MBOE/d (24% liquids) in the second quarter. The Company averaged three gross rigs, drilled 16 net wells and had 12 net wells TIL.

Ovintiv recently contracted for 245 billion British thermal units (BBTU) per day of incremental transport to the Chicago market beginning November 1st, 2022 , for a term greater than 10 years. This additional transportation supplements the Company's existing market access to Eastern Canada , California , the Pacific Northwest, and the Midwest. Assuming production levels flat with the first half of 2022, the combination of market access arrangements and AECO basis hedges will result in approximately 80% to 85% of Ovintiv's Montney natural gas production to price outside the AECO market for the 2023 to 2025 period.

The Company plans to spend $300 to $350 million in the basin in 2022.

For additional information, please refer to the second quarter 2022 Results Presentation at: https://investor.ovintiv.com/presentations-events .

Conference Call Information
A conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's second quarter results will be held at 8:00 a.m. MT ( 10:00 a.m. ET ) on August 4, 2022 . To participate in the call, please dial 888-664-6383 (toll-free in North America ) or 416-764-8650 (international) approximately 15 minutes prior to the conference call. The live audio webcast of the conference call, including slides and financial statements, will be available on Ovintiv's website, www.ovintiv.com under Investors/Presentations and Events. The webcast will be archived for approximately 90 days.

Refer to Note 1 Non-GAAP measures and the tables in this release for reconciliation to comparable GAAP financial measures.

Capital Investment and Production

(for the three months ended June 30)

2Q 2022

2Q 2021 (2)

Capital Expenditures (1) ($ millions)

511

383

Oil (Mbbls/d)

132.8

148.5

NGLs – Plant Condensate (Mbbls/d)

42.6

52.3

Oil & Plant Condensate (Mbbls/d)

175.4

200.8

NGLs – Other (Mbbls/d)

87.0

85.9

Total Liquids (Mbbls/d)

262.4

286.7

Natural Gas (MMcf/d)

1,426

1,607

Total Production (MBOE/d)

500.0

554.6

(1)  Including capitalized directly attributable internal costs.

(2)  2Q 2021 includes volumes totaling ~14.7 MBOE/d from assets sold in 2Q 2021.


Second Quarter 2022 Summary

(for the three months ended June 30)

($ millions, except as indicated)

2Q 2022

2Q 2021

Cash From (Used In) Operating Activities

Deduct (Add Back):

Net change in other assets and liabilities

Net change in non-cash working capital

Current tax on sale of assets

1,344

(13)

133

-

750

(5)

22

-

Non-GAAP Cash Flow (1)

1,224

733

Non-GAAP Cash Flow Margin (1) ($/BOE)

26.90

14.51




Non-GAAP Cash Flow (1)

1,224

733

Less: Capital Expenditures (2)

511

383

Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow (1)

713

350




Net Earnings (Loss) Before Income Tax

Before-tax (Addition) Deduction:

Unrealized gain (loss) on risk management

Restructuring charges

Non-operating foreign exchange gain (loss)

Gain (loss) on debt retirement

1,422

513

-

(7)

(1)

(205)

(576)

(5)

(4)

-

Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss) Before Income Tax

Income tax expense (recovery)

917

288

380

90

Non-GAAP Operating Earnings (1)

629

290

(1) Non-GAAP Cash Flow, Non-GAAP Cash Flow Margin, Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow and Non-GAAP Operating Earnings are non-GAAP measures as defined in Note 1.

(2) Including capitalized directly attributable internal costs.


Realized Pricing Summary

(for the three months ended June 30)

2Q 2022

2Q 2021

Liquids ($/bbl)



WTI

108.41

66.07

Realized Liquids Prices (1)



Oil

89.16

51.27

NGLs – Plant Condensate

89.67

55.59

Oil & Plant Condensate

89.29

52.39

NGLs – Other

37.03

18.37

Total NGLs

54.34

32.46




Natural Gas



NYMEX ($/MMBtu)

7.17

2.83

Realized Natural Gas Price (1) ($/Mcf)

2.78

2.74

(1)  Prices include the impact of realized gain (loss) on risk management.

Total Costs

(for the three months ended June 30)

($ millions, except as indicated)

2Q 2022

2Q 2021

Total Operating Expenses

2,220

1,813

Deduct (Add Back):



Market optimization operating expenses

1,162

784

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

278

311

Accretion of asset retirement obligation

5

6

Long-term incentive costs

14

39

Restructuring and legal costs

-

25

Current expected credit losses

2

(1)

Total Costs (1)

759

649

Divided by:



Production Volumes (MMBOE)

45.5

50.5

Total Costs (1) ($/BOE)

16.71

12.90

Drivers Included in Total Costs (1) ($/BOE)



Production, mineral and other taxes

2.58

1.44

Upstream transportation and processing

9.08

7.42

Upstream operating, excluding long-term incentive costs

3.69

2.68

Administrative, excluding long-term incentive, restructuring and legal costs, and current expected credit losses

1.36

1.36

Total Costs (1) ($/BOE)

16.71

12.90

(1)  Total Costs is a non-GAAP measure as defined in Note 1. Total Costs per BOE is calculated using whole dollars and volumes.


Debt to Adjusted Capitalization

($ millions, except as indicated)

June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

Long-Term Debt, including current portion

3,902

4,786

Total Shareholders' Equity

5,821

5,074

Equity Adjustment for Impairments at December 31, 2011

7,746

7,746

Adjusted Capitalization

17,469

17,606

Debt to Adjusted Capitalization (1)

22 %

27 %

(1)  Debt to Adjusted Capitalization is a non-GAAP measure as defined in Note 1.


Hedge Volumes as of June 30, 2022

Oil and Condensate Hedges ($/bbl)

3Q 2022

4Q 2022

1Q 2023

2Q 2023

3Q 2023

WTI Swaps

Swap Price

5 Mbbls/d
$60.16

5 Mbbls/d
$60.16

-

-

-

WTI 3-Way Options
Short Call

Long Put

Short Put

75 Mbbls/d

$70.79

$60.82

$49.33

75 Mbbls/d

$70.79

$60.82

$49.33

40 Mbbls/d

$114.74

$65.00

$50.00

40 Mbbls/d

$112.95

$65.00

$50.00

20 Mbbls/d

$126.15

$67.50

$50.00

Natural Gas Hedges ($/Mcf)

3Q 2022

4Q 2022

1Q 2023

2Q 2023

3Q 2023

NYMEX Swaps

Swap Price

365 MMcf/d
$2.60

365 MMcf/d
$2.60

-

-

-

NYMEX 3-Way Options
Short Call

Long Put

Short Put

425 MMcf/d

$3.03

$2.76

$2.00

410 MMcf/d

$3.01

$2.75

$2.00

400 MMcf/d

$10.46

$3.88

$2.75

400 MMcf/d

$4.86

$3.13

$2.25

190 MMcf/d

$8.41

$3.39

$2.25

NYMEX Costless Collars
Short Call

Long Put

200 MMcf/d

$2.85

$2.55

200 MMcf/d

$2.85

$2.55

-

-

-

NYMEX Short Call Options

Sold Call Strike

330 MMcf/d

$2.38

330 MMcf/d

$2.38

-

-

-

Price Sensitivities for WTI Oil (1) ($MM)

WTI Oil Hedge Gains (Losses)


$40

$50

$60

$70

$80

$90

$100

$110

$120

3Q – 4Q 2022

$177

$149

$21

($27)

($145)

($293)

($440)

($587)

($734)

2023

$141

$141

$50

$0

$0

$0

$0

($29)

($84)

(1)  Hedge positions and hedge sensitivity estimates based on hedge positions as at 06/30/2022. Does not include impact of basis positions.


