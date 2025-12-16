OTC Markets Group Welcomes 1911 Gold Corporation to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Welcomes 1911 Gold Corporation to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced 1911 Gold Corporation (TSX-V: AUMB; OTCQX: AUMBF), an advanced gold explorer and developer, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. 1911 Gold Corporation ("1911 Gold") upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

1911 Gold begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "AUMBF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Shaun Heinrichs, President & CEO of 1911 Gold commented, "We are pleased to announce our upgrade to the OTCQX Market, providing further confidence and visibility to U.S. institutional and retail investors. OTCQX will provide investors the opportunity to participate in a unique growth story as we advance our True North Gold Project towards a mine restart in 2027. We look forward to keeping our shareholders up to date with new developments, and welcome new investors to participate in this exciting gold equity opportunity."

About 1911 Gold Corporation
1911 Gold is an advanced gold explorer and developer focused on its 100%-owned True North Gold Project in the Archean Rice Lake Greenstone Belt in Manitoba, Canada. The Company controls a large, highly prospective ~62,000-hectare land package with numerous past-producing gold operations within trucking distance of the fully built and permitted True North mine and mill complex. 1911 Gold is positioning itself to restart operations in 2027 and offers a unique, near-term production story with significant exploration upside. The strategy is to build a district-scale gold mining operation around a centralized, and readily expandable infrastructure to support a socially and environmentally responsible, long-term mining operation with little development risk and a growing mineral resource base.

1911 Gold's True North complex and the exploration land package are located within and among the First Nation communities of the Hollow Water First Nation and the Black River First Nation. 1911 Gold looks forward to maintaining open, cooperative, and respectful communications with all of our local communities and stakeholders to foster mutually beneficial working relationships.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID™ Basic Market and Pink Limited™ Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS™ are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

1911 GoldAUMB:CCTSXV:AUMBPrecious Metals Investing
AUMB:CC
1911 Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

1911 Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
1911 Gold (TSXV:AUMB)

1911 Gold

Near-term gold production and development potential in Manitoba, Canada

Near-term gold production and development potential in Manitoba, Canada Keep Reading...
1911 GOLD CLOSES C$23 MILLION "BEST EFFORTS" LIFE OFFERING & PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATES

1911 GOLD CLOSES C$23 MILLION "BEST EFFORTS" LIFE OFFERING & PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATES

/ NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES / 1911 Gold Corporation ("1911 Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUMB,OTC:AUMBF) (FRA: 2KY) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced "best efforts" LIFE offering (the... Keep Reading...
1911 Gold Announces C$20 Million "Best Efforts" Life Offering and Private Placement

1911 Gold Announces C$20 Million "Best Efforts" Life Offering and Private Placement

/ NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES / 1911 Gold Corporation (" 1911 Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV: AUMB,OTC:AUMBF ; FRA: 2KY ) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Haywood Securities Inc. (" Haywood... Keep Reading...
1911 Gold Intersects up to 24.83 g/t Gold over 2.60 m on San Antonio West at the True North Gold Project

1911 Gold Intersects up to 24.83 g/t Gold over 2.60 m on San Antonio West at the True North Gold Project

1911 Gold Corporation ("1911 Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUMB,OTC:AUMBF) (OTCBB: AUMBF) (FRA: 2KY) is pleased to announce new assay results from the surface drill program at the Company's wholly-owned operational and fully permitted True North Gold Project ("True North"), centrally located... Keep Reading...
1911 GOLD ANNOUNCES MANITOBA MINERAL DEVELOPMENT FUND GRANT TO SUPPORT UNDERGROUND DRILLING AT TRUE NORTH

1911 GOLD ANNOUNCES MANITOBA MINERAL DEVELOPMENT FUND GRANT TO SUPPORT UNDERGROUND DRILLING AT TRUE NORTH

1911 Gold Corporation ("1911 Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUMB) (OTCQB: AUMBF) (FRA: 2KY) is pleased to announce that the Manitoba Mineral Development Fund (MMDF) has approved a $300,000 grant to support the current, ongoing underground drill program at the True North Gold Project, located... Keep Reading...
1911 GOLD ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE APPEAL

1911 GOLD ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE APPEAL

1911 Gold Corporation ("1911 Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUMB; OTCQB: AUMBF; FRA: 2KY) announces that after an appeal process (as announced on October 20, 2025), the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") has upheld its original decision to deny approval of the best efforts LIFE offering and private... Keep Reading...
Positive Metallurgical Results from Initial Testwork with Dundee Sustainable Technologies

Positive Metallurgical Results from Initial Testwork with Dundee Sustainable Technologies

Highlights of GlassLock Process™ Performance Gold Concentrate Upgrade: The gold grade of the concentrate increased by 47%, reaching 24.7g/t Au, with no measurable gold loss during the GlassLock Process™, and a direct-to-smelter saleable concentrate can be producedArsenic Reduction: Arsenic... Keep Reading...
LaFleur Minerals Announces LIFE and Flow-Through Unit Offerings

LaFleur Minerals Announces LIFE and Flow-Through Unit Offerings

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company" or "Issuer") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 6,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.50 per Unit gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000 (the... Keep Reading...
St George Soil Geochemistry Defines 14km Anomaly

St George Soil Geochemistry Defines 14km Anomaly

Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced St George Soil Geochemistry Defines 14km AnomalyDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Apollo Silver Advances Community Discussions at Cinco de Mayo

Apollo Silver Advances Community Discussions at Cinco de Mayo

Apollo Silver Corp. (" Apollo " or the " Company ") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF) is pleased to provide an update on ongoing community engagement activities at its Cinco de Mayo Project ("Cinco de Mayo" or the "Project") in Chihuahua, Mexico. Over several months, the Company held... Keep Reading...
Heliostar Recognizes Positive Commentary On Permitting at La Colorada, Sonora

Heliostar Recognizes Positive Commentary On Permitting at La Colorada, Sonora

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR,OTC:HSTXF) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") acknowledges positive media reports quoting Mexican government officials that the Company's La Colorada expansion project is underway and restart of open-pit mining will begin in Q1, 2026 at La... Keep Reading...
Pinnacle Prepares for Underground Drill Program on High-Grade Gold-Silver Targets at El Potrero

Pinnacle Prepares for Underground Drill Program on High-Grade Gold-Silver Targets at El Potrero

(TheNewswire) VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, December 15, 2025 TheNewswire - (TSXV: PINN,OTC:PSGCF, OTC: PSGCF, Frankfurt: P9J) Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. (" Pinnacle " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that its geological team, led by Jorge Ortega, QP, has prepared an inaugural... Keep Reading...

Latest News

1911 Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

1911 Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Positive Metallurgical Results from Initial Testwork with Dundee Sustainable Technologies

Rare Earths Oxide Produced from Halleck Creek Ore-Major Technical Breakthrough

Walker Lane Announces Board Update

LaFleur Minerals Announces LIFE and Flow-Through Unit Offerings

Related News

Critical Metals Investing

Rare Earths Oxide Produced from Halleck Creek Ore-Major Technical Breakthrough

Gold Investing

Walker Lane Announces Board Update

Battery Metals Investing

Graphite Purification Tolling Services

Gold Investing

Centurion Minerals Ltd. Provides Status Report of Annual Financial Statements and MD&A

Base Metals Investing

CEO Resignation

Tech Investing

Trading Halt

Silver Investing

Silver Price Forecast: Top Trends for Silver in 2026