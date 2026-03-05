Outcrop Silver and Gold Corporation Opens the Market

Outcrop Silver and Gold Corporation Opens the Market

Ian Harris, President and Chief Executive Officer, Outcrop Silver and Gold Corporation ("Outcrop Silver" or the "Company") (TSX: OCG), and their executive team, joined Guillaume Legare, Head, South America, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") to open the market in celebration of the Company's graduation to TSX.

Outcrop Silver is an exploration and development company advancing its flagship Santa Ana primary silver project in Tolima, Colombia. Santa Ana is a high-grade vein system located within a historic silver district and hosts a NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource, with ongoing drilling focused on expanding the resource base. The Company is advancing the project through disciplined exploration, technical de-risking, and strong community engagement. With silver demand increasingly driven by industrial and clean-energy applications, Outcrop Silver is well positioned to pursue long-term value creation through responsible project development.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kathy Li
Vice President, Investor Relations
li@outcropsilver.com
7783169506

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/286373

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Outcrop Silver & Gold CorporationOCG:CCtsxv:ocgsilver investing
OCG:CC
The Conversation (0)
Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation

Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation

Keep Reading...
Silver bars on pile of $100 bills and green chart going up.

What's Next for the Silver Price After $100 Per Ounce?

First Majestic Silver (TSX:AG,NYSE:AG) CEO Keith Neumeyer’s silver price prediction of over US$100 per ounce came true in 2026. When will silver prices make a more lasting hold in triple digit territory?The silver price was up over 189 percent year-on-year as of March 2, 2026, on the back of... Keep Reading...
Panther Metals

Obonga Project: Wishbone VMS Update

Panther Metals Plc (LSE: PALM), the exploration company focused on mineral projects in Canada, is pleased to provide an update for the Obonga Project's Wishbone Prospect which is an emerging and highly prospective base metal volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") system in Ontario,... Keep Reading...
Critical Mineral Resources

Agadir Melloul Mining Licence

Critical Mineral Resources is pleased to announce that a Mining Licence has been awarded for Agadir Melloul, marking an important step forward as the Company accelerates development towards production.The Mining License is 14.6km 2 and covers Zone 1 North and Zone 2, which remain the focus of... Keep Reading...
Aterian Plc

EIA Approval for Agdz Cu-Ag Project and Funding

Aterian plc (AIM: ATN), the Africa-focused critical metals exploration company, is pleased to announce the approval of it's recently commissioned Environmental Impact Assessment (''EIA'') for the 100%-owned Agdz Mining Licence, part of the Agdz ("Cu-Ag") Project ("Agdz" or the "Project") in the... Keep Reading...
Clem Chambers, gold bars.

Clem Chambers: I Sold My Gold and Silver, What I'm Buying Next

Clem Chambers, CEO of aNewFN.com, explains why he sold his gold and silver, and where he's looking next, mentioning the copper and oil sectors. He also speaks about the importance of staying positive as an investor: "The media negativity is the most wealth-crushing thing you can fall for. So be... Keep Reading...
Silver bars in front of newspaper showing high price performance.

What Was the Highest Price for Silver?

Like its sister metal gold, silver has been attracting renewed attention as a safe-haven asset. Although silver continues to exhibit its hallmark volatility, a silver bull market is well underway. Experts are optimistic about the future, and as the silver price's momentum continues in 2026,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Couloir Capital Is Pleased to Announce That It Has Initiated Research Coverage on 55 North Mining

Bunker Hill Announces Closing of C$33,752,300 Brokered Life Offering, Concurrent Non-Brokered Private Placement and Warrant Exercise

Osisko Metals Welcomes Victoria Vargas to the Board of Directors

Oreterra Announces Closing of Final Tranche of $9.7 Million Oversubscribed and Upsized Non-Brokered Private Placement

Related News

precious metals investing

Couloir Capital Is Pleased to Announce That It Has Initiated Research Coverage on 55 North Mining

base metals investing

Osisko Metals Welcomes Victoria Vargas to the Board of Directors

base metals investing

Oreterra Announces Closing of Final Tranche of $9.7 Million Oversubscribed and Upsized Non-Brokered Private Placement

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Reports Assay Intercepts Including 52.05% Fe?O?, 7.21% TiO?, 0.375% V?O? from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

base metals investing

Copper Quest Completes AI-Driven Analysis at Kitimat & Identifies Large Concealed Conductive Target

precious metals investing

New Found Gold Announces US$75 Million Term Sheet to Advance Queensway Development

agriculture investing

Trading Halt