Price Sensitivities for NYMEX Natural Gas (1) ($MM)

NYMEX Natural Gas Hedge Gains (Losses)


$3.00

$4.00

$5.00

$6.00

$7.00

$8.00

$9.00

$10.00

3Q – 4Q 2022

($70)

($310)

($552)

($793)

($1,035)

($1,276)

($1,518)

($1,759)

2023

$43

($1)

($21)

($50)

($84)

($124)

($172)

($225)

(1)  Hedge positions and hedge sensitivity estimates based on hedge positions as at 06/30/2022. Does not include impact of basis positions.


Important information

Unless otherwise noted, Ovintiv reports in U.S. dollars and production, sales and reserves estimates are reported on an after-royalties basis. Unless otherwise specified or the context otherwise requires, references to Ovintiv or to the Company includes reference to subsidiaries of and partnership interests held by Ovintiv Inc. and its subsidiaries.

NOTE 1: Non-GAAP measures

Certain measures in this news release do not have any standardized meaning as prescribed by U.S. GAAP and, therefore, are considered non-GAAP measures. These measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies and should not be viewed as a substitute for measures reported under U.S. GAAP. These measures are commonly used in the oil and gas industry and/or by Ovintiv to provide shareholders and potential investors with additional information regarding the Company's liquidity and its ability to generate funds to finance its operations. For additional information regarding non-GAAP measures, see the Company's website. This news release contains references to non-GAAP measures as follows:

  • Non-GAAP Cash Flow is a non-GAAP measure defined as cash from (used in) operating activities excluding net change in other assets and liabilities, net change in non-cash working capital and current tax on sale of assets.
  • Non-GAAP Cash Flow Margin is a non-GAAP measure defined as Non-GAAP Cash Flow per BOE of production.
  • Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP measure defined as Non-GAAP Cash Flow in excess of capital expenditures, excluding net acquisitions and divestitures.
  • Non-GAAP Operating Earnings is a non-GAAP measure defined as net earnings excluding non-recurring or non-cash items that Management believes reduces the comparability of the Company's financial performance between periods. These items may include, but are not limited to, unrealized gains/losses on risk management, impairments, restructuring charges, non-operating foreign exchange gains/losses, gains/losses on divestitures and gains on debt retirement. Income taxes includes adjustments to normalize the effect of income taxes calculated using the estimated annual effective income tax rate. In addition, any valuation allowances are excluded in the calculation of income taxes.
  • Total Costs is a non-GAAP measure which includes the summation of production, mineral and other taxes, upstream transportation and processing expense, upstream operating expense and administrative expense, excluding the impact of long-term incentive, restructuring and legal costs, and current expected credit losses. It is calculated as total operating expenses excluding non-upstream operating costs and non-cash items which include operating expenses from the Market Optimization and Corporate and Other segments, depreciation, depletion and amortization, impairments, accretion of asset retirement obligation, long-term incentive, restructuring and legal costs, and current expected credit losses. When presented on a per BOE basis, Total Costs is divided by production volumes. Management believes this measure is useful to the Company and its investors as a measure of operational efficiency across periods.
  • Net Debt is defined as long-term debt, including the current portion, less cash and cash equivalents. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as trailing 12-month net earnings (loss) before income taxes, DD&A, impairments, accretion of asset retirement obligation, interest, unrealized gains/losses on risk management, foreign exchange gains/losses, gains/losses on divestitures and other gains/losses. Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure monitored by management as an indicator of the Company's overall financial strength.
  • Debt to Adjusted Capitalization is a non-GAAP measure which adjusts capitalization for historical ceiling test impairments that were recorded as at December 31, 2011 . Management monitors Debt to Adjusted Capitalization as a proxy for the Company's financial covenant under the Credit Facilities which require debt to adjusted capitalization to be less than 60 percent. Adjusted Capitalization incudes debt, total shareholders' equity and an equity adjustment for cumulative historical ceiling test impairments recorded as at December 31, 2011 in conjunction with the Company's January 1, 2012 adoption of U.S. GAAP.

ADVISORY REGARDING OIL AND GAS INFORMATION – The conversion of natural gas volumes to barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) is on the basis of six thousand cubic feet to one barrel. BOE is based on a generic energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent economic value equivalency at the wellhead. Readers are cautioned that BOE may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. The term "liquids" is used to represent oil, NGLs and condensate. The term "condensate" refers to plant condensate.

ADVISORY REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS – This news release contains forward-looking statements or information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.  All statements, except for statements of historical fact, that relate to the anticipated future activities, plans, strategies, objectives or expectations of the Company are forward-looking statements.  When used in this news release, the use of words and phrases including "anticipates," "believes," "continue," "could," "estimates," "expects," "focused on," "forecast," "guidance," "intends," "maintain," "may," "opportunities," "outlook," "plans," "potential," "strategy," "targets," "will," "would" and other similar terminology is intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words or phrases.  Readers are cautioned against unduly relying on forward-looking statements which, by their nature, involve numerous assumptions and are subject to both known and unknown risks and uncertainties (many of which are beyond our control) that may cause such statements not to occur, or actual results to differ materially and/or adversely from those expressed or implied.  These assumptions include: future commodity prices and basis differentials; the ability of the Company to access credit facilities and shelf prospectuses;  future foreign exchange rates; the Company's ability to capture and maintain gains in productivity and efficiency; data contained in key modeling statistics; availability of attractive commodity or financial hedges; benefits from technology and innovation; assumed tax, royalty and regulatory regimes; expectations and projections made in light of the Company's historical experience; and the other assumptions contained herein.  Risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company's financial or operating performance include: market and commodity price volatility; uncertainties, costs and risks involved in our operations, including hazards and risks incidental to both the drilling and completion of wells and the production, transportation, marketing and sale of oil, NGL and natural gas; availability of equipment, services, resources and personnel required to perform the Company's operating activities; service or material cost inflation; our ability to generate sufficient cash flow to meet our obligations and reduce debt; the impact of a pandemic, epidemic or other widespread outbreak of an infectious disease (such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic) on commodity prices and the Company's operations; our ability to secure adequate transportation and storage for oil, NGL and natural gas; interruptions to oil, NGL and natural gas production; discretion of the Company's Board of Directors to declare and pay dividends; the timing and costs associated with drilling and completing wells; business interruption, property and casualty losses (including weather related losses) and the extent to which insurance covers any such losses; counterparty and credit risk; the actions of members of OPEC and other state-controlled oil companies with respect to oil, NGLs and natural gas production; the impact of changes in our credit rating and access to liquidity; changes in political or economic conditions in the United States and Canada ; risks associated with technology, including electronic, cyber and physical security breaches; changes in royalty, tax, environmental, GHG, carbon, accounting and other laws or regulations or the interpretations thereof; our ability to timely obtain environmental or other necessary government permits or approvals; risks associated with existing and potential lawsuits and regulatory actions; risks related to the purported causes and impact of climate change; the impact of disputes arising with our partners; the Company's ability to acquire or find additional oil and natural gas reserves; imprecision of oil and natural gas reserves estimates and estimates of recoverable quantities; risks associated with past and future acquisitions or divestitures; our ability to repurchase the Company's outstanding shares of common stock; the existence of alternative uses for the Company's cash resources which may be superior to the payment of dividends or share repurchases; land, legal, regulatory and ownership complexities inherent in the U.S., Canada ; failure to achieve or maintain our cost and efficiency initiatives; risks and uncertainties described in Item 1A. Risk Factors of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q; and other risks and uncertainties impacting the Company's business as described from time to time in the Company's periodic filings with the SEC or Canadian securities regulators.

