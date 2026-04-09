Orla Mining Discovers Additional High-Grade Zones at Musselwhite Two Kilometres Down Plunge

Orla Mining Discovers Additional High-Grade Zones at Musselwhite Two Kilometres Down Plunge

 Stacked Extension Zones Expand Mine Trend by More Than Two Kilometres, Providing Significant Mine Life Extension Potential

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSX: OLA) (NYSE: ORLA) ("ORLA" or the "Company") is pleased to report continued exploration success at the Musselwhite Mine.

Directional drilling from surface has intersected additional high-grade gold mineralization on the extension of the Mine Trend, indicating the two distinct zones, Lynx (upper zone) and PQ (lower zone), continue as stacked, continuous horizons for at least two kilometres down plunge from current operations. This result significantly expands the resource potential of the deposit and indicates mineralization is broader and more continuous than previously understood.

Underground exploration drilling continued to return strong gold intercepts across all priority zones, reinforcing confidence in potential to grow mineral resources, add reserves, and extend mine life. Near-mine surface drilling has also intersected new shallow mineralization at Camp Bay, highlighting satellite discovery potential close to existing infrastructure.

Exploration Highlights:

Directional drilling confirms the PQ Extension zone, intersecting visible gold and high-grade results across multiple holes. These results support the interpretation that Lynx and PQ Extension occur as two stacked, continuous mineralized horizons along the Mine Trend:

  • 4.7 metres at 11.92 g/t Au, including 0.8 m at 29.3 g/t Au, 0.9 m at 15.4 g/t Au and 0.3 m at 18.7 g/t Au (26-NSD01-005W), 1.4 km from current operations
  • 3.5 metres at 5.11 g/t Au, including 0.6 m at 21.8 g/t Au and 0.3 m at 11.7 g/t Au (26-NSD02-006W), 1.6 km from current operations

Underground drilling continued to support reserve replacement and resource growth with multiple high-grade intersections from the West Limb, Lynx, and PQ zones:

  • 11.5 metres at 11.0 g/t Au (25-WEL-010)
  • 4.0 metres at 29.7 g/t Au (25-PQE-051)
  • 6.8 metres at 14.2 g/t Au (25-LNX-070)
  • 3.6 metres at 21.2 g/t Au (25-LNX-126)

Near-mine surface drilling at Camp Bay intersected broad, shallow mineralization, highlighting potential for additional satellite mineralization near existing infrastructure:

  • 37.4 metres at 1.84 g/t Au (26-CMP-006)
  • 10.3 metres at 3.76 g/t Au (26-CMP-014)
  • 31.4 metres at 1.11 g/t Au (26-CMP-003)
  • 23.3 metres at 1.13 g/t Au (26-CMP-002)

"The Musselwhite exploration program continues to exceed expectations. Strong underground results have confirmed that the Lynx and PQ Extension zones form two distinct, continuous mineralized horizons stacked along a corridor stretching two kilometres beyond the mine — transforming a working geological model into a compelling, large-scale exploration opportunity. The new shallow mineralization at Camp Bay adds further conviction. We have growing confidence in potential resource and reserve growth and extension of mine life."

- Sylvain Guerard, Orla's Senior Vice President, Exploration

Figure 1: Mine Trend Extension Long-Section (CNW Group/Orla Mining Ltd.)

Directional Drilling Confirms Stacked Zones on the Mine Trend Extension

The deep directional surface drill program continues to target the northwest down-plunge extension of the Mine Trend. Orla's planned 30-hole program, initiated in late May 2025, is testing the extension of the Mine Trend up to two kilometres beyond current operations. To date, 17,668 metres of the program have been completed (5,291 metres in 2026) in 16 drill holes (six in 2026), with assay results received from 16 holes. This news release reports results from eight additional holes completed since the Company's December 18, 2025, press release.

Two directional drill holes (Mother Hole #1 Daughter Hole #4 and Mother Hole #2 Daughter Hole #5) intersected the PQ Extension zone with visible gold in the targeted area, validating the interpreted geometry of the mineralized system (Figure 1). As reported in October 2025, Mother Hole #2 intersected what is now recognised as the Lynx zone higher on section, returning 4.1 metres at 15.1 g/t Au (25-NSD02-001).

The cumulative positive assays and geological observations from the directional program support the current exploration model and the continuity of multiple mineralized zones along the corridor, consistent with those in the Mine area, supporting the potential for continued resource growth along the Mine Trend. By the end of 2026, the drill plan targets 200 metres spacing between sections, with holes spaced at 50 metres on section. While this spacing will not be sufficient for resource estimation, it will provide a reliable estimate of the potential ounce inventory to inform further work.

Underground Drilling Reinforces Continuity and Identifies Further Extension Potential

The 2026 underground program is focused on the Redwings, Lynx, PQ Extension, and West Limb zones. The high-grade results support ongoing efforts to replace and expand resources and reserves. Five of the six active exploration rigs are focused on the Lynx and PQ Extension areas along the one-kilometre extension beyond current operations. More limited drilling is also underway across several mineralized zones in the upper parts of the mine, notably Redwings. Assay results from underground drilling completed in 2025 and in the first half of 2026 are expected to be incorporated into the year-end 2026 Mineral Resource update.

Since the December 18, 2025, press release, 14,427 metres of drilling and 45 holes have been completed (12,546 metres and 41 holes in 2026), with assays received for 47 holes. Notable intercepts include:

Lynx Zone (upper):

  • 6.8 metres at 14.2 g/t Au, incl. 1.5 m at 28.7 g/t Au (25-LNX-070)
  • 11.6 metres at 7.53 g/t Au, incl. 1.9 m at 31.4 g/t Au (25-LNX-068)
  • 3.6 metres at 21.2 g/t Au, incl. 0.7 m at 33.0 g/t Au (25-LNX-126)
  • 1.9 metres at 24.6 g/t Au, incl. 1.2 m at 37.7 g/t Au (25-LNX-051)
  • 2.1 metres at 15.9 g/t Au, incl. 0.6 m at 38.0 g/t Au (25-LNX-098)

PQ Zone (lower):

  • 4.0 metres @ 29.7 g/t Au, incl. 2.2 m @ 38.3 g/t Au (25-PQE-051)
  • 3.5 metres @ 27.5 g/t Au, incl. 2.3 m @ 35.1 g/t Au (25-PQE-050)
  • 2.4 metres at 15.0 g/t Au and 9.5 metres at 7.1 g/t Au (25-PQE-064)
  • 3.8 metres at 9.32 g/t Au and 0.3 metres at 108.0 g/t Au (25-PQE-037)

West Limb Zone:

  • 11.5 metres at 11.0 g/t Au, incl. 6.5 m at 17.2 g/t Au (25-WEL-010)
  • 4.0 metres at 15.8 g/t Au, incl 1.0 m at 48.9 g/t Au (25-WEL-019)
  • 8.0 metres at 8.98 g/t Au, incl. 1.3 m at 30.8 g/t Au (25-WEL-009)
  • 3.0 metres at 13.6 g/t Au (25-WEL-017)
  • 2.1 metres at 19.2 g/t Au (25-WEL-011)

Figure 2: Musslewhite Mine Long Section Overview with Drill Result Highlights (CNW Group/Orla Mining Ltd.)

Near-Mine Surface Drilling Identifies Broad Shallow Mineralization at Camp Bay

A 7,400-metre near-mine surface drill program was initiated in mid-January to further test the potential for satellite mineralization near existing mine infrastructure (within 10 kilometres from the mill). The program is focused on the Camp Bay target area and a four-kilometre trend southeast of the Musselwhite Mine, with work on the 4 km trend planned to begin in Q2. The Camp Bay program tested the Southern Iron Formation synform and infill drilled between historical drill holes. Camp Bay drilling was completed in mid-March with 2,652 metres drilled across sixteen shallow holes (150 metres to 240 metres downhole length). Assays for fourteen holes have been received to date and returned broad, shallow intercepts, underscoring the low exploration maturity of the near mine target area and the potential to encounter new zones of mineralization close to existing infrastructure. Notable results include:

Camp Bay:

  • 37.4 metres at 1.84 g/t Au  from 8 metres downhole, incl. 3 m at 5.12 g/t Au and 1 m at 9.88 g/t Au (26-CMP-006)
  • 31.4 metres at 1.11 g/t Au from 37.4 m downhole (26-CMP-003)
  • 23.3 metres at 1.13 g/t Au from 36 m downhole (26-CMP-002)
  • 10.3 m @ 3.76 g/t Au from 83.6 m downhole, incl. 0.5 m at 19.5 g/t Au and 0.5 m at 18.8 g/t Au (26-CMP-014)

Figure 3: Camp Bay Surface Plan Drill Result Highlights (CNW Group/Orla Mining Ltd.)

