OraPharma and Alex Rodriguez Team Up to Raise Awareness About the Importance of Managing Gum Disease

Cover Your Bases Campaign Kicks Off Oral Health Month with ARESTIN (minocycline HCI) Patient Ambassador Alex Rodriguez

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX: BHC) and its oral health care business, OraPharma, today announced its collaboration with World Series Champion, Alex Rodriguez to launch a national awareness campaign about the prevalence and impact of gum disease. The Cover Your Bases campaign includes educational content about the disease and encourages patients to talk to their dentist about comprehensive treatment options. The campaign launch is timed to Oral Health Month recognized throughout June and features Alex as a patient ambassador.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9171951-orapharma-alex-rodriguez-managing-gum-disease-awareness/

According to the American Dental Association, gum disease affects nearly 65 million Americans nationwide. More specifically, nearly half of Americans aged 30 and older and 70% of those aged 75 and older have some form of gum disease. The most common symptoms of gum disease include bleeding during or after brushing and red or swollen gums. Some studies suggest that gum disease may be associated with an increased risk for other chronic conditions throughout the body, such as diabetes and heart disease.

"Throughout my life and career, I've always put a great deal of energy into prioritizing my health, which is why I was shocked when my dentist told me I had early-stage gum disease," said Rodriguez. "My dentist also informed me that gum disease is more common in men and in Latino communities, which is why I felt it was really important for me to share my story. I was lucky to catch it early, and if it can happen to me, it can happen to anyone."

While there is no cure for gum disease, it is important to consider comprehensive treatment plans that may include ARESTIN – an antibiotic used in combination with scaling and root planing (SRP) to treat adult periodontitis, also known as gum disease. ARESTIN is applied at the site of infection, helping to fight the bacteria that cause gum disease. ARESTIN may be used as part of an overall health program that includes good brushing and flossing habits and SRP.

ARESTIN should not be taken if you are allergic to minocycline or tetracyclines. Ask your dentist or pharmacist for a list of these drugs if you are not sure. The use of tetracycline class drugs, including ARESTIN, during tooth development may cause permanent discoloration of the teeth, and therefore should not be used in children or in pregnant or nursing women. Please see below for Additional Important Safety Information regarding ARESTIN.

"This campaign is the first of its kind for OraPharma, and we couldn't be more excited to have Alex onboard to share his experience not only to help educate patients about this often misunderstood and underdiagnosed disease, but also to encourage them to talk to their dentist," said Tom Stern , Vice President and General Manager at OraPharma. "We hope that this campaign will help bring awareness to gum disease and empower others to take charge of their dental health by seeking out appropriate treatment options that may help manage this serious disease."

To learn more about a treatment option and to hear Alex's story, visit www.Arestin.com .

About ARESTIN ®

INDICATION
ARESTIN® (minocycline HCl) Microspheres, 1mg is used in combination with scaling and root planing (SRP) procedures to treat patients with adult periodontitis (gum disease). ARESTIN® may be used as part of an overall oral health program that includes good brushing and flossing habits and SRP.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

  • Do not take ARESTIN if you are allergic to minocycline or tetracyclines. Ask your dentist or pharmacist for a list of these drugs if you are not sure. Swelling of the face, itching of the skin, fever and enlarged lymph nodes have been reported with the use of ARESTIN. Some of these reactions were serious. Tell your dentist right away if you have any signs of allergic reaction, such as skin reactions or trouble breathing, or if you have an exaggerated sunburn reaction.
  • THE USE OF TETRACYCLINE CLASS DRUGS, INCLUDING ARESTIN, DURING TOOTH DEVELOPMENT MAY CAUSE PERMANENT DISCOLORATION OF THE TEETH, AND THEREFORE SHOULD NOT BE USED IN CHILDREN OR IN PREGNANT OR NURSING WOMEN.
  • ARESTIN has not been studied in patients with weakened immune systems (such as patients with HIV infections or diabetes, or those receiving chemotherapy or radiation). Tetracyclines, including oral minocycline, have been associated with the development of autoimmune syndrome with symptoms such as joint pain, muscle pain, rash, swelling, fever, enlarged lymph nodes, and general body weakness. Tell your doctor about any health problems you have, including whether you have had oral candidiasis ("thrush") in the past, and about all medications you are taking.
  • In clinical studies, the most frequently reported non-dental side effects were headache, infection, flu symptoms, and pain.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda .gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

Click here for full Prescribing Information.

About OraPharma
OraPharma is a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to partnering with dental professionals to improve oral health. Founded more than 25 years ago, OraPharma includes a curated portfolio of treatments for periodontal disease, malocclusion and multiple regenerative solutions for oral surgery. More information can be found at https://www.orapharma.com/ .

About Bausch Health
Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global diversified pharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling interest in Bausch + Lomb. With our leading durable brands, we are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Alex Rodriguez for ARESTIN

×