Further information on Ovintiv Inc. is available on the Company's website, www.ovintiv.com , or by contacting:

Investor contact:

(888) 525-0304

Media contact:

(403) 645-2252

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ovintiv-reports-second-quarter-2022-financial-and-operating-results-301599471.html

SOURCE Ovintiv Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/03/c3661.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Imperial announces second quarter 2022 financial and operating results

  • Quarterly net income of $2,409 million and cash flow from operating activities of $2,682 million
  • Upstream production of 413,000 gross oil equivalent barrels per day, highest second quarter in over 30 years
  • Sustained strong Downstream operating performance with quarterly refinery capacity utilization of 96%, fourth consecutive quarter above 90%
  • Returned over $2.7 billion to shareholders in the quarter through dividends and successful completion of the company's $2.5 billion substantial issuer bid program
  • Renewed annual normal course issuer bid to purchase up to an additional 5% of outstanding shares, with plans to accelerate completion of the program by the end of October 2022
  • Declared third quarter dividend of 34 cents per share
  • Announced the proposed sale of interests in XTO Energy Canada for a total cash consideration of $1.9 billion ($940 million Imperial's share), further focusing the company's Upstream portfolio on long-life, low-decline oil sands assets
  • Released annual Advancing Climate Solutions report, outlining the company's progress and ongoing commitment to lowering greenhouse gas emissions

Imperial reported estimated net income in the second quarter of $2,409 million, up from $1,173 million in the first quarter of 2022, driven by continued strong market conditions and improved operating performance. Cash flow from operating activities was $2,682 million up from $1,914 million in the first quarter of 2022.

"Our second quarter results are underpinned by an ongoing focus on safe and reliable operations, allowing us to capture significant value from our fully integrated assets amid continued commodity price strength, while also ensuring a stable supply of energy products to support growing demand," said Brad Corson, chairman, president and chief executive officer.

Upstream production in the second quarter averaged 413,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day, the highest second quarter production in over 30 years. Kearl quarterly total gross production averaged 224,000 barrels per day, reflecting a full recovery in operating performance from the impacts of extreme cold weather experienced in the first quarter as well as the completion of its annual planned turnaround. Cold Lake quarterly production averaged 144,000 gross barrels per day, continuing to deliver strong operating performance while also completing a planned turnaround.

Following the impacts of extreme cold weather on Kearl operations in the first quarter of 2022 and the completion of its annual turnaround in the second quarter, Kearl production is expected to exceed 280,000 total gross barrels per day over the second half of the year. Consistent with this, Imperial is updating its annual full-year production guidance at Kearl to be around 245,000 total gross barrels per day.

"I am very pleased to see Kearl's production performance recover to normal levels in the second quarter with the extreme cold weather related impacts now firmly behind us," said Corson. "As I look ahead, Kearl's accelerated journey to grow annual production to 280,000 total gross barrels per day remains on track and will create significant value for our shareholders."

In the Downstream, quarterly refining throughput averaged 412,000 barrels per day with capacity utilization of 96%, the fourth consecutive quarter above 90%, as the company focuses on maximizing production to meet increased Canadian demand. Petroleum product sales in the quarter increased to an average of 480,000 barrels per day with Canadian fuel demand nearing pre-pandemic levels.

The company distributed over $2.7 billion to shareholders in the quarter through dividend payments and the successful completion of the company's substantial issuer bid. In June, Imperial announced the renewal of its annual normal course issuer bid (NCIB) program, allowing the repurchase of up to five percent of its outstanding shares over a 12-month period ending on June 28, 2023. Imperial plans to accelerate its share purchases under the NCIB program and anticipates repurchasing all remaining allowable shares by the end of October 2022. The company also declared a third quarter dividend of 34 cents per share.

"In the first half of this year, Imperial has generated significant cash flow that has enabled record distributions to our shareholders and also increased the royalty and tax payments we make to federal and provincial governments that support the communities in which we operate," said Corson. "The steps we have taken to further focus our portfolio, reduce costs and efficiently grow production position us to continue returning substantial cash to shareholders going forward."

In June, Imperial announced together with ExxonMobil Canada that it had entered into an agreement with Whitecap Resources Inc. for the sale of XTO Energy Canada, which is jointly owned by Imperial and ExxonMobil Canada, for a total cash consideration of $1.9 billion ($940 million Imperial's share). The sale is expected to close before the end of the third quarter 2022, subject to regulatory approvals. The divestment of XTO Energy Canada further delivers on Imperial's strategy to maximize shareholder value by focusing the company's Upstream resources on long-life, low-decline oil-sands assets.

During the quarter, Imperial released its annual Advancing Climate Solutions report outlining the company's progress and ongoing commitment to lowering greenhouse gas emissions. Imperial is committed to providing energy solutions in a way that helps protect people, the environment and the communities where it operates, including mitigating the risks of climate change.

"Imperial is aggressively pursuing attractive opportunities that reduce emissions, increase production and support increased profitability," said Corson. "We continue to progress a broad range of technology initiatives, including through our support of the Pathways Alliance and its application for carbon capture storage space, our recently announced plans for a lithium-extraction pilot in Alberta with potential use in battery-grade products and a hydrogen production feasibility study in Nanticoke that could help reduce the region's greenhouse gas emissions."

Second quarter highlights

  • Net income of $2,409 million or $3.63 per share on a diluted basis, up from $366 million or $0.50 per share in the second quarter of 2021.
  • Cash flows from operating activities of $2,682 million, up from $852 million in the same period of 2021. Cash flows from operating activities excluding working capital¹ of $2,783 million, up from $893 million in the same period of 2021.
  • Capital and exploration expenditures totalled $314 million, up from $259 million in the second quarter of 2021.
  • The company returned $2,728 million to shareholders in the second quarter of 2022, including $2,500 million from the company's substantial issuer bid program completed in June and $228 million in dividends paid.
  • Renewed share repurchase program, enabling the purchase of up to five percent of common shares outstanding, a maximum of 31,833,809 shares, during the 12-month period ending June 28, 2023. Consistent with the company's commitment to returning surplus cash to shareholders, Imperial plans to accelerate its share purchases under the NCIB program and anticipates repurchasing all remaining allowable shares by the end of October 2022. Purchase plans may be modified at any time without prior notice.
  • Production averaged 413,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day, highest second quarter in over 30 years, up from 401,000 barrels per day in the same period of 2021.
  • Total gross bitumen production at Kearl averaged 224,000 barrels per day (159,000 barrels Imperial's share), compared to 255,000 barrels per day (181,000 barrels Imperial's share) in the second quarter of 2021, primarily driven by additional downtime. Following the impacts of extreme cold weather on Kearl operations in the first quarter of 2022 and the completion of its annual turnaround in the second quarter, Kearl production is expected to exceed 280,000 total gross barrels per day over the second half of the year. Consistent with this, Imperial is updating its annual full-year production guidance at Kearl to be around 245,000 total gross barrels per day.
  • Gross bitumen production at Cold Lake averaged 144,000 barrels per day, up from 142,000 barrels per day in the second quarter of 2021, continuing to outperform the company's annual production guidance of 135,000 to 140,000 gross barrels per day.
  • The company's share of gross production from Syncrude averaged 81,000 barrels per day, up from 47,000 barrels per day in the second quarter of 2021, primarily driven by the timing of planned turnaround activities.
  • Refinery throughput averaged 412,000 barrels per day, up from 332,000 barrels per day in the second quarter of 2021. Capacity utilization reached 96 percent, up from 78 percent in the second quarter of 2021, as the company continues to maximize production to meet increased Canadian demand. Second quarter utilization represents the fourth consecutive quarter above 90%.
  • Petroleum product sales were 480,000 barrels per day, up from 429,000 barrels per day in the second quarter of 2021. Increased sales were driven by rising demand following further easing of Canadian pandemic restrictions.
  • Chemical net income of $53 million in the quarter, compared to $109 million in the second quarter of 2021. Lower income was primarily driven by lower polyethylene margins.
  • Announced, together with ExxonMobil Canada, the proposed sale of XTO Energy Canada to Whitecap Resources for total cash consideration of $1.9 billion ($940 million Imperial's share). The sale is expected to close before the end of the third quarter 2022, subject to regulatory approvals. The divestment of XTO Energy Canada further delivers on Imperial's strategy to maximize shareholder value by focusing Upstream resources on long-life, low-decline oil-sands assets.
  • Released annual Advancing Climate Solutions report outlining the company's progress and ongoing commitment to lowering GHG emissions. Imperial is committed to providing energy solutions in a way that helps protect people, the environment and the communities where it operates, including mitigating the risks of climate change.
  • Announced strategic collaboration with E3 Lithium to advance a lithium extraction pilot in Alberta. The project will draw lithium from under Imperial's historic Leduc oil field using E3 Lithium's proprietary technology with potential for commercial development of battery-grade products. As part of the agreement, Imperial may provide technical and development support in areas such as water and reservoir management.
  • Signed agreement with Atura Power to study the potential for hydrogen production in Nanticoke, Ontario. The study will focus on the commercial and technical aspects of developing a regional hydrogen facility that could help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the area's industrial sector in support of Canada's net-zero ambitions.

