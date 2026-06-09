Osisko Development Completes 13,000-Meter Infill Drilling Program at Cariboo Gold Project and Provides Update on Ongoing Lowhee Underground Drilling; Intercepts Include 44.68 g/t Gold Over 1.5 Meters From 27.9 Meters Downhole, Including 133.62 g/t Gold Over 0.5 Meters From 28.4 Meters Downhole