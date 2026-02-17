OTC Markets Group Welcomes Goliath Resources Ltd. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Goliath Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: GOT; OTCQX: GOTRF), a precious metals project generator, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Goliath Resources Ltd. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Goliath Resources Ltd. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "GOTRF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

About Goliath Resources Ltd.
Goliath is a precious metals project generator focused in the prolific Golden Triangle and surrounding area of northwestern British Columbia, Canada and the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, QC, Canada. It controls two highly prospective properties that include Golddigger and Lucky Strike covering 70,000 hectares. Both properties have returned widespread mineralization of high grade Gold, Silver and/or Copper numbers from exposed bedrock at surface. All of the these brand new discoveries are the result of rapid glacial recession and permanent snowpack melting in geological settings where world class deposits have been found within the Golden Triangle and surrounding area. All QC properties are located in the northeastern Chibougamau-Chapais Mining Camp of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt and focused on two historic gold trends in the Camp: the Joe Mann and the Nelligan trends. ~200M ounces of gold has been extracted from the Abitibi Greenstone Belt.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID™ Basic Market and Pink Limited™ Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS™ are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

goliath-resources-limitedgot-cctsxv-gotgold-investing
GOT:CC
The Conversation (0)
Red Mountain Mining

Metallurgical Testwork Commences at Oaky Creek High Grade Antimony Prospect

Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX: RMX, US CODE: RMXFF, or “Company”), a Critical Minerals exploration and development company with an established portfolio in Tier-1 Mining Districts in the United States and Australia, is pleased to announce the commencement of metallurgical testing work for the... Keep Reading...
Boundiali extends strike and depth at BDT3 and BST1

Boundiali extends strike and depth at BDT3 and BST1

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Boundiali extends strike and depth at BDT3 and BST1Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Gold bar with financial graphs, "Weekly Editor's Picks" and "M&A" text overlay.

Editor's Picks: Gold, Silver Prices Dip and Bounce Back, Plus Top Takeover Candidate

Gold and silver were having a fairly quiet week until Thursday (February 12), when both precious metals experienced steep drops early in the day.The gold price, which had been steady above US$5,000 per ounce, and even briefly breached US$5,100, tumbled by over US$100, bottoming out around... Keep Reading...
Panther Metals

Filing of Initial Prospectus

Panther Metals Plc (LSE: PALM), the exploration company focused on mineral projects in Canada, is pleased to announce that it has filed a preliminary non-offering prospectus (the "Prospectus") with the Ontario Securities Commission (the "Commission") and has applied to the Canadian Securities... Keep Reading...
Keith Weiner, gold and silver bars.

Keith Weiner: Silver Being Remonetized "With a Vengeance" as Gold Rises

Keith Weiner, founder and CEO of Monetary Metals, shares his outlook for gold and silver in 2026, saying that while he expects higher prices there will be volatility. He also outlines his thoughts on the role of precious metals in the monetary system. Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for... Keep Reading...
TomaGold (TSXV:LOT)

TomaGold

Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Corcel Exploration Appoints New Director

Corcel Exploration Appoints New Director

Corcel Exploration Appoints New Director

Brixton Metals Corporation Announces Share Consolidation

Related News

base-metals-investing

Corcel Exploration Appoints New Director

base-metals-investing

Corcel Exploration Appoints New Director

base-metals-investing

Corcel Exploration Appoints New Director

precious-metals-investing

Brixton Metals Corporation Announces Share Consolidation

precious-metals-investing

Brixton Metals Corporation Announces Share Consolidation

precious-metals-investing

Brixton Metals Corporation Announces Share Consolidation

precious-metals-investing

Brixton Metals Corporation Announces Share Consolidation