Current business environment
During the COVID-19 pandemic, industry investment to maintain and increase production capacity was restrained to preserve capital, resulting in underinvestment and supply tightness as demand for petroleum and petrochemical products recovered. Across late 2021 and the first half of 2022, this dynamic, along with supply chain constraints and a continuation of demand recovery, led to a steady increase in oil and natural gas prices and refining margins. In the first half of 2022, tightness in the oil and natural gas markets was further exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and subsequent sanctions imposed upon business and other activities in Russia. The price of crude oil and certain regional natural gas indicators increased to levels not seen for several years. By the end of the second quarter, high prices had led to a tempering of demand for some products. Commodity and product prices are expected to remain volatile given the current global economic and geopolitical uncertainty affecting supply and demand.

Operating results

Second quarter 2022 vs. second quarter 2021

Second Quarter

millions of Canadian dollars, unless noted

2022

2021

Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP)

2,409

366

Net income (loss) per common share, assuming dilution (dollars)

3.63

0.50

Upstream

Net income (loss) factor analysis

millions of Canadian dollars

2021

Price

Volumes

Royalty

Other

2022

247

1,470

150

(430)

(91)

1,346

Price – Higher realizations were generally in line with increases in marker prices, driven primarily by increased demand and supply chain constraints. Average bitumen realizations increased by $55.01 per barrel generally in line with WCS, and synthetic crude oil realizations increased by $63.87 per barrel generally in line with WTI.

Volumes – Higher volumes primarily driven by the timing of turnaround activities at Syncrude, partially offset by downtime at Kearl.

Royalty – Higher royalties primarily driven by improved commodity prices.

Other – Includes higher operating expenses of about $180 million, primarily higher energy prices, partially offset by favourable foreign exchange impacts of about $60 million.

Marker prices and average realizations

Second Quarter

Canadian dollars, unless noted

2022

2021

West Texas Intermediate (US$ per barrel)

108.52

66.17

Western Canada Select (US$ per barrel)

95.80

54.64

WTI/WCS Spread (US$ per barrel)

12.72

11.53

Bitumen (per barrel)

112.27

57.26

Synthetic crude oil (per barrel)

144.67

80.80

Average foreign exchange rate (US$)

0.78

0.81

Production

Second Quarter

thousands of barrels per day

2022

2021

Kearl (Imperial's share)

159

181

Cold Lake

144

142

Syncrude (a)

81

47

Kearl total gross production (thousands of barrels per day)

224

255

(a) In the second quarter of 2022, Syncrude gross production included about 2 thousand barrels per day of bitumen (2021 - rounded to 0 thousand barrels per day) that was exported to the operator's facilities using an existing interconnect pipeline.

Lower production at Kearl was primarily a result of downtime.

Higher production at Syncrude was primarily a result of the timing of turnaround activities.

Downstream

Net income (loss) factor analysis

millions of Canadian dollars

2021

Margins

Other

2022

60

910

63

1,033

Margins – Higher margins primarily reflect improved market conditions.

Other – Includes lower turnaround impacts of about $130 million, reflecting the absence of turnaround activities at Strathcona refinery, partially offset by higher operating expenses of about $70 million, primarily higher energy costs.

Refinery utilization and petroleum product sales

Second Quarter

thousands of barrels per day, unless noted

2022

2021

Refinery throughput

412

332

Refinery capacity utilization (percent)

96

78

Petroleum product sales

480

429

Improved refinery throughput in the second quarter of 2022 was primarily driven by reduced turnaround activity and increased demand.

Improved petroleum product sales in the second quarter of 2022 were mainly due to increased demand.

Chemicals

Net income (loss) factor analysis

millions of Canadian dollars

2021

Margins

Other

2022

109

(30)

(26)

53

Corporate and other

Second Quarter

millions of Canadian dollars

2022

2021

Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP)

(23)

(50)

Liquidity and capital resources

Second Quarter

millions of Canadian dollars

2022

2021

Cash flow generated from (used in):

Operating activities

2,682

852

Investing activities

(230)

(207)

Financing activities

(2,734)

(1,336)

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(282)

(691)

Cash and cash equivalents at period end

2,867

776

Cash flow generated from operating activities primarily reflects higher Upstream realizations and improved Downstream margins.

Cash flow used in investing activities primarily reflects higher additions to property, plant and equipment.

Cash flow used in financing activities primarily reflects:

Second Quarter

millions of Canadian dollars, unless noted

2022

2021

Dividends paid

228

161

Per share dividend paid (dollars)

0.34

0.22

Share repurchases (a)

2,500

1,171

Number of shares purchased (millions) (a)

32.5

29.5

(a) Share repurchases were made under the company's substantial issuer bid that commenced on May 6, 2022 and expired on June 10, 2022. Includes shares purchased from Exxon Mobil Corporation by way of a proportionate tender to maintain its ownership percentage at approximately 69.6 percent.

On May 6, 2022, the company commenced a substantial issuer bid pursuant to which it offered to purchase for cancellation up to $2.5 billion of its common shares through a modified Dutch auction and proportionate tender offer. The substantial issuer bid was completed on June 15, 2022, with the company taking up and paying for 32,467,532 common shares at a price of $77.00 per share, for an aggregate purchase of $2.5 billion and 4.9 percent of Imperial's issued and outstanding shares as the close of business on May 2, 2022. This included 22,597,379 shares purchased from Exxon Mobil Corporation by way of a proportionate tender to maintain its ownership percentage at approximately 69.6 percent.

On June 27, 2022, the company announced by news release that it had received final approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange for a new normal course issuer bid and will continue its existing share purchase program. The program enables the company to purchase up to a maximum of 31,833,809 common shares during the period June 29, 2022 to June 28, 2023. This maximum includes shares purchased under the normal course issuer bid and from Exxon Mobil Corporation concurrent with, but outside of the normal course issuer bid. As in the past, Exxon Mobil Corporation has advised the company that it intends to participate to maintain its ownership percentage at approximately 69.6 percent. The program will end should the company purchase the maximum allowable number of shares, or on June 28, 2023. Imperial plans to accelerate its share purchases under the normal course issuer bid program, and anticipates repurchasing all remaining allowable shares by the end of October 2022. Purchase plans may be modified at any time without prior notice.

Six months 2022 vs. six months 2021

Six Months

millions of Canadian dollars, unless noted

2022

2021

Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP)

3,582

758

Net income (loss) per common share, assuming dilution (dollars)

5.36

1.04

Upstream

Net income (loss) factor analysis
millions of Canadian dollars

2021

Price

Volumes

Royalty

Other

2022

326

2,690

(100)

(710)

(78)

2,128

Price – Higher realizations were generally in line with increases in marker prices, driven primarily by increased demand and supply chain constraints. Average bitumen realizations increased by $49.08 per barrel generally in line with WCS, and synthetic crude oil realizations increased by $58.99 per barrel generally in line with WTI.

