OTC Markets Group Inc. operator of financial markets for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Jervois Global Limited a leading cobalt minerals, metals and chemicals company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Jervois Global Limited upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market. Jervois Global Limited begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “JRVMF.” U.S. investors can find ...

JRV:CA,JRVMF