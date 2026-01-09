OUTCROP SILVER ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS OF AGM

OUTCROP SILVER ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS OF AGM

Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation (TSX: OCG) (OTCQX: OCGSF) (DE: MRG) ("Outcrop Silver" or the "Company") announces the voting results of the Annual General and Special Meeting of its shareholders held on January 9, 2026 in Vancouver, British Columbia including that all nominees listed in the management information circular dated December 4, 2025 (the "Circular") were re-elected as directors of the Company. 

Shareholders also adopted the other resolutions submitted for their approval, as disclosed in the Circular, including the re-appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as the auditors of the Company, the ratification of the amended and restated articles of the Company, and the ratification of the amended and restated 10% fixed incentive stock option plan.

A total of 176,712,704 common shares (37.095% of the issued and outstanding common shares) were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting. The complete voting results for each item of business are as follows:

To set the number of directors to be
elected at the Meeting at five (5)

99.557% in favour

0.443% against

To elect the following as directors:

Ian Harris:

64.354% in favour

35.646% withheld

Joseph Hebert:

63.12% in favour

36.88% withheld

Jay Sujir

63.247% in favour

36.753% withheld

Kevin Nishi:

 63.215% in favour

36.785% withheld

Ana Milena Vasquez:

65.032% in favour

34.968% withheld

Re-appointment of Davidson &
Company LLP, Chartered
Professional Accountants:

70.092% in favour

29.908% withheld

Approval of the Company's 10%
Fixed Stock Option Plan:

63.166% in favour

36.834% against

Approval of amended and restated
articles:

64.172% in favour

35.828% against

About Outcrop Silver

Outcrop Silver is a leading explorer and developer focused on advancing its flagship Santa Ana high-grade silver project in Colombia. Leveraging a disciplined and seasoned team of professionals with decades of experience in the region. Outcrop Silver is dedicated to expanding current mineral resources through strategic exploration initiatives.

At the core of our operations is a commitment to responsible mining practices and community engagement, underscoring our approach to sustainable development. Our expertise in navigating complex geological and market conditions enables us to consistently identify and capitalize on opportunities to enhance shareholder value. With a deep understanding of the Colombian mining landscape and a track record of successful exploration, Outcrop Silver is poised to transform the Santa Ana project into a significant silver producer, contributing positively to the local economy and setting new standards in the mining industry.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Ian Harris
Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "potential," "we believe," or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Outcrop Silver to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including: the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, capital expenditures and other costs, financing and additional capital requirements, completion of due diligence, general economic, market and business conditions, new legislation, uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, political uncertainties, and the state of the securities markets generally. Although management of Outcrop Silver have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Outcrop Silver will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference.

SOURCE Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2026/09/c5930.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Outcrop Silver & Gold CorporationOCG:CCTSXV:OCGSilver Investing
OCG:CC
The Conversation (0)
Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation

Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation

Keep Reading...
Unico Silver Limited

La Negra SE delivers exceptional drill results

JDD113-25 returns 107m at 165gpt AgEq from 18m, the best hole for 2025.

Unico Silver Limited (“USL” or the “Company”) is pleased to report assay results for 31 holes (4,782m) as part of an ongoing drill program at the Company’s 100%-owned Joaquin Project in Santa Cruz, Argentina. HIGHLIGHTSInfill and extensional drilling at La Negra SE confirms broad, shallow zone... Keep Reading...
David Morgan, silver bars.

David Morgan: Silver's Price Breakout — What's Next, Key Drivers

David Morgan, publisher of the Morgan Report, weighs in on silver's record-setting price rise and what could be next for the white metal heading into 2026. "We're still in price discovery. I truly believe that," he said. "What the true price of silver is in US dollars, Canadian dollars, I do not... Keep Reading...
Stacked coins with 2026 blocks and upward arrow representing growth and goals.

9 Experts Share Highest-Conviction Sectors for 2026

2026 has begun, and the Investing News Network (INN) is looking forward to the new year. To kick it off, our team asked nine experts to share their highest-conviction sectors. Here's what they had to say.Want more YouTube content? Check out our expert market commentary playlist, which features... Keep Reading...
Futuristic 3D holographic visualization of resource and geophysical data analysis.

From Data to Discovery: How AI is Changing the Face of Modern Mining

Mineral exploration is one of the riskiest and most capital-intensive phases of the mining lifecycle. The process has traditionally relied heavily on historical geological records, field surveys and extensive drilling, often with low success rates and long time horizons. But a new wave of... Keep Reading...
Silver bar stamped surrounded by silver nuggets.

Top 5 Silver News Stories of 2025

Silver’s 2025 breakout marked one of the metal’s most decisive shifts in more than a decade.As the price pushed through longstanding resistance, investors, miners and policymakers reassessed its role in global markets, allowing silver to reassert itself as not only an industrial metal, but also... Keep Reading...
Silver bars in front of newspaper showing high price performance.

What Was the Highest Price for Silver?

Like its sister metal gold, silver has been attracting renewed attention as a safe-haven asset. Although silver continues to exhibit its hallmark volatility, a silver bull market is well underway in 2025. Experts are optimistic about the future, and as the silver price's momentum continues in... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Avant Brands Adopts Shareholder Rights Plan

Providence Gold Mines Inc. La Dama de Oro Gold & Financing Update

Q4 & 2025 Trading Update

Related News

Gold Investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Gold Reserve Jumps with 132 Percent Gain

Gold Investing

Editor's Picks: Experts Call for US$5,000 Gold, US$100+ Silver in 2026

Lithium Investing

Top 9 Global Lithium Stocks (Updated January 2026)

rare earth investing

Japan to Test Deep-Sea Rare Earth Mining in Landmark Trials

Precious Metals Investing

Providence Gold Mines Inc. La Dama de Oro Gold & Financing Update

Copper Investing

Q4 & 2025 Trading Update

Lithium Investing

Approval of up to €110m Portuguese State Grant