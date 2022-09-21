Gaming Investing News

New UHD35STx provides short throw alternative to multi-award winning UHD35

Optoma, the No. 1 4K UHD and DLP® projection brand worldwide and in the Americas,* today introduced the Optoma UHD35STx, a short throw, low latency, true 4K UHD home entertainment and gaming projector following Optoma's award-winning UHD35** and a step up to the popular GT1080HDRx.

The Optoma UHD35STx delivers a 0.5:1 short throw alternative while integrating all the features of the UHD35 – including high brightness, razor sharp image quality, and ultra-low input lag. With the short throw lens, consumers can enjoy up to 100-inch images from less than four feet away from the screen, allowing for optimal big-screen viewing and easy set-up in a variety of home settings from smaller gaming rooms to apartments.

The input responses of the UHD35STx and UHD35 are unparalleled in consumer projection today, with Enhanced Gaming Mode delivering an ultra-low input lag of 4ms, resulting in unmatched visual fluidity.

UHD35STx Key Features:

  • Resolution: 4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
  • Lumens: 3,600 lumens
  • Contrast: 1,000,000:1
  • Color: REC.709, DCI-P3 wide color gamut
  • Built-in Enhanced Gaming Mode with 16ms response time in 4K at 60Hz and 4ms in 1080P at 240Hz

The Optoma UHD35STx is available for purchase through Optoma authorized dealers for an estimated street price of $1,749 .

For more information, please visit: https://www.optomausa.com/product-details/uhd35STx

DLP is a registered trademark of Texas Instruments.

*No.1 4K UHD Brand Worldwide
Data source: PMA Research: Worldwide Projector Census, Y2021 / Q1-Q2, 2022.

*No.1 DLP Brand Worldwide
Data source: PMA Research: Worldwide Projector Census, Y2021 / Q1-Q2, 2022 for projectors +1000 lumens

*No.1 4K UHD Brand in Americas
Data source: PMA Research: Worldwide Projector Census, Y2021 / Q1-Q2, 2022

*No.1 DLP Brand in Americas
Data source: PMA Research: Worldwide Projector Census, Y2021/ Q1-Q2, 2022 for projectors + 500 lumens

**The Optoma UHD35 was honored as a winner of ProjectorCentral's 2021 Best of the Year Awards, ProjectorCentral's 2021 Projection Expo Best of Show Awards, and Esquire's 2021 Gaming Awards.

About Optoma Technology, Inc.

Optoma combines cutting-edge technology and innovation to deliver remarkable visual display products designed to connect audiences with engaging video experiences. From the company's ProScene projectors and Creative Touch interactive flat panel displays, to LED displays, Optoma's suite of products can meet the demands of nearly any professional environment, including conference rooms and classrooms, digital signage, corporate, houses of worship, retail, simulation environments and control rooms. Optoma Technology is the U.S. headquarters for The Optoma Group, with continental headquarters also in Europe and Asia .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/optoma-debuts-short-throw-low-latency-4k-uhd-home-entertainment-and-gaming-projector-301630099.html

SOURCE Optoma Technology

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