Volumes – Lower volumes primarily driven by downtime at Kearl, partially offset by the timing of turnaround activities at Syncrude.

Royalty – Higher royalties primarily driven by improved commodity prices.

Other – Includes higher operating expenses of about $220 million, primarily higher energy prices, partially offset by favourable foreign exchange impacts of about $60 million.

Average realizations and marker prices

Six Months

Canadian dollars, unless noted

2022

2021

West Texas Intermediate (US$ per barrel)

101.77

62.22

Western Canada Select (US$ per barrel)

88.13

50.14

WTI/WCS Spread (US$ per barrel)

13.64

12.08

Bitumen (per barrel)

101.53

52.45

Synthetic crude oil (per barrel)

131.41

72.42

Average foreign exchange rate (US$)

0.79

0.80

Production

Six Months

thousands of barrels per day

2022

2021

Kearl (Imperial's share)

146

180

Cold Lake

142

141

Syncrude (a)

79

63

Kearl total gross production (thousands of barrels per day)

205

253

(a) In 2022, Syncrude gross production included about 2 thousand barrels per day of bitumen (2021 - rounded to 0 thousand barrels per day) that was exported to the operator's facilities using an existing interconnect pipeline.

Lower production at Kearl was primarily a result of downtime.

Higher production at Syncrude was primarily a result of the timing of turnaround activities.

Downstream

Net income (loss) factor analysis
millions of Canadian dollars

2021

Margins

Other

2022

352

960

110

1,422

Margins – Higher margins primarily reflect improved market conditions.

Other – Includes lower turnaround impacts of about $130 million, reflecting the absence of turnaround activities at Strathcona refinery, partially offset by higher operating expenses of about $90 million, primarily higher energy costs.

Refinery utilization and petroleum product sales

Six Months

thousands of barrels per day, unless noted

2022

2021

Refinery throughput

406

348

Refinery capacity utilization (percent)

95

81

Petroleum product sales

464

421

Improved refinery throughput in 2022 was primarily driven by reduced turnaround activity and increased demand.

Improved petroleum product sales in 2022 primarily reflects increased demand.

Chemicals

Net income (loss) factor analysis

millions of Canadian dollars

2021

Margins

Other

2022

176

(40)

(27)

109

Corporate and other

Six Months

millions of Canadian dollars

2022

2021

Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP)

(77)

(96)

Liquidity and capital resources

Six Months

millions of Canadian dollars

2022

2021

Cash flow generated from (used in):

Operating activities

4,596

1,897

Investing activities

(509)

(354)

Financing activities

(3,373)

(1,538)

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

714

5

Cash flow generated from operating activities primarily reflects higher Upstream realizations, improved Downstream margins and favourable working capital impacts.

Cash flow used in investing activities primarily reflects higher additions to property, plant and equipment.

Cash flow used in financing activities primarily reflects:

Six Months

millions of Canadian dollars, unless noted

2022

2021

Dividends paid

413

323

Per share dividend paid (dollars)

0.61

0.44

Share repurchases (a)

2,949

1,171

Number of shares purchased (millions) (a)

41.4

29.5

(a) Share repurchases were made under the company's normal course issuer bid program and substantial issuer bid that commenced on May 6, 2022 and expired on June 10, 2022. Includes shares purchased from Exxon Mobil Corporation concurrent with, but outside of the normal course issuer bid, and by way of a proportionate tender under the company's substantial issuer bid.

Key financial and operating data follow.

Forward-looking statements

Statements of future events or conditions in this report, including projections, targets, expectations, estimates, and business plans are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as believe, anticipate, intend, propose, plan, goal, seek, project, predict, target, estimate, expect, strategy, outlook, schedule, future, continue, likely, may, should, will and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements in this report include, but are not limited to, references to purchases under the normal course issuer bid, including plans to accelerate completion by the end of October 2022; the sale of XTO Energy Canada and expected closing timing; the strategy to maximize shareholder value by focusing on long-life, low-decline oil-sands assets; Kearl production expectations for the second half of 2022, updated 2022 full-year production guidance and remaining on track to grow to 280,000 total gross barrels per day; the ability to continue returning substantial cash to shareholders; continuing to maximize production to meet increased Canadian fuel demand; the on-going commitment to lowering greenhouse gas emissions and mitigating the risks of climate change, including the impact of various opportunities to reduce emissions, increase production and support increased profitability; the lithium extraction pilot project and support to be provided by Imperial; the study for potential hydrogen production in Nanticoke; and the expectation of commodity and product price volatility.

Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions at the time the statements are made. Actual future financial and operating results, including expectations and assumptions concerning demand growth and energy source, supply and mix; production rates, growth and mix across various assets; project plans, timing, costs, technical evaluations and capacities and the company's ability to effectively execute on these plans and operate its assets; for shareholder returns, assumptions such as cash flow forecasts, financing sources and capital structure, regulatory approvals, participation of the company's majority shareholder and the results of periodic and ongoing evaluation of alternate uses of capital; the adoption and impact of new facilities or technologies on reductions to GHG emissions intensity, including but not limited to support for and advancement of carbon capture and storage and the results from the lithium pilot project, and any changes in the scope, terms, or costs of such projects; that regulatory approvals related to the sale of XTO Energy Canada will be received in a timely manner and the sale will close as anticipated; the amount and timing of emissions reductions; support from policymakers and other stakeholders for various new technologies such as carbon capture and storage; applicable laws and government policies, including with respect to climate change and GHG emissions reductions; receipt of regulatory approvals; capital and environmental expenditures; progression of COVID-19 and its impacts on Imperial's ability to operate its assets; and commodity prices, foreign exchange rates and general market conditions could differ materially depending on a number of factors.

These factors include global, regional or local changes in supply and demand for oil, natural gas, and petroleum and petrochemical products and resulting price, differential and margin impacts, including foreign government action with respect to supply levels and prices, the impact of COVID-19 on demand and the occurrence of wars; availability and allocation of capital; the receipt, in a timely manner, of regulatory and third-party approvals; the results of research programs and new technologies, the ability to bring new technologies to commercial scale on a cost-competitive basis, and the competitiveness of alternative energy and other emission reduction technologies; lack of required support from governments and policymakers for adoption of new technologies for emissions reductions; unanticipated technical or operational difficulties; project management and schedules and timely completion of projects; availability and performance of third-party service providers, including in light of restrictions related to COVID-19; environmental risks inherent in oil and gas exploration and production activities; political or regulatory events, including changes in law or government policy, environmental regulation including climate change and greenhouse gas regulation, and actions in response to COVID-19; management effectiveness and disaster response preparedness, including business continuity plans in response to COVID-19; operational hazards and risks; cybersecurity incidents, including increased reliance on remote working arrangements; currency exchange rates; general economic conditions; and other factors discussed in Item 1A risk factors and Item 7 management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations of Imperial Oil Limited's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent interim reports.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some that are similar to other oil and gas companies and some that are unique to Imperial Oil Limited. Imperial's actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by its forward-looking statements and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. Imperial undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as required by applicable law.

In this release all dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. This release should be read in conjunction with Imperial's most recent Form 10-K. Note that numbers may not add due to rounding.

The term "project" as used in this release can refer to a variety of different activities and does not necessarily have the same meaning as in any government payment transparency reports.

