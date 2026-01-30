OTC Markets Group Welcomes AltaGas Ltd. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced AltaGas Ltd. (TSX: ALA,OTC:ATGSY; OTCQX: ATGFF), a leading North American infrastructure company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. AltaGas Ltd. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink Limited™ Market.

AltaGas Ltd. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "ATGFF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

About AltaGas Ltd.
AltaGas is a leading North American infrastructure company that connects customers and markets to affordable and reliable sources of energy. The company operates a diversified, lower-risk, high-growth energy infrastructure business that is focused on delivering stable and growing value for its stakeholders.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID™ Basic Market and Pink Limited™ Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS™ are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

altagasala-cctsx-alaoil-and-gas-investing
ALA:CC
The Conversation (0)
Syntholene Energy Announces Co-Listing in the United States on OTCQB Market Under Symbol SYNTF

Syntholene Energy Announces Co-Listing in the United States on OTCQB Market Under Symbol SYNTF

Co-Listing Expands U.S. Investor Access and Visibility in World's Largest Aviation and Capital MarketsSyntholene Energy CORP (TSXV: ESAF,OTC:SYNTF) (OTCQB: SYNTF) (FSE: 3DD0) ("Syntholene" or the "Company") announces that its common shares have been approved for quotation and have commenced... Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Kinetiko Energy (KKO:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

MEC Resources (MMR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Oil barrel and stock chart overlayed on map.

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in Oil Stocks?

Investing in oil stocks can be a lucrative endeavor, but determining the right time to enter a sector known for volatile swings can be tricky.Over the past five years, the oil market’s inherent volatility has been on clear display. Major declines in consumption brought on by the COVID-19... Keep Reading...
December 2025 Quarterly Report and Appendix 4C

December 2025 Quarterly Report and Appendix 4C

BPH Energy (BPH:AU) has announced December 2025 Quarterly Report and Appendix 4CDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Syntholene Energy Corp. Announces Issuance of Key U.S. Patent Covering Proprietary Fuel Synthesis Reactor

Syntholene Energy Corp. Announces Issuance of Key U.S. Patent Covering Proprietary Fuel Synthesis Reactor

Newly granted patent represents a foundational innovation, engineered to deliver high-yield, low-cost, and ultra-pure synthetic fuels, including eSAFSyntholene Energy Corp. (TSXV: ESAF) (FSE: 3DD0) ("Syntholene" or the "Company") announces the issuance of its first U.S. Patent granted by the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Homeland Nickel: Building a US-focused Nickel Portfolio

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Syntholene Energy Announces Co-Listing in the United States on OTCQB Market Under Symbol SYNTF

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Related News

nickel-investing

Homeland Nickel: Building a US-focused Nickel Portfolio

copper-investing

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

battery-metals-investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

energy-investing

Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

precious-metals-investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

battery-metals-investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report