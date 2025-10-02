OTC Markets Group Welcomes Alaska Silver Corp. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Alaska Silver Corp. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Alaska Silver Corp. (TSX-V: WAM; OTCQX: WAMFF), a pioneer in North America's next major silver and critical minerals district, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Alaska Silver Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Alaska Silver Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "WAMFF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"We are thrilled to announce that Alaska Silver Corp. has qualified to trade on the OTCQX Best Market, a significant milestone for our company as we continue to unlock the potential of North America's next major silver and critical minerals district. This upgrade will provide increased trading liquidity and facilitate an easier way for US investors to buy & sell Alaska Silver shares. We look forward to welcoming new US investors into our company with new avenues for connecting, communicating and growing our company." – Kit Marrs, CEO of Alaska Silver Corp.

About Alaska Silver Corp.
Alaska Silver is one of the pioneers of North America's next major silver and critical minerals district at the Illinois Creek Project, a prolific 8-km mineral corridor hosting two stand-alone deposits with a new Warm Springs discovery zone in between (the "IC project"). The claims of the IC project cover a 100% owned land package of 73,535 acres (115 square miles or 29,758 hectares), located approximately 38 kilometers from the region's marine highway, the Yukon River.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID™ Basic Market and Pink Limited™ Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS™ are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com


Western Alaska Minerals Corp is engaged in the mineral exploration business. The company is focused on exploring the Illinois Creek Mining District in Western Alaska. The group's projects include IC Oxide Gold, Round Top, Honker Gold, Waterpump Creek, and TG North. Its portfolio consists of mineral deposits namely gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc. It also includes a silver-rich Carbonate Replacement Deposit (CRD) and a NI 43-101 oxide gold resource at the Illinois Creek deposit.

