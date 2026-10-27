Oracle Unveils New Cloud Networking Innovations for AI

New Oracle Acceleron capabilities help customers move data efficiently, keep distributed AI workloads running, and securely scale multi-tenant clusters
Oracle AI WorldOracle today announced new capabilities in Oracle Acceleron, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure's (OCI) suite of networking and infrastructure technologies that help customers run demanding AI workloads reliably, securely, and at scale.
The latest additions build on OCI's continued investments in high-performance connectivity, network architecture, host-level acceleration, and security and give customers more flexibility across compute and storage while improving the network's ability to adapt to changing conditions.
"AI infrastructure can be unforgiving when it comes to network friction," said Pradeep Vincent, executive vice president, Compute and AI Infrastructure, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. "When thousands of accelerators are working together, one congested or failed path can have consequences far beyond a single connection. With Oracle Acceleron, we are building a network that can respond by rerouting traffic, recovering from failures, and helping customers scale securely."
Oracle Acceleron combines dedicated network fabrics, more direct data paths, and a converged NIC to boost performance and lower cost, with host-level zero-trust routing and multi-planar designs to strengthen security and resilience. Its unique software architecture simplifies complex networking operations through a programmable foundation that unifies advanced networking, storage, and security capabilities across a broad range of hardware.
New capabilities span AI data movement, distributed AI communication, and secure multi-tenant AI infrastructure:
AI Data Movement
- Oracle Acceleron High-Performance Fabric: Helps customers deploy inference, storage, and HPC workloads with greater performance through RDMA connectivity on OCI front-end compute.
- Expanded NVMe Block-storage Attachment Options: Helps customers support AI, database, and other data-intensive workloads with NVMe block storage across Oracle Acceleron bare metal and VM shapes improving performance up to 3x.
Distributed AI Communication
- Oracle Collective Communications Library: Helps customers keep distributed AI workloads running when network paths fail by spreading collective traffic across OCI's backend Multiplanar Network. It steers traffic toward healthier paths and helps workloads instantaneously recover when links, ports, or NICs fail, significantly improving the network availability and resilience.
- Transparent Front-End Multiplanar Networking: Helps customers improve resiliency across compute infrastructure by bringing multiplanar networking to front-end networks, with built-in transparent path selection and failover, as well as transparent congestion control for front-end RDMA traffic.
Additional Resources
- Learn more about new Oracle Acceleron capabilities and innovations
- Learn more about Oracle Cloud Infrastructure
- Learn more about Oracle Cloud Networking
- Learn more about Oracle Acceleron
About Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.
About Oracle AI World
Oracle AI World is where customers and partners discover the latest product and technology innovations, see how AI is being applied across industries, and connect with experts and peers. Attendees will gain practical tips and insights to drive immediate impact within their organizations and explore how Oracle is helping unlock the full potential of AI. Join the event to see new capabilities in action and hear from thought leaders and industry movers. Register now at oracle.com/ai-world or follow the news and conversation at oracle.com/news and linkedin.com/company/oracle.
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This press release is intended to outline our general product direction. It is intended for information purposes only, and may not be incorporated into any contract. It is not a commitment to deliver any material, code, or functionality, and should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions. The development, release, timing, and pricing of any features or functionality described for Oracle's products may change and remains at the sole discretion of Oracle Corporation.
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Statements in this article relating to Oracle's future plans, expectations, beliefs, and intentions are "forward-looking statements" and are subject to material risks and uncertainties. Many factors could affect Oracle's current expectations and actual results, and could cause actual results to differ materially. A discussion of such factors and other risks that affect Oracle's business is contained in Oracle's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including Oracle's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q under the heading "Risk Factors." These filings are available on the SEC's website or on Oracle's website at oracle.com/investor. All information in this article is current as of October 27, 2026 and Oracle undertakes no duty to update any statement in light of new information or future events.
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SOURCE Oracle