Orosur Mining Inc Announces Total Voting Rights

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / December 31, 2025 / Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or "the Company") (AIM:OMI)(TSXV:OMI,OTC:OROXF), a minerals explorer and developer with projects in Colombia and Argentina, advises that, following the Admission of 666,664 common shares of no par value ("Common Shares") on 16 December 2025 pursuant to the exercise of options by consultants of the Company, as announced on 15 December 2025, the Company has 392,689,176 Common Shares in issue. There were no warrants exercised and therefore no Common Shares issued during December from the Company's block listing.

For the purposes of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company has 392,689,176 Common Shares in issue. Shareholders may use this figure as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

