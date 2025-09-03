OTC Markets Group Welcomes Empire Metals LTD to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Empire Metals LTD (AIM: EEE; OTCQX: EPMLF), an exploration and resource development company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Empire Metals LTD upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Empire Metals LTD begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "EPMLF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Shaun Bunn, Managing Director of Empire Metals, comments:

"Empire Metals is delighted to upgrade to OTCQX. Building on the Company's international shareholder base, this further enhances the accessibility and visibility of our shares to both U.S. institutional and retail investors. Trading on OTCQX offers even more investors a pathway to participate in Empire's growth and and gain exposure to titanium - a strategically important critical mineral with strong fundamentals. We look forward to welcoming new U.S. investors as shareholders."

About Empire Metals LTD
Empire Metals is an exploration and resource development company with a primary focus on developing Pitfield, an emerging giant titanium project in Western Australia. The high-grade titanium discovery at Pitfield is of unprecedented scale, with airborne surveys identifying a massive, coincident gravity and magnetics anomaly extending over 40km by 8km by 5km deep. Drill results have indicated excellent continuity in grades and consistency of the in-situ mineralised beds and confirm that the sandstone beds hold the higher-grade titanium dioxide (TiO₂) values within the interbedded succession of sandstones, siltstones and conglomerates. The Company is focused on two key prospects (Cosgrove and Thomas), which have been identified as having thick, high-grade, near-surface, in-situ bedded TiO₂ mineralisation, each being over 7km in strike length. An Exploration Target for Pitfield was declared in 2024, covering the Thomas and Cosgrove mineral prospects, and was estimated to contain between 26.4 to 32.2 billion tonnes with a grade range of 4.5 to 5.5% TiO2. Included within the total Exploration Target is a subset that covers the in-situ weathered sandstone zone, which extends from surface to an average vertical depth of 30m to 40m and is estimated to contain between 4.0 to 4.9 billion tonnes with a grade range of 4.8 to 5.9% TiO2.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID™ Basic Market and Pink Limited™ Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS™ are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

EPMLF
Empire Metals
Empire Metals

Empire Metals

Advancing a game-changing, globally significant titanium project in Western Australia.

Empire Metals

Empire Metals Limited Announces Drilling Outlines Large, High-Grade Zone

Empire Metals Limited, theAIM-quoted and OTCQB-tradedexploration and development company,is pleased to report outstanding assay results from its latest drilling campaign at the Pitfield Project in Western Australia ('Pitfield' or the 'Project'). This programme, focused on the in-situ weathered cap at the Thomas Prospect, has delivered some of the highest titanium dioxide ('TiO₂') grades recorded to date and will underpin the Company's maiden JORC-compliant Mineral Resource Estimate ('MRE').

Highlights

Keep reading...Show less
Empire Metals

Empire Metals Limited Announces Team Expansion & Bulk Met Testing Commences

Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE), the AIM-quoted and OTCQB-traded resource exploration and development company, is pleased to announce several strategic technical appointments and partnerships that strengthen the in-house project development team and support the advancement of the Pitfield Titanium Project ("Pitfield" or the "Project") in Western Australia.

These appointments coincide with the commencement of bulk-scale metallurgical testing, a critical step in progressing Pitfield toward commercial development.

Keep reading...Show less
Empire Metals

Empire Metals Limited Announces Completion of MRE Drilling Campaign

Completion of Major Drilling Campaign Targeting Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate

Empire Metals Limited, the AIM-quoted and OTCQB-traded exploration and development company, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its largest drilling campaign to date at the Pitfield Project in Western Australia ('Pitfield' or the 'Project'). This programme focussed on high-grade titanium mineralisation within the in-situ weathered cap at the Thomas Prospect and is designed to underpin the Company's maiden JORC compliant Mineral Resource Estimate ('MRE').

Highlights

Keep reading...Show less
Empire Metals

Empire Metals Limited Announces Warrant Exercise

Empire Metals Limited ("Empire" or "the Company") (LON:EEE)(OTCQB:EPMLF), the AIM-quoted resource exploration and development company, announces that it has received notification from SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP, Nominated Adviser and Broker to the Company, of the exercise of a warrant over 70,000 new ordinary shares of no par value in the share capital of the Company (the 'New Ordinary Shares') at a price of £0.06 per share. Accordingly, the Company has today issued the New Ordinary Shares to the warrant holder for an aggregate cash value of £4,200. The Company has also received notification from Shard Capital Stockbrokers, Broker to the Company, of the exercise of a warrant over 689,988 new ordinary shares of no-par value in the share capital of the Company (the 'New Ordinary Shares') at a price of £0.105 per share. Accordingly, the Company has today issued the New Ordinary Shares to the warrant holder for an aggregate cash value of £72,448.74.

Keep reading...Show less
Empire Metals

Empire Metals Limited Announces Exceptional High-Purity TiO2 Product Achieved

Keep reading...Show less
Nuvau Provides Comprehensive Exploration Update at Matagami

Nuvau Provides Comprehensive Exploration Update at Matagami

Drilling Confirms Gold Discovery and Significant Progress at Caber Complex

Nuvau Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NMC) is sharing positive results and significant progress at its Matagami Project in today's comprehensive exploration update.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Questcorp Mining Receives Permit Exemption for IP Survey at North Island Copper

Questcorp Mining Receives Permit Exemption for IP Survey at North Island Copper

Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ,OTC:QQCMF) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") is pleased to announce it has received a permit exemption under the British Columbia Mines Act to undertake a 10 to 15 line km induced polarization (IP) survey at the Company's 1,168 hectare North Island Copper project near Port Hardy on Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

Surface sampling and a preliminary 12.3-line km Induced Polarization (IP) survey in the 1990's identified an interesting chargeability anomaly at the historic Marisa Zone that was followed up by a five hole, 376.43 diamond drilling program. Two of the five holes hit interesting copper values including down hole intervals of 0.078% copper over 56.39 metres in DDH92-01 and 0.041% copper over 70.71 metres in DDH92-03 in an altered quartz diorite. Copper grades were increasing with depth in DDH92-03. The Company plans to follow up these historic results.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ex-Reunion Gold Team Joins & New Targets Defined

Ex-Reunion Gold Team Joins & New Targets Defined

Altair Minerals (ALR:AU) has announced Ex-Reunion Gold Team Joins & New Targets Defined

Download the PDF here.

Cloncurry Gold Project Financing Milestone

Cloncurry Gold Project Financing Milestone

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Cloncurry Gold Project Financing Milestone

Download the PDF here.

Sinomine and Cobre Execute Investment Agreement in Botswana

Sinomine and Cobre Execute Investment Agreement in Botswana

Cobre Limited (CBE:AU) has announced Sinomine and Cobre Execute Investment Agreement in Botswana

Download the PDF here.

Angkor Advances Exploration Independently On Andong Bor License, Cambodia

Angkor Advances Exploration Independently On Andong Bor License, Cambodia

(TheNewswire)

GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA - August 28, 2025 TheNewswire - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces its previous partner, CanBodia Copper Corp. ("CCC") failed to meet its obligations regarding the Andong Bor License.  Following multiple notices to CCC from October 2024 to May 31, 2025, Angkor, through its Cambodian solicitor, filed a Notice of Default with CCC on July 1, 2025, terminating the letter agreement with CCC on the Andong Bor License and declaring the joint relationship null and void.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