Attachment I

Second Quarter

Six Months

millions of Canadian dollars, unless noted

2022

2021

2022

2021

Net Income (loss) (U.S. GAAP)

Total revenues and other income

17,307

8,047

29,993

15,045

Total expenses

14,141

7,576

25,293

14,062

Income (loss) before income taxes

3,166

471

4,700

983

Income taxes

757

105

1,118

225

Net income (loss)

2,409

366

3,582

758

Net income (loss) per common share (dollars)

3.63

0.51

5.37

1.04

Net income (loss) per common share - assuming dilution (dollars)

3.63

0.50

5.36

1.04

Other Financial Data

Gain (loss) on asset sales, after tax

3

22

19

24

Total assets at June 30

44,892

38,939

Total debt at June 30

5,166

5,262

Shareholders' equity at June 30

21,979

20,769

Capital employed at June 30

27,162

26,055

Dividends declared on common stock

Total

227

195

455

356

Per common share (dollars)

0.34

0.27

0.68

0.49

Millions of common shares outstanding

At June 30

636.7

704.6

Average - assuming dilution

664.4

725.8

668.1

730.8

Attachment II

Second Quarter

Six Months

millions of Canadian dollars

2022

2021

2022

2021

Total cash and cash equivalents at period end

2,867

776

2,867

776

Operating Activities

Net income (loss)

2,409

366

3,582

758

Adjustments for non-cash items:

Depreciation and depletion

451

450

877

944

(Gain) loss on asset sales

(4)

(24)

(24)

(27)

Deferred income taxes and other

(149)

76

(480)

136

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

(101)

(41)

594

(64)

All other items - net

76

25

47

150

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities

2,682

852

4,596

1,897

Investing Activities

Additions to property, plant and equipment

(333)

(241)

(637)

(408)

Proceeds from asset sales

102

35

126

42

Loans to equity companies - net

1

(1)

2

12

Cash flows from (used in) investing activities

(230)

(207)

(509)

(354)

Cash flows from (used in) financing activities

(2,734)

(1,336)

(3,373)

(1,538)

Attachment III

Second Quarter

Six Months

millions of Canadian dollars

2022

2021

2022

2021

Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP)

Upstream

1,346

247

2,128

326

Downstream

1,033

60

1,422

352

Chemical

53

109

109

176

Corporate and other

(23)

(50)

(77)

(96)

Net income (loss)

2,409

366

3,582

758

Revenues and other income

Upstream

5,949

3,934

10,483

7,427

Downstream

18,785

5,831

32,830

11,136

Chemical

563

456

1,034

832

Eliminations / Corporate and other

(7,990)

(2,174)

(14,354)

(4,350)

Revenues and other income

17,307

8,047

29,993

15,045

Purchases of crude oil and products

Upstream

2,357

2,044

4,247

3,878

Downstream

16,261

4,760

28,773

8,780

Chemical

401

240

716

449

Eliminations

(7,998)

(2,177)

(14,365)

(4,353)

Purchases of crude oil and products

11,021

4,867

19,371

8,754

Production and manufacturing

Upstream

1,423

1,166

2,672

2,275

Downstream

418

357

774

683

Chemical

67

46

121

96

Eliminations

-

-

-

-

Production and manufacturing

1,908

1,569

3,567

3,054

Selling and general

Upstream

-

-

-

-

Downstream

153

142

300

275

Chemical

22

22

45

47

Eliminations / Corporate and other

16

36

71

67

Selling and general

191

200

416

389

Capital and exploration expenditures

Upstream

233

130

455

215

Downstream

69

120

137

188

Chemical

2

2

3

4

Corporate and other

10

7

15

15

Capital and exploration expenditures

314

259

610

422

Exploration expenses charged to Upstream income included above

1

2

3

4

Attachment IV

Operating statistics

Second Quarter

Six Months

2022

2021

2022

2021

Gross crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) production

(thousands of barrels per day)

Kearl

159

181

146

180

Cold Lake

144

142

142

141

Syncrude (a)

81

47

79

63

Conventional

11

11

11

10

Total crude oil production

395

381

378

394

NGLs available for sale

2

1

1

2

Total crude oil and NGL production

397

382

379

396

Gross natural gas production (millions of cubic feet per day)

98

116

105

123

Gross oil-equivalent production (b)

413

401

397

417

(thousands of oil-equivalent barrels per day)

Net crude oil and NGL production (thousands of barrels per day)

Kearl

145

174

134

174

Cold Lake

101

111

104

112

Syncrude (a)

63

38

61

56

Conventional

10

11

11

10

Total crude oil production

319

334

310

352

NGLs available for sale

1

2

1

2

Total crude oil and NGL production

320

336

311

354

Net natural gas production (millions of cubic feet per day)

95

110

98

119

Net oil-equivalent production (b)

336

354

327

374

(thousands of oil-equivalent barrels per day)

Kearl blend sales (thousands of barrels per day)

221

252

205

250

Cold Lake blend sales (thousands of barrels per day)

191

201

189

191

NGL sales (thousands of barrels per day) (c)

2

-

1

-

Average realizations (Canadian dollars)

Bitumen (per barrel)

112.27

57.26

101.53

52.45

Synthetic crude oil (per barrel)

144.67

80.80

131.41

72.42

Conventional crude oil (per barrel)

115.80

58.44

106.99

54.16

NGL (per barrel)

69.19

30.07

66.98

30.97

Natural gas (per thousand cubic feet)

6.81

3.45

5.98

3.34

Refinery throughput (thousands of barrels per day)

412

332

406

348

Refinery capacity utilization (percent)

96

78

95

81

Petroleum product sales (thousands of barrels per day)

Gasolines

229

209

219

203

Heating, diesel and jet fuels

179

147

176

150

Lube oils and other products

49

45

49

44

Heavy fuel oils

23

28

20

24

Net petroleum products sales

480

429

464

421

Petrochemical sales (thousands of tonnes)

222

222

432

433

(a)

Syncrude gross and net production included bitumen that was exported to the operator's facilities using an existing interconnect pipeline.

Syncrude gross bitumen production (thousands of barrels per day)

2

-

2

-

Syncrude net bitumen production (thousands of barrels per day)

2

-

1

-

(b)

Gas converted to oil-equivalent at six million cubic feet per one thousand barrels.

(c)

NGL sales round to 0 in 2021.

Attachment V

Net income (loss) per

Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP)

common share - diluted (a)

millions of Canadian dollars

Canadian dollars

2018

First Quarter

516

0.62

Second Quarter

196

0.24

Third Quarter

749

0.94

Fourth Quarter

853

1.08

Year

2,314

2.86

2019

First Quarter

293

0.38

Second Quarter

1,212

1.57

Third Quarter

424

0.56

Fourth Quarter

271

0.36

Year

2,200

2.88

2020

First Quarter

(188)

(0.25)

Second Quarter

(526)

(0.72)

Third Quarter

3

-

Fourth Quarter

(1,146)

(1.56)

Year

(1,857)

(2.53)

2021

First Quarter

392

0.53

Second Quarter

366

0.50

Third Quarter

908

1.29

Fourth Quarter

813

1.18

Year

2,479

3.48

2022

First Quarter

1,173

1.75

Second Quarter

2,409

3.63

Year

3,582

5.36

(a)

Computed using the average number of shares outstanding during each period. The sum of the quarters presented may not add to the year total.

Attachment VI

Non-GAAP financial measures and other specified financial measures
Certain measures included in this document are not prescribed by U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). These measures constitute "non-GAAP financial measures" under Securities and Exchange Commission Regulation G, and "specified financial measures" under National Instrument 52-112 Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

Reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measure, and other information required by these regulations, have been provided. Non-GAAP financial measures and specified financial measures are not standardized financial measures under GAAP and do not have a standardized definition. As such, these measures may not be directly comparable to measures presented by other companies, and should not be considered a substitute for GAAP financial measures.

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities excluding working capital
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities excluding working capital is a non-GAAP financial measure that is the total cash flows from operating activities less the changes in operating assets and liabilities in the period. The most directly comparable financial measure that is disclosed in the financial statements is cash flows from (used in) operating activities within the company's Consolidated statement of cash flows. Management believes it is useful for investors to consider these numbers in comparing the underlying performance of the company's business across periods when there are significant period-to-period differences in the amount of changes in working capital. Changes in working capital is equal to "Changes in operating assets and liabilities" as disclosed in the company's Consolidated statement of cash flows and in Attachment II of this document. This measure assesses the cash flows at an operating level, and as such, does not include proceeds from asset sales as defined in Cash flows from operating activities and asset sales in the Frequently Used Terms section of the company's annual Form 10-K.

