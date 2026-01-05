Osisko Metals Appoints COO

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the "Company" or "Osisko Metals")  (TSX: OM,OTC:OMZNFOTCQX: OMZNFFRANKFURT: 0B51) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeff Hussey, P.Geo., as Chief Operating Officer of the Company effective immediately.

Mr. Hussey, P.Geo., has over 40 years of professional experience in the exploration and mining industries. He has worked in both open pit and underground operations at various stages of mine life, from start-up to mine closure. Mr. Hussey has a Bachelor of Science in Geology from the University of New Brunswick.

Jeff has been a director of the Company since 2017 and has held various management positions with Osisko Metals, most recently as CEO of the Company's subsidiary Pine Point Mining Limited. Jeff has resigned as a member of Osisko Metals' board of directors and will continue to support Pine Point Mining Limited, in addition to his role as COO of the Company, focusing on all technical aspects of developing the design concept for the Gaspé Copper project during the economic evaluation, permitting, and startup phases.

Robert Wares, Chief Executive Officer of Osisko Metals, stated: "We are pleased to have Jeff rejoin the management team as the Company advances its flagship Gaspé Copper Project."

About Osisko Metals
Osisko Metals Incorporated is a Canadian exploration and development company creating value in the critical metals sector, with a focus on copper and zinc. The Company acquired a 100% interest in the past-producing Gaspé Copper mine from Glencore Canada Corporation in July 2023. The Gaspé Copper mine is located near Murdochville in Québec‘s Gaspé Peninsula. The Company is currently focused on resource expansion of the Gaspé Copper system, with current Indicated Mineral Resources of 824 Mt averaging 0.34% CuEq and Inferred Mineral Resources of 670 Mt averaging 0.38% CuEq (in compliance with NI 43-101). For more information, see Osisko Metals' November 14, 2024 news release entitled "Osisko Metals Announces Significant Increase in Mineral Resource at Gaspé Copper". Gaspé Copper hosts the largest undeveloped copper resource in eastern North America, strategically located near existing infrastructure in the mining-friendly province of Québec.

In addition to the Gaspé Copper project, the Company is working with Appian Capital Advisory LLP through the Pine Point Mining Limited joint venture to advance one of Canada‘s largest past-producing zinc mining camps, the Pine Point project, located in the Northwest Territories. The current mineral resource estimate for the Pine Point project consists of Indicated Mineral Resources of 49.5 Mt averaging 5.52% ZnEq and Inferred Mineral Resources of 8.3 Mt averaging 5.64% ZnEq (in compliance with NI 43-101). For more information, see Osisko Metals‘ June 25, 2024, news release entitled "Osisko Metals releases Pine Point mineral resource estimate: 49.5 million tonnes of indicated resources at 5.52% ZnEq". The Pine Point project is located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake, NWT, close to infrastructure, with paved road access, an electrical substation and 100 kilometres of viable haul roads.

For further information on this news release, visit www.osiskometals.com or contact:
Don Njegovan, President
Email: info@osiskometals.com
Phone: 416-500-4129


