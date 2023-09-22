Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Osisko Metals (TSXV:OM)

Osisko Metals Provides Corporate Update

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the "Company or "Osisko Metals") (TSX-V: OM; OTCQX: OMZNF; FRANKFURT: 0B51) today announces a change to management and the grant of options as outlined below:

On April 6, 2023, the successful closing of the joint venture transaction between the Company and a subsidiary of Appian Natural Resources Fund III LP (“Appian”) resulted in the formation of a joint venture for the advancement of Osisko Metals’ Pine Point Project (the “Transaction”), called Pine Point Mining Limited (PPML). The Company confirms that as of September 30, 2023, Mr. Jeff Hussey will step down as President and Chief Operating Officer of Osisko Metals and transition full-time to PPML (holder of the Pine Point Project) as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Hussey remains a member of Osisko Metals’ Board of Directors. The Company would like to thank Mr. Hussey for his contributions over the years and looks forward to continuing to benefit from his expertise in his new role at PPML, of which the Company currently retains a 67% interest.

“It has been a unique pleasure to be part of the Osisko Metals team from its inception and have had the opportunity to interact with the larger group of Osisko companies,” said Mr. Hussey. “The Company’s joint venture with Appian will enable us to advance the Pine Point Project to ‘shovel ready’ status. The Pine Point JV Team and our collaborators are outlining options for the final conceptual design, working towards initiating the feasibility study. Work has also begun on the regulatory process to obtain the permits necessary to construct and operate the mine. We are engaging and working with local communities to realize benefits for them from the future mine, and we sincerely appreciate their support in helping us reach this development milestone for the project. Going forward you can reach me through our Pine Point website, www.pinepointmining.com, or by email at: info@pinepointmining.com.”

Grant of Options

Osisko Metals wishes to announce that the Company’s Board of Directors have approved the grant of incentive stock options to certain directors to purchase up to an aggregate of 400,000 common shares in the capital stock of the Company. Grants are subject to a three-year vesting period and a five-year term at an exercise price of $0.19 per share.

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals Incorporated is a Canadian exploration and development company creating value in the critical metals space, specifically copper and zinc. The Company is a joint venture partner with Appian Natural Resources Fund III LP for the advancement of one of Canada’s premier past-producing zinc mining camps, the Pine Point project (the “Pine Point Project”), located in the Northwest Territories, for which the 2022 PEA (as defined herein) has indicated an after-tax NPV of C$602 million and an IRR of 25%, based on long-term zinc price of US$1.37/lb and the current mineral resource estimates that are amenable to open pit and shallow underground mining. The current mineral resource estimate in the 2022 PEA consists of 15.7Mt grading 5.55% ZnEq of indicated mineral resources and 47.2Mt grading 5.94% ZnEq of inferred mineral resources. Please refer to the technical report entitled “Preliminary Economic Assessment, Pine Point Project, Hay River, Northwest Territories, Canada” dated August 26, 2022 (with an effective date of July 30, 2022), which has been prepared for Osisko Metals and PPML by representatives of BBA Engineering Inc., Hydro-Resources Inc., PLR Resources Inc. and WSP Canada Inc. (the “2022 PEA”). Please refer to the full text of the 2022 PEA, a copy of which is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under Osisko Metals’ issuer profile, for the assumptions, methodologies, qualifications and limitations described therein. The Pine Point Project is located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories, near infrastructure, paved highway access, and has an electrical substation as well as 100 kilometres of viable haulage roads already in place.

In addition, the Company has acquired a 100% interest in the past-producing Gaspé Copper Mine, located near Murdochville in the Gaspé peninsula of Québec. The Company is currently focused on resource evaluation of the Mount Copper Expansion Project that hosts an inferred mineral resource (in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) of 456Mt grading 0.31% Cu (see April 28, 2022 news release of Osisko Metals entitled “Osisko Metals Announces Maiden Resource at Gaspé Copper – Inferred Resource of 456Mt Grading 0.31% Copper”). Gaspé Copper hosts the largest undeveloped copper resource in Eastern North America, strategically located near existing infrastructure in the mining-friendly province of Québec.

