Origen to Proceed with the Acquisition of Brazilian REE Project

Origen Resources Inc. (CSE: ORGN) (FSE: 4VXA) (the "Company" or "Origen") is pleased to announce the successful completion of the due diligence fieldwork component pursuant to the agreement with Weberte Giovan de Almeida and Associates (announced October 29, 2025). Based on initial field observations by Origen during due diligence, the Company will be proceeding with the acquisition of two licences covering 3,978 hectares in an emerging rare earths district located in Piauí State in the northeastern region of Brazil (the "Property").

"Based on our initial observations, this project has all the ingredients to turn into something significant and launch this region of Brazil into the REE spotlight. We are excited by the level of confidence and enthusiasm that the field due diligence program has generated, and we will be moving forward with the acquisition to exploit first mover advantage and secure a basin-scale land position," states Gary Schellenberg, CEO.

During the fieldwork phase Origen staff visited both licenses, collecting soil and rock samples at key showings and other outcrops of what are understood to be the prospective strata. To expedite the due diligence process, Origen then conducted handheld X-Ray Fluorescence (XRF) analysis on all soil samples and selected rocks. In addition, Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) analysis on selected rocks successfully identified a REE mineral in sandstone/siltstone.

Key Highlights of the Fieldwork Phase Include:

  • Enrichment of REEs was found to occur in laterite overlaying REE-bearing sandstone units and in soil between blocks of rock deeper in the lateritic profile.
  • Radiometric response was sometimes observed to increase in proximity to REE prospective strata. These responses and phosphate geochemistry have been demonstrated to help delineate prospective REE targets.
  • XRF results indicate that soil and talus fines sampling should be effective exploration methods for delineating REE enrichment and phosphate stratigraphic intervals nodules and also confirms the importance of phosphate nodules as a prospecting tool.
  • Radiometric methods can identify prospective REE sites for follow-up soil surveys.
  • Phosphate nodule outcrops and radiometric anomalies that define prospective strata were mapped across the licences and found to have substantial spatial distribution.
  • Bedding on the licenses is consistently shallow dipping which assists in predicting the trace of prospective strata across the licenses. Stratigraphy combined with the prospectivity tools outlined supports basin-scale target generation.

Based on the initial evidence of REE mineralization along ridge exposures, evaluation of valley clays and soils for REE accumulation is warranted.

Pending confirmatory laboratory analytical results, the fieldwork stage of the due diligence has been positive in confirming the potential of the licenses. Analytical results will be released once they are received from the laboratory.

John Harrop, P Geo., a Qualified Person as that term is defined in NI 43-101, has supervised the preparation, or approved the scientific and technical disclosure in the news release. Mr. Harrop is employed by Coast Mountain Geological Ltd. He is not independent of the Company as defined in NI 43-101.

Terms of the Acquisition

To acquire a 90% interest, Origen will pay the Vendors $50,000 USD and issue 2,000,000 shares. Within two years of the completion of the Due Diligence Period Origen will incur $1,000,000 of exploration expenditures. After this two-year period, Origen will issue to the Vendor a number of shares of the Company equal to 15% of the outstanding shares and grant the Vendor a seat on the Board of Directors. The total number of shares that will make up 15% ownership will include the 2,000,000 shares granted after the Due Diligence Period.

The Vendor also grants Origen right of first refusal on their five (5) other exploration concessions totalling approximately 9,903 hectares located in Piauí State that are analogous to the two (2) acquisitions of this announcement.

About Origen

Origen is fully focused on this new Brazilian REE acquisition, on its 100% interest in the Los Sapitos Lithium project in Argentina and its 100% owned gold-silver Wishbone project in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, along with a property portfolio of three 100% owned precious and base metal projects in southern British Columbia.

For further information, please contact Gary Schellenberg, CEO at 604-681-0221.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information." In particular references to the private placement and future work programs or expectations on the quality or results of such work programs are subject to risks associated with operations on the property, exploration activity generally, equipment limitations and availability, as well as other risks that we may not be currently aware of. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