Regional Compilation and Targeting Across 65,000-hectare Land Package to Unlock Belt-Scale Potential

Alongside its active drilling programs, Orla has advanced a regional data compilation initiative across the 65,000-hectare Musselwhite land package to unlock the full potential of its belt-scale position. Historical geological mapping, drilling, surface rock and soil sampling, and regional geophysical datasets have been integrated into a comprehensive geological database, with interpretation currently underway to identify high-priority regional drill targets and potential new discoveries. This regional work is designed to complement underground, Mine Trend extension, and near-mine drilling by highlighting emerging exploration opportunities across the broader Musselwhite property.

Figure 4: Plan View MSW Regional Compilation (CNW Group/Orla Mining Ltd.)

2026 Exploration Outlook

With the first half of 2026 well advanced, all four priority programs are active. The first two represent the primary focus for drilling and spending allocation:

  1. Expand underground resources and reserves through drilling in the Lynx, West Limb, Redwings, and PQ Extension zones, including infill and step out holes extending approximately one kilometre from the current operation. Five of six active exploration rigs are currently deployed on Lynx and PQ Extension targets.
  2. Advance deep directional drilling along the Mine Trend Extension over a two-kilometre corridor (from kilometre one to kilometre two) to further define the geometry and grade continuity of the confirmed stacked gold zones. Section spacing will tighten to 200 metres by year-end, providing a reliable ounce inventory estimate to guide future resource work.
  3. Evaluate near mine surface targets, including follow up drilling along the Musselwhite SE Mine Trend to support potential satellite discoveries, building on the Camp Bay results reported here.
  4. Generate regional targets across the 65,000-hectare land package through ongoing data interpretation, target definition, and prioritization - complementing active drilling with a longer-term pipeline of opportunities.

The 2026 program builds on the strong foundation established in Orla's first exploration year. Resource growth, reserve replacement, and extended mine life at Musselwhite are no longer aspirational outcomes and are well supported by the drilling results now in hand.

Table 1: Deep Directional Intersection Detailed Highlights

HOLE-ID

From
(m)

Core Length
(m)

Estimated
True Width
(m)

Au
(g/t)

Including

Method

25-NSD01-001

1923.5

0.5

0.5

15.6

Fire Assay

25-NSD01-004W

2065.0

1.2

0.9

7.06

 0.9m @ 8.17g/t

Photon

25-NSD02-001

2069.6

1.9

1.5

4.38

 0.5m @ 12.2g/t

Fire Assay

25-NSD02-002W

1481.4

1.6

1.3

5.19

 1m @ 6.69g/t

Fire Assay

25-NSD02-005W

2174.6

2.1

1.4

3.46

 0.3m @ 17.5g/t

Photon

25-NSD03-001

2139.5

0.3

0.3

12.5

Fire Assay

25-NSD03-003W

2339.3

0.7

0.7

12.8

Photon

26-NSD01-005W

2142.3

4.7

3.3

11.9

 0.3m @ 18.7g/t
0.9m @ 15.4g/t
0.8m @ 29.3g/t

Photon

26-NSD02-006W

2243.3

3.5

2.2

5.11

 0.3m @ 11.7g/t
0.6m @ 21.8g/t

Photon

  

Table 2: Underground Drill Intersection Detailed Highlights

HOLE-ID

From
(m)

Core Length
(m)

Estimated
True Width
(m)

Au
(g/t)

Including

25-LNX-051

98.0

6.7

2.2

9.46

 0.4m @ 19.9g/t
1.4m @ 31.5g/t

25-LNX-068

248.4

11.6

8.7

7.53

 1.9m @ 31.4g/t

25-LNX-070

232.7

6.8

6.3

14.2

 1.4m @ 15.4g/t
1.5m @ 28.7g/t

25-LNX-093

183.6

0.5

0.4

145.0

25-LNX-126

214.5

3.6

3.5

21.2

 2.0m @ 26.0g/t
0.7m @ 33.0g/t

25-PQE-050

127.4

3.5

3.0

27.5

 2.3m @ 35.1g/t
0.6m @ 16.1g/t

25-PQE-051

171.2

4.0

3.8

29.7

 2.2m @ 38.3g/t
1.2m @ 26.5g/t

25-PQE-064

108.0

9.5

7.8

7.08

 3.4m @ 11.2g/t
0.5m @ 12.4g/t

25-PQE-068

300.5

2.5

0.9

32.1

 1.6m @ 46.8g/t

25-WEL-008

226.3

5.7

5.1

10.3

 0.5m @ 16.4g/t
1.3m @ 29.3g/t

25-WEL-009

74.1

8.0

6.6

8.98

 1.3m @ 30.8g/t
0.4m @ 29.2g/t

25-WEL-010

277.5

11.5

11.4

11.0

 6.5m @ 17.2g/t

25-WEL-019

173.0

4.0

2.6

15.8

 1.0m @ 48.9g/t

25-WEL-019

191.0

12.0

11.2

4.48

 2.0m @ 11.2g/t
0.5m @ 11.0g/t

25-WEL-023

51.7

0.5

0.4

128.0

26-LNX-026

231.5

6.5

5.8

9.55

 0.5m @ 26.6g/t
0.4m @ 47.9g/t

 

Table 3: Near Mine Drill Intersection Detailed Highlights

HOLE-ID

From
(m)

Core Length
(m)

Estimated
True Width
(m)

Au
(g/t)

Including

Method

26-CMP-002

36.0

23.3

22.4

1.13

Photon

26-CMP-003

37.4

31.4

25.7

1.11

Photon

26-CMP-005

57.3

7.7

6.3

1.45

 0.3m @ 10.4g/t

Photon

26-CMP-006

8.0

37.4

21.5

1.84

 3m @ 5.12g/t
1m @ 9.88g/t

Photon

26-CMP-010

64.0

9.2

6.5

1.18

Photon

26-CMP-012

37.4

8.6

7.7

2.24

 0.7m @ 14.2g/t

Photon

26-CMP-012

53.0

17.0

12.0

0.72

Photon

26-CMP-014

83.6

10.3

9.3

3.76

 0.5m @ 19.5g/t
0.5m @ 10.2g/t
0.5m @ 18.8g/t

Photon

True width estimated where orientation of geological control on gold mineralization is certain.

Additional Technical Information

All mineralized interval lengths reported are down-hole intervals, with true width estimates ranging from 30-100% for the reported interval. True widths are not estimated in cases where there is insufficient geological control on gold mineralization. See Tables 1 to 3 in the Appendix of this news release for estimated true widths of individual composites. A minimum sampling length of 0.30 m is used for both underground and surface drilling. The reported composites were not subject to "capping" of high grades. Orla believes that applying a top cut would have a negligible effect on overall grades.

Qualified Persons Statement         

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Sylvain Guerard, P Geo., SVP Exploration of the Company, who is the Qualified Person as defined under the definitions of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101").

To verify the information related to the 2026 drilling program at Musslewhite Mine, Mr. Guerard has visited the property in February 2026, discussed logging, sampling, and sample shipping processes with responsible site staff, discussed and reviewed assay and QA/QC results with responsible personnel, and reviewed supporting documentation, including drill hole location and orientation and significant assay interval calculations.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control – 2026 Drill Program and Historical Drilling

Gold results at Musselwhite were obtained at ALS Canada Inc. ("ALS") or SGS Canada Inc. ("SGS") using fire assay fusion and an atomic absorption spectroscopy finish (ALS: Au-AA23, SGS: GE_FAA30V5). If samples returned gold values greater than 10 ppm, samples are re-run with gold by fire assay and gravimetric finish (ALS: Au-GRA21, SGS: GO_FAG30V). Gold results were also obtained at ALS using PhotonAssayTM on two aliquots of 500g of crushed sample (ALS: Au-PA01). ALS sample preparation and PhotonAssay were completed at ALS' Thunder Bay facility, with fire assay completed at ALS' Vancouver facility. SGS sample preparation was completed at SGS' Sudbury facility and fire assay analysis were completed at SGS' Burnaby facility. 

Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QAQC) and interpretation of results were performed by qualified persons employing a QAQC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. For Fire Assay analyses, standards were inserted at a frequency of four in every 100 samples, and blanks were inserted at a frequency of four in every 100 samples.

ALS and SGS are both independent of Orla. ALS is an ISO-17025 accredited laboratory for photon assay methods. There are no known drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the drilling data at Musselwhite.

For additional information on Musslewhite, see the Musselwhite Report (as defined below) and the Company's press releases dated December 18, 2025 (Orla Confirms Two-Kilometre Gold Trend Extension at Musselwhite), October 6, 2025 (Orla Mining Discovers Potential Two-Kilometre Extension at Musselwhite) and April 1, 2025 (Orla Mining Launches $25M Exploration Drilling Program to Expand Reserves and Resources and Extend Musselwhite Mine Trend).

Historical drill results at Musselwhite were completed by Goldcorp. Inc. ("Goldcorp") and/or Newmont, the prior owners of the project. The Company's independent qualified person, DRA Americas, Inc. was of the opinion that the drilling and sampling procedures for Musselwhite drill samples by Goldcorp and Newmont were reasonable and adequate for the purposes of the Musselwhite Report, and that the Goldcorp and Newmont QA/QC program met or exceeded industry standards. See the Company's NI 43-101 technical report for the project entitled "Technical Report – Musselwhite Mine Project, Ontario, Canada" with an effective date of November 18, 2024 (the "Musselwhite Report") for additional information.

About Orla Mining Ltd.

Orla's corporate strategy is to acquire, develop, and operate mineral properties where the Company's expertise can substantially increase stakeholder value. The Company has three material projects, consisting of two operating mines and one development project, all 100% owned by the Company: (1) Camino Rojo, in Zacatecas State, Mexico, an operating gold and silver open-pit and heap leach mine and the potential underground Project. The property covers over 139,000 hectares which contains a large oxide and sulphide Mineral Resource; (2) Musselwhite Mine, in Northwestern Ontario, Canada, an underground gold mine that has been in operation for over 25 years and produced close to 6 million ounces of gold, with a long history of resource growth and conversion; and (3) South Railroad (South Carlin Complex), in Nevada, United States, a feasibility-stage, open pit, heap leach gold project located on the Carlin trend. The technical reports for the Company's material projects are available on Orla's website at www.orlamining.com, and on SEDAR+ and EDGAR under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov, respectively.

For further information, please contact:

Jason Simpson
President & Chief Executive Officer

Andrew Bradbury
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

www.orlamining.com
info@orlamining.com

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the United States Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, or in releases made by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, all as may be amended from time to time, including, without limitation, statements regarding: the Company's exploration program at Musselwhite and the timing and goals thereof, including the potential for reserve and resource growth, mine life extension, satellite discoveries; and the Company's other goals and objectives. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts which address events, results, outcomes or developments that the Company expects to occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements were made, including without limitation, assumptions regarding: future price of gold and silver; anticipated costs and the Company's ability to fund its programs; the Company's ability to carry on exploration, development, and mining activities; tonnage of ore to be mined and processed; ore grades and recoveries; decommissioning and reclamation estimates; currency exchange rates remaining as estimated; prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services remaining as estimated; the Company's ability to secure and to meet obligations under property agreements, including the Layback Agreement with Fresnillo plc; that all conditions of the Company's credit facility will be met; the timing and results of drilling programs; mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates and the assumptions on which they are based; the discovery of mineral resources and mineral reserves on the Company's mineral properties; that political and legal developments will be consistent with current expectations; the timely receipt of required approvals and permits, including those approvals and permits required for successful project permitting, construction, and operation of projects; the timing of cash flows; the costs of operating and exploration expenditures; the Company's ability to operate in a safe, efficient, and effective manner; the Company's ability to obtain financing as and when required and on reasonable terms; that the Company's activities will be in accordance with the Company's public statements and stated goals; and that there will be no material adverse change or disruptions affecting the Company or its properties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to: uncertainty and variations in the estimation of mineral resources and mineral reserves; risks related to the Company's indebtedness and gold prepay; risks related to exploration, development, and operation activities; foreign country and political risks, including risks relating to foreign operations; tailings risks; reclamation costs; delays in obtaining or failure to obtain governmental permits, or non-compliance with permits; tailings risks; reclamation costs; environmental and other regulatory requirements; loss of, delays in, or failure to get access from surface rights owners; uncertainties related to title to mineral properties; water rights; risks related to natural disasters, terrorist acts, health crises, and other disruptions and dislocations; financing risks and access to additional capital; risks related to guidance estimates and uncertainties inherent in the preparation of feasibility studies and preliminary economic assessments; uncertainty in estimates of production, capital, and operating costs and potential production and cost overruns; the fluctuating price of gold and silver; risks related to the Cerro Quema Project; unknown labilities in connection with acquisitions; global financial conditions; uninsured risks; climate change risks; competition from other companies and individuals; conflicts of interest; risks related to compliance with anti-corruption laws; volatility in the market price of the Company's securities; assessments by taxation authorities in multiple jurisdictions; foreign currency fluctuations; litigation risks; the Company's ability to identify, complete, and successfully integrate acquisitions; intervention by non-governmental organizations; outside contractor risks; risks related to historical data; risks related to the Company's foreign subsidiaries; risks related to the Company's accounting policies and internal controls; the Company's ability to satisfy the requirements of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002; enforcement of civil liabilities; the Company's status as a passive foreign investment company (PFIC) for U.S. federal income tax purposes; information and cyber security; the Company's significant shareholders; gold industry concentration; shareholder activism; other risks associated with executing the Company's objectives and strategies; as well as those risk factors discussed in the Company's most recently filed management's discussion and analysis, as well as its annual information form dated March 19, 2026, which are available on www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov. Except as required by the securities disclosure laws and regulations applicable to the Company, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Appendix: Drill Results  

Table 1: MSW Deep Directional Drill Results

HOLE-ID

From
(m)

Core Length
(m)

Estimated
True Width
(m)

Au
(g/t)