For further information on this news release, visit www.osiskometals.com or contact:

Robert Wares, Chairman & CEO of Osisko Metals Incorporated

Email: info@osiskometals.com
www.osiskometals.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and constitute forward-looking information. This news release may contain forward-looking information pertaining to the Pine Point Project and Gaspé Copper, including, among other things, the results of the 2022 PEA and the IRR, NPV and estimated costs, production, production rate and mine life; the ability to identify additional resources and reserves (if any) and exploit such resources and reserves on an economic basis; and the ability of Osisko Metals to become a premier base metal development company in Canada.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management, in light of management’s experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, including, without limitation, assumptions about: favourable equity and debt capital markets; the ability and timing for the parties to fund cash calls to advance the development of the Pine Point Project and pursue planned exploration and development; future prices of zinc and lead; the timing and results of exploration and drilling programs at Gaspé Copper and the Pine Point Project; the accuracy of mineral resource estimates; production costs; operating conditions being favourable; political and regulatory stability; the receipt of governmental and third party approvals; licenses and permits being received on favourable terms; sustained labour stability; stability in financial and capital markets; availability of equipment; the economic viability of the Pine Point Project; and positive relations with local groups. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information are set out in the Company’s public disclosure record on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under Osisko Metals’ issuer profile. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Osisko Metals Announces New Drill Results at Pine Point With up to 33.00 Metres Grading 11.26% Zinc and 2.71% Lead

Osisko Metals Announces New Drill Results at Pine Point With up to 33.00 Metres Grading 11.26% Zinc and 2.71% Lead

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce initial assay results from its 2023 drilling program at Pine Point Project, located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The reported results are from the X25 deposit, a prismatic-style deposit with a tabular-style apron in the West Zone.

Drilling was conducted as part of the Pine Point Joint Venture's larger 2023 definition drilling program that is designed to achieve an average drill spacing of approximately 30 metres within the current modelled mineral resources reported in the 2022 PEA deposits. This spacing is intended to upgrade resources presently classified as Inferred to the Indicated category.

Osisko Metals Announces the Start Of 2023 Drilling at Gaspé Copper

Osisko Metals Announces the Start Of 2023 Drilling at Gaspé Copper

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce that the 2023 drilling program at the Gaspé Copper Project is underway. The 8,000 to 10,000-metre program will focus on continued infill drilling of the Inferred Mineral Resource of the Mount Copper open pit deposit (see details below under "About Osisko Metals"), and will also begin evaluation of remaining higher-grade (2% to 4% Cu) skarn mineralization of the underground E Zone (details to be provided in September).

The company anticipates issuing an updated, NI43-101 compliant, pit-constrained Mineral Resource Estimate for the Mount Copper deposit in Q4 2023, which will be based on historical drilling data from Noranda (until 1998), and more recently from Xstrata and Glencore Canada (2011 to 2019), as well as Osisko Metals' 2022 and 2023 drill results.

Osisko Metals Announces Successful Closing of Previously-Announced Acquisition of the Gaspé Copper Project

Osisko Metals Announces Successful Closing of Previously-Announced Acquisition of the Gaspé Copper Project

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated July 11, 2022 (entitled "Osisko Metals Exercises Option to Acquire Gaspé Copper Project"), it has completed the acquisition (the " Transaction ") of a 100% interest in the past-producing Gaspé Copper Mine (" Gaspé Copper ") pursuant to a purchase agreement dated July 8, 2022 between the Company and Glencore Canada Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Glencore plc (" Glencore ").

Robert Wares, Chairman & CEO of Osisko Metals, commented : "The acquisition of the Gaspé Copper Project is a milestone for the Company that provides shareholders with significant copper exposure in the mining-friendly province of Québec. Last year's excellent drill results at Gaspé support our belief in the high-value potential of this asset and we are convinced that the acquisition of Gaspé Copper, together with our ongoing development of our joint-ventured Pine-Point project, positions Osisko Metals as a premier base metal development company in Canada. I wish to thank both the Osisko Metals and Glencore teams, as well as all stakeholders, for their diligence and perseverance in completing this complex transaction that will no doubt benefit all parties and shareholders."

Osisko Metals Announces Closing of LIFE Financing of Flow-Through Shares for Gross Proceeds of $3.5 Million

Osisko Metals Announces Closing of LIFE Financing of Flow-Through Shares for Gross Proceeds of $3.5 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously-announced "best efforts" private placement offering, pursuant to which Osisko Metals issued an aggregate of 8,750,0000 common shares of the Company (each, a " FT Share ") that will qualify as "flow-through shares" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the " Tax Act ") and the Taxation Act (Québec) at a price of $0.40 per FT Share (the " Offering Price ") for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $3,500,000 (the " Offering "), including the exercise in full of the Agents' option.

Osisko Metals Announces "Best Efforts" Private Placement of up to $3 Million of Flow-Through Shares

Osisko Metals Announces "Best Efforts" Private Placement of up to $3 Million of Flow-Through Shares

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce the terms of a proposed "best efforts" private placement offering of up to 7,500,000 common shares of the Company (each, a " FT Share ") that will qualify as "flow-through shares" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the " Tax Act ") and the Taxation Act (Québec) at a price of $0.40 per FT Share (the " Offering Price ") for gross proceeds to the Company of up to $3,000,000 (exclusive of the Agents' Option (as defined herein)) (the " Offering ").

×