Reconciliation of cash flows from (used in) operating activities excluding working capital

Second Quarter

Six Months

millions of Canadian dollars

2022

2021

2022

2021

From Imperial's Consolidated statement of cash flows

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities

2,682

852

4,596

1,897

Less changes in working capital

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

(101)

(41)

594

(64)

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities excl. working capital

2,783

893

4,002

1,961

Free cash flow
Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that is cash flows from operating activities less additions to property, plant and equipment and equity company investments plus proceeds from asset sales. The most directly comparable financial measure that is disclosed in the financial statements is cash flows from (used in) operating activities within the company's Consolidated statement of cash flows. This measure is used to evaluate cash available for financing activities (including but not limited to dividends and share purchases) after investment in the business.

Reconciliation of free cash flow

Second Quarter

Six Months

millions of Canadian dollars

2022

2021

2022

2021

From Imperial's Consolidated statement of cash flows

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities

2,682

852

4,596

1,897

Cash flows from (used in) investing activities

Additions to property, plant and equipment

(333)

(241)

(637)

(408)

Proceeds from asset sales

102

35

126

42

Loans to equity companies - net

1

(1)

2

12

Free cash flow

2,452

645

4,087

1,543

Net income (loss) excluding identified items
Net income (loss) excluding identified items is a non-GAAP financial measure that is total net income (loss) excluding individually significant non-operational events with an absolute corporate total earnings impact of at least $100 million in a given quarter. The net income (loss) impact of an identified item for an individual segment in a given quarter may be less than $100 million when the item impacts several segments or several periods. The most directly comparable financial measure that is disclosed in the financial statements is net income (loss) within the company's Consolidated statement of income. Management uses these figures to improve comparability of the underlying business across multiple periods by isolating and removing significant non-operational events from business results. The company believes this view provides investors increased transparency into business results and trends, and provides investors with a view of the business as seen through the eyes of management. Net income (loss) excluding identified items is not meant to be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss) as prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. All identified items are presented on an after-tax basis.

Reconciliation of net income (loss) excluding identified items
There were no identified items in the second quarter or year-to-date 2022 and 2021.

Cash operating costs (cash costs)
Cash operating costs is a non-GAAP financial measure that consists of total expenses, less costs that are non-cash in nature, including, Purchases of crude oil and products, Federal excise taxes and fuel charge, Depreciation and depletion, Non-service pension and postretirement benefit, and Financing. The components of cash operating costs include (1) Production and manufacturing, (2) Selling and general and (3) Exploration, from the company's Consolidated statement of income, and as disclosed in Attachment III of this document. The sum of these income statement lines serve as an indication of cash operating costs and does not reflect the total cash expenditures of the company. The most directly comparable financial measure that is disclosed in the financial statements is total expenses within the company's Consolidated statement of income. This measure is useful for investors to understand the company's efforts to optimize cash through disciplined expense management.

Reconciliation of cash operating costs

Second Quarter

Six Months

millions of Canadian dollars

2022

2021

2022

2021

From Imperial's Consolidated statement of Income

Total expenses

14,141

7,576

25,293

14,062

Less:

Purchases of crude oil and products

11,021

4,867

19,371

8,754

Federal excise taxes and fuel charge

553

465

1,032

869

Depreciation and depletion

451

450

877

944

Non-service pension and postretirement benefit

5

10

9

21

Financing

11

13

18

27

Total cash operating costs

2,100

1,771

3,986

3,447

Components of cash operating costs

Second Quarter

Six Months

millions of Canadian dollars

2022

2021

2022

2021

From Imperial's Consolidated statement of Income

Production and manufacturing

1,908

1,569

3,567

3,054

Selling and general

191

200

416

389

Exploration

1

2

3

4

Cash operating costs

2,100

1,771

3,986

3,447

Segment contributions to total cash operating costs

Second Quarter

Six Months

millions of Canadian dollars

2022

2021

2022

2021

Upstream

1,424

1,168

2,675

2,279

Downstream

571

499

1,074

958

Chemicals

89

68

166

143

Corporate/Eliminations

16

36

71

67

Cash operating costs

2,100

1,771

3,986

3,447

Unit cash operating cost (unit cash costs)
Unit cash operating costs is a non-GAAP ratio. Unit cash operating costs (unit cash costs) is calculated by dividing cash operating costs by total gross oil-equivalent production, and is calculated for the Upstream segment, as well as the major Upstream assets. Cash operating costs is a non-GAAP financial measure and is disclosed and reconciled above. This measure is useful for investors to understand the expense management efforts of the company's major assets as a component of the overall Upstream segment. Unit cash operating cost, as used by management, does not directly align with the definition of "Average unit production costs" as set out by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and disclosed in the company's SEC Form 10-K.

Components of unit cash operating cost

Second Quarter

2022

2021

millions of Canadian dollars

Upstream
(a)

Kearl

Cold
Lake

Syncrude

Upstream
(a)

Kearl

Cold
Lake

Syncrude

Production and manufacturing

1,423

578

396

380

1,166

461

254

391

Selling and general

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Exploration

1

-

-

-

2

-

-

-

Cash operating costs

1,424

578

396

380

1,168

461

254

391

Gross oil-equivalent production

413

159

144

81

401

181

142

47

(thousands of barrels per day)

Unit cash operating cost ($/oeb)

37.89

39.95

30.22

51.55

32.01

27.99

19.66

91.42

USD converted at the quarterly average forex

29.55

31.16

23.57

40.21

25.93

22.67

15.92

74.05

2022 US$0.78; 2021 US$0.81

Six Months

2022

2021

millions of Canadian dollars

Upstream
(a)

Kearl

Cold
Lake

Syncrude

Upstream
(a)

Kearl

Cold
Lake

Syncrude

Production and manufacturing

2,672

1,099

718

728

2,275

916

514

724

Selling and general

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Exploration

3

-

-

-

4

-

-

-

Cash operating costs

2,675

1,099

718

728

2,279

916

514

724

Gross oil-equivalent production

397

146

142

79

417

180

141

63

(thousands of barrels per day)

Unit cash operating cost ($/oeb)

37.23

41.59

27.94

50.91

30.19

28.12

20.14

63.49

USD converted at the YTD average forex

29.41

32.86

22.07

40.22

24.15

22.50

16.11

50.79

2022 US$0.79; 2021 US$0.80

(a) Upstream includes Imperial's share of Kearl, Cold Lake, Syncrude and other.

After more than a century, Imperial continues to be an industry leader in applying technology and innovation to responsibly develop Canada's energy resources. As Canada's largest petroleum refiner, a major producer of crude oil, a key petrochemical producer and a leading fuels marketer from coast to coast, our company remains committed to high standards across all areas of our business.

Source: Imperial

1 non-GAAP financial measure – see attachment VI for definition and reconciliation

Investor relations
(587) 476-4743

Media relations
(587) 476-7010

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Cenovus Announces 2022 Second-Quarter Financial and Operating Results

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) continued to deliver safe and reliable operations and strong financial performance in the second quarter of 2022. Upstream production of 762,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOEd) 1 and downstream throughput of more than 457,000 barrels per day (bblsd) included the impact of significant planned turnaround and maintenance activities during the quarter. Aligned with the company's shareholder returns framework, Cenovus delivered more than $1 billion to shareholders in common share purchases under its Normal Course Issuer Bid (NCIB) for the second quarter, in addition to the company's base dividend.

