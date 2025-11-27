Oversubscribed Share Purchase Plan Raises $1.5 Million

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
November 26, 2025
Further to its announcement on 20 October 20251, Jindalee Lithium Limited (ASX: JLL, OTCQX: JNDAF) (Company) is pleased to advise the results of its Share Purchase Plan (SPP). The SPP closed for applications on 20 November 2025, and the Company has today completed the allocation and issuance of shares and options under the SPP, raising total proceeds of $1.5 million.
The SPP, which targeted to raise up to $1 Million, was met with strong demand and closed oversubscribed. In accordance with the SPP Offer Booklet2, the Board exercised its discretion to accept oversubscriptions, resulting in total proceeds of $1.5 million. To ensure a fair allocation, applications for amounts greater than $5,000 were scaled back on a pro-rata basis. Excess application monies will be refunded to applicants in line with the SPP terms2.
A total of 2,720,065 fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) were issued at $0.55 per Share. Eligible shareholders also received one (1) option for every one (1) Share allotted, exercisable at $0.825 and expiring 30 November 2028 (Option), for nil upfront consideration. Participants in the placement announced on 20 October 2025 will also receive Options on the same basis as SPP participants, to be issued subject to shareholder approval at the Company’s general meeting to be held on 10 December 2025.
Funds raised will be used to advance the McDermitt Lithium Project, including exploration drilling, metallurgical testwork, and working capital to progress the proposed United States special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) transaction3.
Commenting on the SPP, Ian Rodger, the Company’s Managing Director and CEO, said “We are grateful for the outstanding support from our shareholders. The strong response to the SPP reflects confidence in Jindalee and the strategic importance of the McDermitt Project. On behalf of the Board, we thank you for your continued support.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