Including
5.0g/t Au COG

Including
10.0g/t Au COG

Including
15.0g/t Au COG

Method

25-NSD01-001

1923.50

0.50

0.47

15.55

 0.5m @ 15.6g/t

 0.5m @ 15.6g/t

 0.5m @ 15.6g/t

Fire Assay

25-NSD01-004W

1954.30

0.70

0.61

6.95

 0.7m @ 6.95g/t

Fire Assay

25-NSD01-004W

2051.60

1.10

0.84

4.09

 0.4m @ 6.21g/t

Photon

25-NSD01-004W

2058.00

1.50

0.82

4.82

 0.5m @ 8.03g/t

Photon

25-NSD01-004W

2065.00

1.20

0.85

7.06

 0.9m @ 8.17g/t

Photon

25-NSD02-001

1483.00

1.00

0.63

6.09

 1m @ 6.09g/t

Fire Assay

25-NSD02-001

2064.00

1.50

1.15

4.95

 0.5m @ 7.17g/t

Fire Assay

25-NSD02-001

2069.60

1.90

1.46

4.38

 0.5m @ 12.2g/t

 0.5m @ 12.2g/t

Fire Assay

25-NSD02-002W

1481.40

1.60

1.34

5.19

 1m @ 6.69g/t

Fire Assay

25-NSD02-002W

2028.30

0.70

0.61

4.37

 0.4m @ 5.3g/t

Fire Assay

25-NSD02-002W

2083.80

1.30

1.18

2.33


Fire Assay

25-NSD02-004W

2116.00

1.00

0.83

3.13


Fire Assay

25-NSD02-005W

2081.20

1.30

1.10

5.41

 0.8m @ 6.81g/t

Fire Assay

25-NSD02-005W

2174.60

2.10

1.38

3.46

 0.3m @ 17.5g/t

 0.3m @ 17.5g/t

 0.3m @ 17.5g/t

Photon

25-NSD03-001

2139.50

0.30

0.26

12.50

 0.3m @ 12.5g/t

 0.3m @ 12.5g/t

Fire Assay

25-NSD03-002W

2261.50

2.30

2.20

2.24


Fire Assay

25-NSD03-003W

2214.40

2.90

2.77

2.28

 0.6m @ 5.49g/t

Fire Assay

25-NSD03-003W

2302.00

0.40

0.33

9.05

 0.4m @ 9.05g/t

Photon

25-NSD03-003W

2326.00

1.00

0.93

4.84


Photon

25-NSD03-003W

2339.30

0.70

0.68

12.83

 0.7m @ 12.8g/t

 0.7m @ 12.8g/t

Photon

26-NSD01-005W

2142.30

4.70

3.27

11.92

 4.7m @ 11.9g/t

 4.7m @ 11.9g/t

 0.3m @ 18.7g/t
0.9m @ 15.4g/t
0.8m @ 29.3g/t

Photon

26-NSD02-006W

2243.30

3.50

2.15

5.11

 0.3m @ 11.7g/t
0.6m @ 21.8g/t

 0.3m @ 11.7g/t
0.6m @ 21.8g/t

 0.6m @ 21.8g/t

Photon

26-NSD03-005W

1700.80

0.70

0.46

7.16

 0.7m @ 7.16g/t

Fire Assay

Table 2: MSW Underground Drill Results

HOLE-ID

From
(m)

Core Length
(m)

Estimated
True Width
(m)

Au
(g/t)

