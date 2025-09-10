Options Prospectus

Options Prospectus

Adavale Resources (ADD:AU) has announced Options Prospectus

Download the PDF here.

adavale resourcesadd:auasx:addbase metals investingprecious metals investing
ADD:AU
Adavale Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Adavale Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Adavale Resources

Adavale Resources


Keep reading...Show less

Unlocking gold and copper in a Tier-1 mining jurisdiction, alongside a portfolio of uranium and nickel projects well positioned for the future.

Shallow High-Grade Gold Intercepts Confirm Growth Upside

Shallow High-Grade Gold Intercepts Confirm Growth Upside

Adavale Resources (ADD:AU) has announced Shallow High-Grade Gold Intercepts Confirm Growth Upside

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Adavale Resources (ADD:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Download the PDF here.

Adavale Secures New Strategic Investor Group

Adavale Secures New Strategic Investor Group

Adavale Resources (ADD:AU) has announced Adavale Secures New Strategic Investor Group

Download the PDF here.

Successful $2.65M Placement to Accelerate Parkes Drilling

Successful $2.65M Placement to Accelerate Parkes Drilling

Adavale Resources (ADD:AU) has announced Successful $2.65M Placement to Accelerate Parkes Drilling

Download the PDF here.

Further prospect assessment at Parkes Project

Further prospect assessment at Parkes Project

Adavale Resources (ADD:AU) has announced Further prospect assessment at Parkes Project

Download the PDF here.

Apollo Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation

Apollo Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation

Apollo Silver Corp. (" Apollo " or the " Company ") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF0) announces that, further to its news release dated September 2, 2025, the Company will proceed with a consolidation (the " Consolidation ") of its issued and outstanding common shares (" Shares ") on the basis of five (5) pre-Consolidation Shares for every one (1) post-Consolidation Share.

The Company's name and trading symbol will remain unchanged following the Consolidation. The new CUSIP and ISIN for post-Consolidation Shares will be 03370A307 and CA03770A3073, respectively. The Consolidation will take effect on September 15, 2025.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
LaFleur Minerals Closes Fully Subscribed LIFE Offering and Announces Investor Relations Partnerships

LaFleur Minerals Closes Fully Subscribed LIFE Offering and Announces Investor Relations Partnerships

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company" or "Issuer") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated July 30, 2025, and August 29, 2025, the Company has completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units of the Company (the "LIFE Units") at a price of $0.48 per Unit under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (as defined herein) for gross proceeds of $2,880,000 (the "LIFE Offering"). The Company also intends to close its previously announced charity flow-through offering up to 3,750,000 charity flow-through units of the Company at a price of $0.69 per charity flow-through unit for gross proceeds of up to $2,587,500.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp Engages Rangefront Mining Services to Complete Ni 43-101 Technical Report on Elephant Project

Element79 Gold Corp Engages Rangefront Mining Services to Complete Ni 43-101 Technical Report on Elephant Project

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire September 10, 2025 Element79 Gold Corp (CSE: ELEM,OTC:ELMGF, OTC: ELMGF, FSE: 7YS0) ("Element79", the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Rangefront Mining Services of Elko, Nevada ("Rangefront") to complete a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") Technical Report on its 100%-owned Elephant Project, located within the highly productive Battle Mountain Trend in Nevada, USA.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heliostar Announces Graduation to Tier 1 Status on the TSX Venture Exchange

Heliostar Announces Graduation to Tier 1 Status on the TSX Venture Exchange

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR,OTC:HSTXF) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been approved for graduation from Tier 2 to Tier 1 issuer status on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") effective September 12, 2025.

The TSXV classifies issuers into different tiers based on various factors, including financial performance, stage of development, and available resources. Tier 1 is the TSXV's highest designation and is reserved for more advanced companies with significant financial resources. This upgrade signifies Heliostar's continued growth and its commitment to providing long-term value for its shareholders.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aurum hits 17m @ 9.38 g/t gold from 236m at Napie

Aurum hits 17m @ 9.38 g/t gold from 236m at Napie

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum hits 17m @ 9.38 g/t gold from 236m at Napie

Download the PDF here.

Maiden Drilling Commences at White Lion Prospect

Maiden Drilling Commences at White Lion Prospect

Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Maiden Drilling Commences at White Lion Prospect

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

Adavale Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Adavale Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Two Pools Project expands with new tenement applications

Battery Anode Material Refinery - Design & Location Update

Planet Based Foods Global Inc. Provides Update on Shareholder Meeting

Apollo Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Two Pools Project expands with new tenement applications

Battery Metals Investing

Battery Anode Material Refinery - Design & Location Update

Lithium Investing

CATL Mine Restart Pressures Australian Lithium Market

nickel investing

Trump’s Deep-Sea Mining Push Gains Momentum with Bahrain Backing

Gold Outlook: World Edition

Gold Investing

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Silver Investing

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

×