"We executed on our commitment of returning 50% of excess free funds flow to shareholders in the quarter while maintaining strong operational and financial performance during a period of significant planned turnarounds and maintenance," said Alex Pourbaix, Cenovus President & Chief Executive Officer. "And we're well positioned for even better performance in the second half of the year as our assets return to operating at normal rates across the portfolio."

Second-quarter results highlights

  • Generated cash from operating activities of nearly $3.0 billion, adjusted funds flow of $3.1 billion, free funds flow of $2.3 billion and excess free funds flow of approximately $2.0 billion.
  • Reduced long-term debt, including current portion, to $11.2 billion and net debt to $7.5 billion at quarter end.
  • Released Cenovus's 2021 environmental, social and governance (ESG) report today, detailing overall sustainability performance and progress on the company's ESG targets.
Financial, production & throughput summary
(For the period ended June 30) 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 % change 2021 Q2 % change
Financial ($ millions, except per share amounts)
Cash from operating activities 2,979 1,365
118 1,369 118
Adjusted funds flow 2 3,098 2,583 20 1,817 71
Per share (basic) 2 1.57 1.30 0.90
Per share (diluted) 2 1.53 1.27 0.89
Capital investment 822 746 10 534 54
Free funds flow 2 2,276 1,837 24 1,283 77
Excess free funds flow 2 2,020 2,615 (23) 1,244 62
Net earnings (loss) 2,432 1,625 50 224 986
Per share (basic) 1.23 0.81 0.11
Per share (diluted) 1.19 0.79 0.11
Long-term debt, including current portion 11,228 11,744 (4) 13,380 (16)
Net debt 7,535 8,407 (10) 12,390 (39)
Production and throughput (before royalties, net to Cenovus)
Oil and NGLs (bbls/d) 1 614,200 654,500 (6) 614,900
Conventional natural gas (MMcf/d) 882 865 2 906 (3)
Total upstream production (BOE/d) 1 761,500 798,600 (5) 765,900
Total downstream throughput (bbls/d) 457,300 501,800 (9) 539,000 (15)

1 See Advisory for production by product type.
2 Non-GAAP financial measure or contains a non-GAAP financial measure. See Advisory.

2022 capital budget and guidance update

Cenovus has updated its 2022 corporate guidance, mainly to reflect changes in the commodity price environment, the restart of the West White Rose Project, the Sunrise oil sands acquisition, accelerated upstream development activity and increased downstream operating costs. The updated guidance is available on Cenovus's website under Investors .

Changes to the company's 2022 guidance include:

  • Increased total capital investments for the year by $400 million at the mid-point to an updated range of $3.3 billion to $3.7 billion.
    • Oil Sands capital guidance has increased by $200 million at the mid-point, related to higher planned investments at Sunrise following the anticipated third-quarter closing of the previously announced acquisition of the remaining 50% partnership interest as well as incremental capital at Foster Creek, Christina Lake and Lloydminster thermals to support continued optimization of the assets, including adding shorter-cycle production opportunities and increased delineation drilling to speed well pad development.
    • Capital guidance for the Offshore segment has increased by about $100 million to include preliminary work on the West White Rose Project restart.
    • Capital guidance for the Conventional segment has increased by $100 million at the mid-point to account for inflation of labour and equipment costs, increased scope of drilling activity in the second half of 2022 as well as for asset integrity and emissions reduction initiatives.
  • Updated total upstream production guidance to between 780,000 BOE/d and 810,000 BOE/d, an increase of 15,000 BOE/d at the midpoint, to reflect the expected closing of the agreement to purchase the remaining 50% partnership interest in the Sunrise oil sands project.
  • Increased unit operating expenses across the Downstream business to capture the outlook for strong natural gas prices, extended turnaround activity at the non-operated Wood River, Borger and Toledo refineries, and inflationary pressures on labour costs, and chemical and electricity prices in the U.S. and Canada.
  • Revised the range for expected cash taxes to between $2.3 billion and $2.6 billion for the year, reflecting higher commodity price assumptions and increased profitability across Cenovus's businesses.

Second-quarter results
In the second quarter of 2022, Cenovus again delivered strong operating and financial results, driven by the company's continued safe and reliable operating performance and low cost structure, as well as stronger commodity prices.

Operating results 1
Cenovus's total revenues in the second quarter increased to $19.2 billion from $16.2 billion in the first quarter of 2022, driven by higher average commodity and realized sales prices for the company's products across the Upstream and Downstream businesses. Upstream revenues were $10.1 billion in the second quarter, compared with $9.7 billion in the previous quarter. Downstream revenues were $10.8 billion in the quarter, compared with $8.2 billion in the first quarter.

Total operating margin 3 was nearly $4.7 billion, compared with $3.5 billion in the first quarter. Upstream operating margin 4 was more than $3.8 billion, compared with about $2.9 billion in the first quarter. Downstream operating margin 4 rose to $847 million in the second quarter from $544 million in the first quarter. The increase was due to U.S. Manufacturing operating margin of $793 million in the quarter, compared with $423 million in the first quarter, driven mainly by strong market crack spreads, which more than doubled from the previous quarter.

Cenovus produced 761,500 BOE/d in the second quarter, down from first-quarter production of nearly 800,000 BOE/d due to a planned turnaround at Christina Lake. Christina Lake production was 228,800 bbls/d in the second quarter, down from 254,100 bbls/d in the first quarter. Foster Creek production of 187,800 bbls/d in the second quarter, compared with 197,900 bbls/d in the first quarter, reflected anticipated declines in volumes from wells brought on in late 2021. After a thorough mechanical and safety assessment, a turnaround initially scheduled for the third quarter of 2022 at Foster Creek has been deferred to the second quarter of 2023. At the Lloydminster thermal projects, second-quarter production increased by more than 2,000 bbls/d from the previous quarter to 98,400 bbls/d. The 10,000 bbls/d Spruce Lake North project remains on track for first oil in the third quarter with steam injection already underway. Offshore production was 70,100 BOE/d in the second quarter compared with 76,400 BOE/d in the first quarter, mainly due to planned maintenance and lower contracted sales volumes at the Liwan 3-1 field in China. The sales volume decline is partially offset by the finalization of an agreement to increase natural gas sales at Liuhua 29-1. Cenovus's Conventional production rose 6% in the second quarter from the previous period to 132,600 BOE/d, due to the company's successful drilling program, well reactivation and recompletion work done in the first quarter.

The Canadian Manufacturing segment had crude utilization of 73% and throughput of 80,900 bbls/d, compared with 89% and 98,100 bbls/d in the first quarter. The lower utilization rate was due to planned turnaround activity at both the Lloydminster Upgrader and Lloydminster Refinery, which was completed in the second quarter. Canadian Manufacturing had second-quarter operating margin of $47 million compared with $114 million in the first quarter, mainly due to the lower throughput and higher expenses associated with the turnarounds.

In the U.S. Manufacturing segment, crude utilization of 75% and throughput of 376,400 bbls/d were lower than in the first quarter of 2022 as the non-operated Toledo, Wood River and Borger refineries were impacted by planned turnarounds and extended maintenance activities. The lower throughput and higher expenses associated with the turnaround activities were offset by higher market crack spreads, which drove a significantly improved operating margin of $793 million in the second quarter compared with an operating margin of $423 million in the first quarter. The Lima Refinery had strong operating performance in the second quarter, achieving 91% utilization.

The turnaround activity at the Wood River and Borger refineries is done, with work substantially complete in July at Toledo. Cenovus expects to be well positioned for stronger operational momentum in the second half of the year.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

ALTAGAS ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

AltaGas Delivers Solid Second Quarter Results; Strategic Initiatives and Continued Execution of its Long-term Plan Drive Shareholder Value Creation

AltaGas Ltd. ("AltaGas" or the "Company") (TSX: ALA) today reported second quarter 2022 financial results and provided an update on the Company's operations.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