Including
5.0g/t Au COG

Including
10.0g/t Au COG

Including
15.0g/t Au COG

25-LNX-049

88.00

2.00

0.60

10.75

 1m @ 19.3g/t

 0.7m @ 25.3g/t

 0.7m @ 25.3g/t

25-LNX-049

97.90

0.60

0.20

16.70

 0.6m @ 16.7g/t

 0.6m @ 16.7g/t

 0.6m @ 16.7g/t

25-LNX-049

102.00

4.00

1.20

5.25

 4m @ 5.25g/t

 1m @ 12.6g/t

25-LNX-049

135.00

2.00

0.60

2.56


25-LNX-049

142.00

1.00

0.30

4.00


25-LNX-049

169.10

0.90

0.30

9.10

 0.9m @ 9.1g/t

25-LNX-051

98.00

6.70

2.20

9.46

 1.4m @ 9.02g/t
1.4m @ 31.5g/t

 0.4m @ 19.9g/t
1.4m @ 31.5g/t

 0.4m @ 19.9g/t
1.4m @ 31.5g/t

25-LNX-051

108.00

1.20

0.40

11.75

 0.8m @ 15.8g/t

 0.8m @ 15.8g/t

 0.8m @ 15.8g/t

25-LNX-051

114.00

1.00

0.70

12.40

 1m @ 12.4g/t

 1m @ 12.4g/t

25-LNX-051

117.60

1.90

1.40

24.58

 1.2m @ 37.7g/t

 1.2m @ 37.7g/t

 1.2m @ 37.7g/t

25-LNX-051

179.70

3.80

2.30

2.94

 0.5m @ 17.1g/t

 0.5m @ 17.1g/t

 0.5m @ 17.1g/t

25-LNX-051

223.00

1.00

0.60

14.20

 1m @ 14.2g/t

 1m @ 14.2g/t

25-LNX-051

250.00

5.00

0.80

5.28

 2m @ 10.6g/t

 1m @ 16g/t

 1m @ 16g/t

25-LNX-052

122.00

5.00

1.70

8.91

 1m @ 35.8g/t

 1m @ 35.8g/t

 1m @ 35.8g/t

25-LNX-052

145.00

1.00

0.30

4.25


25-LNX-052

198.50

1.00

0.30

3.39


25-LNX-053

166.80

0.30

0.20

10.90

 0.3m @ 10.9g/t

 0.3m @ 10.9g/t

25-LNX-053

170.10

2.50

1.30

5.29

 2.2m @ 5.58g/t

 0.3m @ 19g/t

 0.3m @ 19g/t

25-LNX-053

175.30

0.70

0.40

4.58


25-LNX-053

221.00

1.00

0.50

7.36

 1m @ 7.36g/t

25-LNX-068

126.70

2.30

2.00

2.42


25-LNX-068

189.00

3.00

2.80

4.46

 1m @ 10.8g/t

 1m @ 10.8g/t

25-LNX-068

213.00

1.40

1.00

5.67

 0.6m @ 11.6g/t

 0.6m @ 11.6g/t

25-LNX-068

238.00

1.00

0.90

6.63

 1m @ 6.63g/t

25-LNX-068

248.40

11.60

8.70

7.53

 0.8m @ 6.47g/t
3.2m @ 20.4g/t

 1.9m @ 31.4g/t

 0.6m @ 41.7g/t
0.7m @ 40.8g/t

25-LNX-068

263.00

4.00

3.00

2.12


25-LNX-069

230.00

1.00

0.90

14.10

 1m @ 14.1g/t

 1m @ 14.1g/t

25-LNX-070

139.00

1.00

0.30

34.80

 1m @ 34.8g/t

 1m @ 34.8g/t

 1m @ 34.8g/t

25-LNX-070

197.90

4.60

4.40

6.42

 2.5m @ 10g/t

 1.3m @ 13.8g/t

 0.3m @ 24.7g/t

25-LNX-070

232.70

6.80

6.30

14.23

 6.2m @ 15.4g/t

 5.9m @ 15.8g/t

 1.4m @ 15.4g/t
1.5m @ 28.7g/t

25-LNX-071

253.40

0.80

0.50

10.26

 0.8m @ 10.3g/t

 0.3m @ 12.3g/t

25-LNX-071

321.00

0.70

0.40

38.30

 0.7m @ 38.3g/t

 0.7m @ 38.3g/t

 0.7m @ 38.3g/t

25-LNX-092

154.30

0.80

0.60

4.99

 0.4m @ 7.73g/t

25-LNX-093

148.10

2.10

2.10

3.40

 0.7m @ 6.4g/t

25-LNX-093

183.60

0.50

0.40

145.00

 0.5m @ 145g/t

 0.5m @ 145g/t

 0.5m @ 145g/t

25-LNX-094

145.80

0.70

0.70

8.95

 0.7m @ 8.95g/t

25-LNX-094

161.80

0.90

0.90

9.57

 0.9m @ 9.57g/t

25-LNX-094

165.30

0.40

0.30

37.10

 0.4m @ 37.1g/t

 0.4m @ 37.1g/t

 0.4m @ 37.1g/t

25-LNX-094

194.00

1.00

0.80

4.17


25-LNX-095

144.40

0.70

0.70

15.30

 0.7m @ 15.3g/t

 0.7m @ 15.3g/t

 0.4m @ 15.6g/t

25-LNX-097

177.60

0.40

0.40

17.40

 0.4m @ 17.4g/t

 0.4m @ 17.4g/t

 0.4m @ 17.4g/t

25-LNX-098

107.00

1.00

0.90

20.40

 1m @ 20.4g/t

 1m @ 20.4g/t

 0.5m @ 27.6g/t

25-LNX-098

191.00

2.10

2.00

15.87

 1.4m @ 21.5g/t

 0.6m @ 38g/t

 0.6m @ 38g/t

25-LNX-098

204.50

0.70

0.60

7.42

 0.7m @ 7.42g/t

25-LNX-099

205.70

1.00

0.90

12.08

 0.5m @ 20.9g/t

 0.5m @ 20.9g/t

 0.5m @ 20.9g/t

25-LNX-100

194.90

3.20

2.90

2.30

 0.8m @ 5.97g/t

25-LNX-102

187.00

2.50

2.50

3.71

 1m @ 6.73g/t

25-LNX-102

204.30

2.70

2.70

2.14


25-LNX-103

94.30

0.60

0.60

6.99

 0.6m @ 6.99g/t

25-LNX-103

195.80

0.60

0.60

8.62

 0.6m @ 8.62g/t

25-LNX-126

153.00

1.00

0.90

5.75

 1m @ 5.75g/t

25-LNX-126

214.50

3.60

3.50

21.17

 3.6m @ 21.2g/t

 3.6m @ 21.2g/t

 2m @ 26g/t
0.7m @ 33g/t

25-LNX-126

221.40

1.60

1.50

5.97

 0.6m @ 9.38g/t

25-PQE-036

136.50

0.90

0.60

6.63

 0.9m @ 6.63g/t

25-PQE-036

141.00

1.00

0.80

17.80

 1m @ 17.8g/t

 1m @ 17.8g/t

 1m @ 17.8g/t

25-PQE-036

175.50

0.40

0.40

21.80

 0.4m @ 21.8g/t

 0.4m @ 21.8g/t

 0.4m @ 21.8g/t

25-PQE-036

204.70

1.10

0.80

9.31

 1.1m @ 9.31g/t

25-PQE-036

273.70

4.70

1.40

3.60

 1.8m @ 5.23g/t
0.3m @ 5.01g/t

 0.5m @ 11.5g/t

25-PQE-036

290.70

0.60

0.50

10.60

 0.6m @ 10.6g/t

 0.6m @ 10.6g/t

25-PQE-036

315.00

2.70

1.50

2.64

 0.4m @ 6.47g/t

25-PQE-036

377.00

1.40

0.80

4.79

 1m @ 5.81g/t

25-PQE-037

161.10

1.90

1.60

2.69


25-PQE-037

177.60

3.80

3.20

9.32

 3.8m @ 9.32g/t

 1.9m @ 15.6g/t

 0.5m @ 21.5g/t

25-PQE-037

226.00

1.00

0.90

6.06

 1m @ 6.06g/t

25-PQE-037

240.00

3.00

2.60

4.38

 0.4m @ 9.1g/t
1m @ 5.25g/t

25-PQE-037

268.70

0.30

0.30

108.00

 0.3m @ 108g/t

 0.3m @ 108g/t

 0.3m @ 108g/t

25-PQE-037

311.00

1.00

0.80

3.23


25-PQE-037

322.00

1.50

1.30

2.37

 0.3m @ 5.86g/t

25-PQE-038

184.10

0.90

0.90

3.56


25-PQE-050

127.40

3.50

3.00

27.51

 3.5m @ 27.5g/t

 3.2m @ 29.2g/t

 2.3m @ 35.1g/t
0.6m @ 16.1g/t

25-PQE-050

134.10

0.90

0.80

14.10

 0.9m @ 14.1g/t

 0.9m @ 14.1g/t

25-PQE-050

165.40

0.60

0.50

8.85

 0.6m @ 8.85g/t

25-PQE-050

313.00

1.00

0.80

3.64


25-PQE-050

328.00

0.30

0.30

26.20

 0.3m @ 26.2g/t

 0.3m @ 26.2g/t

 0.3m @ 26.2g/t

25-PQE-050

331.30

2.10

1.80

2.30

 0.7m @ 5.45g/t

25-PQE-050

350.00

3.90

3.30

7.06

 0.5m @ 17g/t
0.9m @ 15.6g/t

 0.5m @ 17g/t
0.3m @ 35.3g/t

 0.5m @ 17g/t
0.3m @ 35.3g/t

25-PQE-051

154.60

1.40

1.30

3.21


25-PQE-051

171.20

4.00

3.80

29.72

 4m @ 29.7g/t

 4m @ 29.7g/t

 2.2m @ 38.3g/t
1.2m @ 26.5g/t

25-PQE-051

225.30

4.30

3.30

7.61

 2.8m @ 10.5g/t

 0.5m @ 18.1g/t

 0.5m @ 18.1g/t

25-PQE-051

234.00

0.60

0.50

9.30

 0.6m @ 9.3g/t

25-PQE-051

316.30

1.50

1.40

7.52

 1.5m @ 7.52g/t

25-PQE-052

212.50

2.10

2.10

6.20

 2.1m @ 6.2g/t

25-PQE-052

275.80

3.20

3.00

