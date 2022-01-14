Cobalt Investing News
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Jervois Global Limited (ASX: JRV; TSX-V: JRV; OTCQX: JRVMF), a leading cobalt minerals, metals and chemicals company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Jervois Global Limited upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Jervois Global Limited begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "JRVMF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Securities Law USA, PLLC acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Jervois Global Limited
Jervois is a leading cobalt minerals, metals and chemicals company with significant nickel and copper exposure, refinery assets and growth opportunities.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX ® Best Market, the OTCQB ® Venture Market and the Pink ® Open Market for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through our regulated OTC Link ® Alternative Trading Systems, the Company connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for their investors.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) (OTCQB: BTRMF) ("Battery" or "BMR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of unsecured convertible debentures (the "Debentures") for total gross proceeds of up to C$5 million. The proceeds from the Debentures will be used to fund an extension of the successful 2021 exploration drilling program at the Company's recently acquired Punitaqui copper project in Chile and for general working capital purposes.

The Debentures will mature on the date (the "Maturity Date") that is three years from the date of issuance. The holder of any Debenture may, at its option, at any time from six months from the date of issuance, and prior to the close of business on the business day immediately preceding the Maturity Date, convert all, but not less than all, of the principal amount of such Debenture into common shares of the Company at the conversion price of C$0.65 per share.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Stage I bench-scale testing has been completed at SGS Lakefield using the Re-2Ox process for the recovery of performance-enhancing battery metal Rubidium from Granada Gold Mine's drill core. Test work was funded and supervised by Canada Silver Cobalt Works.

Stage I bench-scale testing has been completed at SGS Lakefield using the Re-2Ox process for the recovery of performance-enhancing battery metal Rubidium from Granada Gold Mine's drill core. Test work was funded and supervised by Canada Silver Cobalt Works

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: 4T9B) (Canada Silver Cobalt or the Company) and Granada Gold Mine Inc. (TSXV: GGM) (OTC Pink: GBBFF) (FSE: B6DA) are pleased to announce positive bench-scale leach test results achieving 99 percent extraction of the contained alkali metal rubidium from drill core sourced from the recently discovered EV battery metals zone at the Granada Gold deposit in northwestern Quebec.

Find out what is in store for cobalt in 2022!

The Investing News Network (INN) spoke with analysts, market watchers and insiders about which trends will impact cobalt in the year ahead.

✓ Trends        ✓ Forecasts       ✓ Top Stocks

Cobalt prices have soared this past year, with investors paying more attention to this battery metal.

A large reason for cobalt's bullish behaviour is that it is used to manufacture lithium-ion batteries, which power electric vehicles (EVs) — as demand for EVs continues to rise, it's likely cobalt demand will remain strong too.

Currently the future of EVs looks bright — the market is growing quickly and will likely continue to boom over the next decade. In the first half of 2021 alone, EV sales ballooned by 160 percent, and by the end of the year, a total of 15 countries had announced measures to begin transitioning toward an all-electric future.

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Erin Wilson P. Geo., as the Company's Principal Geologist. Ms. Wilson, formerly Chief Mine Geologist with Pure Gold Mining Inc. and Lead Production Geologist with Newmont Corporation, will lead the exploration activities and advancement of the geological understanding of FPX's projects, including the PEA-stage Decar Nickel District in central British Columbia .

