Origen Appoints New Board Member

Origen Appoints New Board Member

Origen Resources Inc. (CSE: ORGN,OTC:OGGNF) (FSE: 4VXA) (the "Company" or "Origen") is pleased to announce the appointment of António Silva to the board of directors. Mr. António Silva (Ph.D., MIMMM) is a geoscientist with a wide-ranging expertise in mineral prospecting and extraction of metallic and non-metallic critical raw materials and quite experienced in technical and operational consultancy activities in mining geology, exploration geochemistry, ore petrology, mineral processing and extractive metallurgy. He has been involved as a chief geologist and geometallurgist in hard-rock lithium and gold exploration projects as well as ceramics raw materials like feldspars, kaolin and ball clays.

"Mr. Silva brings broad technical expertise in rare earths and critical minerals to our board. He is a highly respected professional in both South America and Europe, and we are pleased to welcome him. Mr. Silva completed his Ph.D. through a joint program between the University of Aveiro and the University of Porto in Portugal, with support from the Federal University of Ceará in Brazil. His knowledge of Brazil and strong network there have already proven invaluable in the acquisition of our REE portfolio in the country," states Gary Schellenberg, CEO.

Thomas Hawkins has resigned as a director of Origen, effective immediately, to allow for the appointment of Mr. Silva. The Board wishes to thank Mr. Hawkins for his years of service as a director and wish him well in his future endeavours.

About Origen

Origen is fully focused on this new Brazilian REE acquisition, on its 100% interest in the Los Sapitos Lithium project in Argentina and its 100% owned gold-silver Wishbone project in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, along with a property portfolio of three 100% owned precious and base metal projects in southern British Columbia.

On behalf of Origen,

Gary Schellenberg
CEO and Director

For further information, please contact Gary Schellenberg, CEO at 604-681-0221.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information." In particular references to the private placement and future work programs or expectations on the quality or results of such work programs are subject to risks associated with operations on the property, exploration activity generally, equipment limitations and availability, as well as other risks that we may not be currently aware of. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291380

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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