2.59

 0.5m @ 9.91g/t

25-PQE-053

111.60

1.40

0.90

8.16

 1.4m @ 8.16g/t

 0.4m @ 13.1g/t

25-PQE-053

236.00

1.00

0.90

6.48

 1m @ 6.48g/t

25-PQE-054

195.00

1.00

0.90

8.10

 1m @ 8.1g/t

 0.3m @ 11.2g/t

25-PQE-054

210.60

0.70

0.60

7.12

 0.7m @ 7.12g/t

25-PQE-061

137.00

5.00

3.30

7.46

 5m @ 7.46g/t

 0.6m @ 19.3g/t

 0.6m @ 19.3g/t

25-PQE-061

144.50

2.20

1.50

9.87

 2.2m @ 9.87g/t

 0.4m @ 31.1g/t

 0.4m @ 31.1g/t

25-PQE-061

173.60

0.90

0.80

39.20

 0.9m @ 39.2g/t

 0.9m @ 39.2g/t

 0.9m @ 39.2g/t

25-PQE-061

199.50

1.60

1.30

2.87


25-PQE-061

223.00

1.00

1.00

3.13


25-PQE-061

261.70

5.00

2.10

3.37

 0.7m @ 11.8g/t

 0.7m @ 11.8g/t

25-PQE-061

334.20

1.00

0.90

5.23

 1m @ 5.23g/t

25-PQE-061

357.60

2.40

2.30

2.67


25-PQE-061

364.50

1.70

1.60

5.98

 1m @ 8.6g/t

25-PQE-064

108.00

9.50

7.80

7.08

 6m @ 9.28g/t
0.5m @ 12.4g/t

 3.4m @ 11.2g/t
0.5m @ 12.4g/t

 0.4m @ 37.5g/t

25-PQE-064

146.30

0.50

0.50

8.75

 0.5m @ 8.75g/t

25-PQE-064

167.10

0.60

0.50

29.40

 0.6m @ 29.4g/t

 0.6m @ 29.4g/t

 0.6m @ 29.4g/t

25-PQE-064

190.00

1.00

0.90

3.09


25-PQE-064

202.50

1.00

0.80

4.34

 0.4m @ 7.01g/t

25-PQE-064

331.40

2.40

1.90

15.03

 2.4m @ 15g/t

 0.7m @ 47g/t

 0.7m @ 47g/t

25-PQE-068

161.00

0.90

0.70

7.70

 0.6m @ 10.3g/t

 0.6m @ 10.3g/t

25-PQE-068

254.00

1.00

0.60

15.70

 1m @ 15.7g/t

 1m @ 15.7g/t

 1m @ 15.7g/t

25-PQE-068

264.00

2.40

1.00

2.02


25-PQE-068

300.50

2.50

0.90

32.10

 1.9m @ 40.8g/t

 1.6m @ 46.8g/t

 1.6m @ 46.8g/t

25-PQE-068

310.30

2.70

1.30

10.25

 2.7m @ 10.3g/t

 0.4m @ 21.5g/t

 0.4m @ 21.5g/t

25-PQE-068

324.70

2.50

1.80

4.93

 0.3m @ 21g/t
0.4m @ 5.1g/t

 0.3m @ 21g/t

 0.3m @ 21g/t

25-PQE-068

350.20

0.50

0.50

14.50

 0.5m @ 14.5g/t

 0.5m @ 14.5g/t

25-PQE-068

364.50

0.50

0.30

15.20

 0.5m @ 15.2g/t

 0.5m @ 15.2g/t

 0.5m @ 15.2g/t

25-RDW-087

11.00

3.00

3.00

2.27

 0.4m @ 5.5g/t

25-RDW-087

138.00

2.30

2.00

2.89

 0.5m @ 5.98g/t

25-RDW-087

183.40

2.10

1.50

2.51


25-RDW-087

187.90

3.70

2.40

2.44


25-RDW-088

11.10

2.20

2.20

2.06

 0.3m @ 8.1g/t

25-RDW-088

144.00

3.00

1.74

13.16

 3m @ 13.2g/t

 0.6m @ 48.2g/t

 0.6m @ 48.2g/t

25-RDW-088

149.10

2.10

1.20

4.00

 0.6m @ 6.04g/t

25-RDW-088

157.00

1.40

1.00

3.87


25-RDW-088

161.20

1.20

0.90

2.57


25-WEL-004

69.40

2.60

2.60

2.29

 0.3m @ 6.18g/t

25-WEL-004

108.90

1.10

1.10

6.83

 0.6m @ 9.8g/t

25-WEL-004

194.10

2.30

2.30

2.86

 0.5m @ 5.55g/t

25-WEL-005

55.00

1.00

1.00

3.67


25-WEL-005

65.00

5.90

5.90

5.80

 1m @ 5.1g/t
2.4m @ 9.79g/t

 0.7m @ 24.9g/t

 0.7m @ 24.9g/t

25-WEL-005

90.00

1.80

1.80

10.39

 1.4m @ 12.5g/t

 0.6m @ 16.4g/t

 0.6m @ 16.4g/t

25-WEL-005

188.00

4.80

4.80

7.41

 2.9m @ 11.9g/t

 2.9m @ 11.9g/t

 0.5m @ 40.4g/t
0.4m @ 35.3g/t

25-WEL-006

57.00

1.00

1.00

3.94


25-WEL-006

67.00

6.00

6.00

6.05

 5.3m @ 6.46g/t

 0.5m @ 26.1g/t
0.6m @ 15.1g/t

 0.5m @ 26.1g/t
0.6m @ 15.1g/t

25-WEL-006

77.00

1.00

1.00

3.20


25-WEL-006

88.70

3.30

3.30

12.40

 3.3m @ 12.4g/t

 1m @ 23.2g/t

 1m @ 23.2g/t

25-WEL-006

94.50

0.50

0.50

7.78

 0.5m @ 7.78g/t

25-WEL-006

187.00

1.00

1.00

3.14


25-WEL-007

58.40

1.60

1.50

7.26

 1.6m @ 7.26g/t

25-WEL-007

69.00

5.50

5.00

5.80

 5.5m @ 5.8g/t

 0.3m @ 13.1g/t
1.8m @ 12.1g/t

 0.4m @ 17.6g/t

25-WEL-008

66.00

1.40

1.40

8.37

 1.4m @ 8.37g/t

25-WEL-008

70.30

6.50

6.30

6.91

 2.5m @ 7.21g/t
1.8m @ 13.3g/t

 0.4m @ 18.2g/t
0.4m @ 25.6g/t
0.8m @ 23.2g/t

 0.4m @ 18.2g/t
0.4m @ 25.6g/t
0.8m @ 23.2g/t

25-WEL-008

188.00

1.00

1.00

6.39

 0.6m @ 7.67g/t

25-WEL-008

199.10

0.50

0.40

15.00

 0.5m @ 15g/t

 0.5m @ 15g/t

 0.5m @ 15g/t

25-WEL-008

211.40

0.60

0.50

6.76

 0.6m @ 6.76g/t

25-WEL-008

215.00

2.20

2.00

3.69

 0.5m @ 8.88g/t

25-WEL-008

220.40

3.60

3.20

3.39

 0.7m @ 5.63g/t
0.8m @ 7.02g/t

25-WEL-008

226.30

5.70

5.10

10.25

 3.5m @ 15.6g/t

 2.4m @ 20.3g/t

 0.5m @ 16.4g/t
1.3m @ 29.3g/t

25-WEL-008

234.60

0.90

0.80

7.34

 0.9m @ 7.34g/t

25-WEL-009

56.00

5.00

4.80

4.18

 1m @ 8.4g/t
1m @ 5.78g/t
1m @ 5.08g/t

25-WEL-009

74.10

8.00

6.60

8.98

 7.3m @ 9.63g/t

 1.9m @ 25.4g/t
0.4m @ 29.2g/t
0.3m @ 13.4g/t

 1.3m @ 30.8g/t
0.4m @ 29.2g/t

25-WEL-009

124.00

3.00

2.90

4.21

 1m @ 6.01g/t

25-WEL-009

182.30

1.20

1.00

7.67

 0.7m @ 11.7g/t

 0.7m @ 11.7g/t

25-WEL-009

219.20

3.10

2.40

3.18

 1m @ 8.62g/t

25-WEL-009

252.30

1.50

1.20

4.36

 0.8m @ 5.59g/t

25-WEL-009

258.60

2.20

1.80

3.45

 0.6m @ 7.04g/t

25-WEL-009

282.80

1.90

1.90

5.89

 0.9m @ 8.4g/t

 0.3m @ 13.3g/t

25-WEL-009

349.70

0.30

0.20

66.40

 0.3m @ 66.4g/t

 0.3m @ 66.4g/t

 0.3m @ 66.4g/t

25-WEL-009

360.00

1.00

0.30

4.77


25-WEL-009

363.90

0.30

0.20

17.30

 0.3m @ 17.3g/t

 0.3m @ 17.3g/t

 0.3m @ 17.3g/t

25-WEL-009

371.80

3.20

2.30

5.17

 0.7m @ 20.8g/t

 0.7m @ 20.8g/t

 0.7m @ 20.8g/t

25-WEL-010

51.70

0.30

0.20

23.80

 0.3m @ 23.8g/t

 0.3m @ 23.8g/t

 0.3m @ 23.8g/t

25-WEL-010

85.10

0.80

0.60

10.06

 0.8m @ 10.1g/t

 0.3m @ 17.6g/t

 0.3m @ 17.6g/t

25-WEL-010

95.90

1.00

0.90

7.58

 1m @ 7.58g/t

25-WEL-010

127.00

3.00

2.90

4.39

 2m @ 5.53g/t

25-WEL-010

206.70

1.20

1.10

30.75

 1.2m @ 30.8g/t

 1.2m @ 30.8g/t

 1.2m @ 30.8g/t

25-WEL-010

218.80

0.80

0.70

9.50

 0.8m @ 9.5g/t

25-WEL-010

254.90

1.70

1.70

6.78

 1.7m @ 6.78g/t

 0.3m @ 16.6g/t

 0.3m @ 16.6g/t

25-WEL-010

260.60

1.40

1.40

19.91

 1.4m @ 19.9g/t

 0.7m @ 31g/t

 0.7m @ 31g/t

25-WEL-010

277.50

11.50

11.40

11.00

 7.5m @ 16g/t

 6.5m @ 17.2g/t

 0.4m @ 28.7g/t
1.2m @ 51.7g/t
0.6m @ 23.3g/t

25-WEL-010

329.60

1.00

0.90

3.12


25-WEL-010

354.00

3.20

3.20

11.19

 0.8m @ 36.8g/t

 0.8m @ 36.8g/t

 0.8m @ 36.8g/t

25-WEL-010

366.60

3.60

3.60

2.14


25-WEL-010

378.80

1.50

1.50

9.01

 1.5m @ 9.01g/t

 0.3m @ 26g/t

 0.3m @ 26g/t

25-WEL-010

392.90

3.50

3.50

2.10

 0.4m @ 7.06g/t

25-WEL-010

415.20

1.80

1.70

7.57

 1.8m @ 7.57g/t

 0.4m @ 13.3g/t
0.5m @ 15.4g/t

 0.5m @ 15.4g/t

25-WEL-010

427.00

1.00

0.90

3.10


25-WEL-011

88.70

3.10

2.60

6.34

 1.3m @ 13.5g/t

 0.8m @ 17.2g/t

 0.8m @ 17.2g/t

25-WEL-011

125.10

2.50

2.10

2.64

 0.5m @ 8.39g/t
0.3m @ 7.34g/t

25-WEL-011

131.50

4.00

3.50

6.62

 3.7m @ 6.8g/t

 1.1m @ 12.2g/t

25-WEL-011

345.50

2.40

2.40

5.16

 2.4m @ 5.16g/t

25-WEL-011

356.80

3.50

3.50

4.24

 0.6m @ 5.07g/t
1.3m @ 8.66g/t

 0.6m @ 10.6g/t

25-WEL-011

380.90

2.10

2.10

19.15

 1.1m @ 34.9g/t

 1.1m @ 34.9g/t

 1.1m @ 34.9g/t

25-WEL-012

37.70

0.60

0.50

5.71

 0.6m @ 5.71g/t

25-WEL-012

59.40

0.90

0.80

3.67

3.67


25-WEL-012

140.00

4.00

3.40

7.24

 4m @ 7.24g/t

 2.2m @ 10g/t

25-WEL-012

209.00

1.00

0.80

3.05


25-WEL-013

76.00

1.00

0.70

3.01


25-WEL-013

259.00

1.00

0.70

3.51


25-WEL-017

78.00

1.00

0.80

18.10

 1m @ 18.1g/t

 1m @ 18.1g/t

 1m @ 18.1g/t

25-WEL-017

200.00

3.00

2.40

13.62

 3m @ 13.6g/t

 2m @ 17.4g/t

 0.6m @ 19.8g/t
0.9m @ 17.7g/t

25-WEL-017

206.00

11.00

10.50

2.41

 1m @ 7.73g/t
1m @ 7.11g/t

25-WEL-017

226.00

1.00

0.90

3.18


25-WEL-017

438.60

2.40

2.40

4.09

 0.7m @ 6.36g/t

25-WEL-018

67.00

1.00

0.70

3.20


25-WEL-018

87.00

1.00

0.70

24.00

 1m @ 24g/t

 1m @ 24g/t

 1m @ 24g/t

25-WEL-018

153.50

1.10

0.70

3.05


25-WEL-018

175.00

1.00

0.70

34.10

 1m @ 34.1g/t

 1m @ 34.1g/t

 1m @ 34.1g/t

25-WEL-018

251.00

1.00

0.70

3.51

3.51


25-WEL-019

61.00

1.00

0.70

6.94

 1m @ 6.94g/t

25-WEL-019

85.20

1.00

0.90

5.71

 0.5m @ 8.03g/t

25-WEL-019

166.00

3.00

2.80

4.30

 1m @ 9.68g/t

25-WEL-019

173.00

4.00

2.60

15.81

 4m @ 15.8g/t

 1m @ 48.9g/t

 1m @ 48.9g/t

25-WEL-019

191.00

12.00

11.20

4.48

 1m @ 5.62g/t
5.5m @ 7.69g/t

 2m @ 11.2g/t
0.5m @ 11g/t

 0.5m @ 15.2g/t

25-WEL-019

227.00

1.00

0.70

6.65

 1m @ 6.65g/t

25-WEL-019

296.50

6.30

4.80

5.04

 3.8m @ 7.53g/t

 1m @ 12.7g/t
0.5m @ 23g/t

 0.5m @ 23g/t

25-WEL-023

51.70

0.50

0.40

128.00

 0.5m @ 128g/t

 0.5m @ 128g/t

 0.5m @ 128g/t

25-WEL-023

173.00

10.00

7.50

3.18

 2m @ 7.46g/t
0.3m @ 6.73g/t

25-WEL-023

307.00

2.40

1.80

2.83


26-LNX-026

231.50

6.50

5.80

9.55

 1.5m @ 14.7g/t
2.1m @ 16.1g/t

 0.5m @ 26.6g/t
0.4m @ 47.9g/t

 0.5m @ 26.6g/t
0.4m @ 47.9g/t

26-LNX-065

121.60

3.90

3.70

10.78

 2.6m @ 15.5g/t

 0.9m @ 39.7g/t

 0.9m @ 39.7g/t

26-LNX-065

189.80

0.30

0.30

25.70

 0.3m @ 25.7g/t

 0.3m @ 25.7g/t

 0.3m @ 25.7g/t

26-LNX-065

212.10

0.70

0.60

4.81


26-LNX-065

217.80

6.20

5.80

5.66

 1.2m @ 8.72g/t
2.4m @ 6.91g/t

 0.7m @ 12.3g/t
0.3m @ 16.3g/t

 0.3m @ 16.3g/t

26-LNX-065

231.80

0.50

0.40

23.70

 0.5m @ 23.7g/t

 0.5m @ 23.7g/t

 0.5m @ 23.7g/t

26-PQE-011

162.00

1.00

0.90

4.17


26-PQE-011

169.60

1.70

1.50

13.67

 1.7m @ 13.7g/t

 0.7m @ 23.3g/t

 0.7m @ 23.3g/t

26-PQE-011

216.60

3.40

2.50

3.21

 1.5m @ 6.21g/t

26-PQE-011

288.00

1.00

0.70

5.73

 1m @ 5.73g/t

26-PQE-011

315.60

2.40

2.30

3.78

 1m @ 6.04g/t
0.5m @ 5.04g/t

26-RDW-001

9.40

1.30

1.30

5.16

 0.7m @ 8.65g/t

 0.3m @ 13.1g/t

26-RDW-001

94.50

1.50

1.40

5.46

 0.8m @ 8.16g/t

26-RDW-001

170.30

0.70

0.60

4.94


26-RDW-001

175.10

1.40

1.20

2.59


26-RDW-002

9.70

2.40

2.40

2.03


26-RDW-003

1.00

1.00

1.00

3.33


26-RDW-003

105.00

2.00

1.20

4.19

 0.5m @ 7.82g/t
0.4m @ 7.86g/t

26-RDW-003

120.30

1.50

1.40

2.36


26-RDW-004

160.00

2.70

1.80

2.32

 0.3m @ 7.38g/t
0.7m @ 5.04g/t

Table 3: MSW Near-Mine Drill Results

HOLE-ID

From
(m)

Core Length
(m)

Estimated
True Width
(m)

Au
(g/t)

Including
2.0g/t Au COG

Including
5.0g/t Au COG

Including
10.0g/t Au COG

Method

26-CMP-001

43.2

1.8

1.5

2.37


Photon

26-CMP-002

36.0

23.3

22.4

1.13

 0.7m @ 6.06g/t

 0.7m @ 6.06g/t

Photon

26-CMP-003

37.4

31.4

25.7

1.11

 1m @ 5.38g/t
3.4m @ 2.9g/t

 0.3m @ 6.91g/t
1m @ 5.38g/t
0.6m @ 6.07g/t

Photon

26-CMP-003

182.0

6.5

6.3

0.46


Photon

26-CMP-003

217.0

8.3

7.8

1.12

 0.3m @ 11.4g/t

 0.3m @ 11.4g/t

 0.3m @ 11.4g/t

Photon

26-CMP-004

22.5

6.3

4.5

0.58


Photon

26-CMP-004

47.0

6.0

2.5

0.75


Photon

26-CMP-004

61.0

6.8

5.6

0.68


Photon

26-CMP-004

201.9

4.4

2.8

0.68


Photon

26-CMP-005

7.0

4.0

2.6

0.97


Photon

26-CMP-005

57.3

7.7

6.3

1.45

 1m @ 4.77g/t

 0.3m @ 10.4g/t

 0.3m @ 10.4g/t

Photon

26-CMP-005

69.8

5.0

4.1

1.05


Photon

26-CMP-006

8.0

37.4

21.5

1.84

 13.6m @ 2.75g/t
2m @ 7.42g/t

 3m @ 5.12g/t
1m @ 9.88g/t

Photon

26-CMP-006

143.0

10.0

9.7

0.75

 0.4m @ 10g/t

 0.4m @ 10g/t

 0.4m @ 10g/t

Photon

26-CMP-007

6.8

6.2

5.4

0.89


Photon

26-CMP-008

68.0

1.0

0.8

6.84

 1m @ 6.84g/t

 1m @ 6.84g/t

Photon

26-CMP-009

38.0

9.4

7.2

0.57


Photon

26-CMP-010

64.0

9.2

6.5

1.18

 2.5m @ 3.78g/t

 0.8m @ 8.23g/t

Photon

26-CMP-010

103.0

2.0

1.0

1.02


Photon

26-CMP-011

31.0

6.4

5.4

0.40


Photon

26-CMP-011

77.4

14.1

12.8

0.41


Photon

26-CMP-012

37.4

8.6

7.7

2.24

 3.3m @ 4.68g/t

 0.7m @ 14.2g/t

 0.7m @ 14.2g/t

Photon

26-CMP-012

53.0

17.0

12.0

0.72

 1m @ 3.34g/t

Photon

26-CMP-012

120.0

7.1

6.6

0.49


Photon

26-CMP-013

26.0

8.1

7.3

0.51


Photon

26-CMP-014

83.6

10.3

9.3

3.76

 6.9m @ 5.4g/t

 2.7m @ 6.71g/t
1.2m @ 11.5g/t

 0.5m @ 19.5g/t
0.5m @ 10.2g/t
0.5m @ 18.8g/t

Photon

Table 4: MSW Underground, Deep Directional and Near-Mine Drill Hole Collars

Hole ID

Coordinate X

Coordinate Y

Coordinate Z

Azimuth

Dip

Depth (m)

26-CMP-001

7197.9

11687.7

5306.4

71.8

-75.2

201.0

26-CMP-002

7205.6

11638.0

5308.4

72.1

-67.57

216.0

26-CMP-003

7198.7

11581.9

5312.1

70.3

-44.45

240.0

26-CMP-004

7227.2

11539.2

5313.1

68.7

-59.58

216.0

26-CMP-005

7249.0

11490.1

5313.4

70.8

-54.84

225.0

26-CMP-006

7262.3

11444.4

5313.7

69.4

-54.07

225.0

26-CMP-007

7291.9

11404.9

5314.1

251.6

-60.02

225.0

26-CMP-008

7757.2

11234.4

5308.0

65.6

-50.20

102.0

26-CMP-009

7728.7

11297.6

5305.9

84.3

-59.82

81.0

26-CMP-010

7723.6

11296.3

5306.1

266.9

-49.07

111.0

26-CMP-011

7661.3

11348.6

5308.2

89.1

-59.67

111.0

26-CMP-012

7656.2

11348.5

5308.3

270.4

-50.43

132.0

26-CMP-013

7183.5

11252.0

5314.5

250.7

-55.04

135.0

26-CMP-014

7222.6

11211.9

5314.2

250.0

-44.96

147.0

25-NSD01-001

7707.9

15903.7

5303.5

84.1

-83.15

2097.0

25-NSD01-004W

7707.9

15903.7

5303.5

84.1

-83.15

2148.0

25-NSD02-001

7733.2

16326.3

5308.1

87.3

-84.47

2181.0

25-NSD02-002W

7733.2

16326.3

5308.1

87.3

-84.47

2214.0

25-NSD02-004W

7733.2

16326.3

5308.1

87.3

-84.47

2319.0

25-NSD02-005W

7733.2

16326.3

5308.1

87.3

-84.47

2272.9

25-NSD03-001

7770.8

16604.5

5306.7

65.0

-87.06

2379.0

25-NSD03-002W

7770.8

16604.5

5306.7

65.0

-87.06

2439.0

25-NSD03-003W

7770.8

16604.5

5306.7

65.0

-87.06

2391.1

26-NSD01-005W

7707.9

15903.7

5303.5

84.1

-83.15

2220.0

26-NSD02-006W

7733.2

16326.3

5308.1

84.1

-83.15

2337.0

26-NSD03-005W

7770.8

16604.5

5306.7

65.0

-87.06

2442.0

25-LNX-049

8844.9

11959.9

5011.1

226.2

-56.09

192.0

25-LNX-051

8847.5

11964.4

5011.0

299.7

-58.79

294.0

25-LNX-052

8847.5

11964.3

5010.9

297.3

-63.63

306.0

25-LNX-053

8847.6

11964.3

5010.9

298.1

-66.95

246.0

25-LNX-068

8216.3

14871.9

3949.8

101.3

11.26

306.0

25-LNX-069

8214.9

15021.9

3928.5

77.6

-26.24

261.0

25-LNX-070

8215.0

15021.9

3929.0

77.7

-5.74

570.0

25-LNX-071

8215.0

15021.9

3929.8

78.3

12.13

369.0

25-LNX-092

8475.2

13722.5

4707.1

91.2

-51.10

225.0

25-LNX-093

8475.2

13722.5

4707.3

91.0

-43.61

222.0

25-LNX-094

8475.2

13722.5

4707.4

90.9

-36.12

210.0

25-LNX-095

8475.3

13722.5

4707.5

90.5

-28.18

207.0

25-LNX-097

8475.5

13722.5

4707.9

90.1

-11.11

204.0

25-LNX-098

8475.5

13722.5

4708.1

90.1

-3.26

210.0

25-LNX-099

8475.5

13722.5

4708.3

89.9

3.21

234.0

25-LNX-100

8214.9

15021.3

3928.6

89.0

-26.67

246.0

25-LNX-102

8466.5

13872.8

4688.2

90.8

-41.93

240.0

25-LNX-103

8466.9

13872.8

4688.5

90.3

-20.98

240.0

25-LNX-126

8215.0

15021.3

3928.8

89.5

-12.08

240.0

25-PQE-036

8214.6

15021.9

3927.4

76.6

-71.01

435.0

25-PQE-037

8214.7

15021.9

3927.7

77.7

-60.13

387.0

25-PQE-038

8214.8

15021.9

3928.2

77.3

-45.01

288.0

25-PQE-050

8214.8

15021.3

3927.6

88.3

-71.11

420.0

25-PQE-051

8214.8

15021.3

3927.9

88.8

-62.39

366.0

25-PQE-052

8214.9

15021.3

3928.0

88.5

-53.72

306.0

25-PQE-053

8214.9

15021.3

3928.2

90.0

-44.44

279.0

25-PQE-054

8214.9

15021.3

3928.2

89.6

-35.35

252.0

25-PQE-061

8214.7

15021.3

3927.6

90.0

-74.33

423.0

25-PQE-064

8213.0

14973.0

3933.4

89.7

-64.08

375.0

25-PQE-068

8218.1

15116.3

3884.3

89.2

-70.41

405.0

25-RDW-087

8688.4

12699.4

4719.4

60.0

-43.83

252.0

25-RDW-088

8688.5

12699.5

4719.5

60.0

-36.10

240.0

25-WEL-004

7989.3

13801.4

4389.1

269.2

-23.41

222.0

25-WEL-005

7989.3

13801.4

4389.3

268.8

-15.90

213.0

25-WEL-006

7989.2

13801.4

4389.5

268.8

-10.16

363.0

25-WEL-007

7989.2

13801.4

4389.7

269.0

-3.35

216.0

25-WEL-008

7989.2

13801.4

4389.9

269.0

3.66

246.0

25-WEL-009

7989.1

13801.4

4390.3

268.6

10.49

420.0

25-WEL-010

7989.2

13801.4

4390.6

268.7

16.13

438.0

25-WEL-011

7989.1

13801.4

4391.1

268.8

23.38

420.0

25-WEL-012

7989.0

13801.4

4391.7

268.8

29.93

252.0

25-WEL-013

7989.8

13801.4

4391.8

268.6

36.77

267.0

25-WEL-017

8185.9

14413.2

4039.0

269.6

-29.64

450.0

25-WEL-018

8185.6

14411.6

4039.1

235.4

-21.88

444.0

25-WEL-019

8185.6

14411.6

4039.5

235.6

-12.34

441.0

25-WEL-023

8186.4

14414.4

4039.4

297.4

-20.62

495.0

26-LNX-026

8214.0

15022.0

3928.4

89.1

1.62

288.0

26-LNX-065

8215.0

15021.2

3929.0

90.0

-6.76

270.0

26-PQE-011

8218.1

15116.3

3884.4

89.0

-65.72

390.0

26-RDW-001

8688.6

12698.8

4719.9

71.0

-24.88

222.0

26-RDW-002

8689.0

12699.0

4719.9

75.5

-19.31

234.0

26-RDW-003

8689.1

12699.0

4720.0

76.4

-12.67

228.0

26-RDW-004

8924.0

9400.0

5144.2

103.2

-42.17

303.0

SOURCE Orla Mining Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2026/09/c8045.html

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