Optimum Ventures (TSXV:OPV, Frankfurt:41Q, OTC:OPVLF) focuses on its high-grade gold asset in the prolific Golden Triangle. The company’s flagship asset, the Harry property, is located between two large mineralized systems: sulphurets hydrothermal system (SHS) and premiere hydrothermal system. An experienced management team and board of directors lead Optimum Ventures toward bringing the asset to production.

The Harry property has surface samples with high-grade assays reaching upwards of 285.4 g/t gold and 1,949 g/t silver. An exploratory drill program at the property was recently completed by the company in 2022. Two notable drill holes produced up to 3.10 g/t gold, 690.1 g/t silver, and an additional 1,833 g/t silver equivalents.

The Harry Gold Property

Company Highlights

  • Optimum Ventures is an exploration and development mining company focusing on its high-grade gold asset within the famed Golden Triangle in British Columbia.
  • The Golden Triangle is globally recognized as one of the most prolific gold-producing regions in the world.
  • The company’s flagship Harry property is ideally located between two major mineralized systems and has already produced high-grade gold and silver assays, including up to 3.10 g/t gold, 690.1 g/t silver, and an additional 1,833 g/t silver equivalents.
  • Optimum Ventures has an option agreement with Teuton to acquire an 80 percent interest in the property and enter into a JV agreement.
  • An experienced management team led by Andy Bowering, who was instrumental in numerous discoveries including the Silver Coin deposit with Ascot Resources (TSX:AOT)

Optimum Ventures Commences Drill Program on the Harry Property in Northwest British Columbia

Optimum Ventures Commences Drill Program on the Harry Property in Northwest British Columbia

Optimum Ventures Ltd. (" Optimum " or the " Company ") (TSXV: OPV), is pleased to announce the start of drilling at its Harry Project located within the Golden Triangle near Stewart, BC. The Harry Project is situated within a 200 kilometre ("km") long northwest trending corridor hosting numerous high-grade gold occurrences and discoveries. It is just 30 km southwest of the Eskay Creek Mine and strategically located between Ascot Resources Ltd.'s Premier Mine and Newcrest Mining's Brucejack Mine.

Sunbeam Drilling has commenced operations utilizing a B-15 drill running NQ core and a JK Smit helicopter portable drill using BTW core. This season's program is planned to test several new zones discovered earlier this year during prospecting, mapping and, in some instances, Shaw shallow surface drilling. Priority is being given to the Swann, BR, Ursula, Ursula South, Saw Cut, and GS zones, where to date over 1000 surface talus fines, chip samples, grab samples, saw cut samples and Shaw drill core has been sent for assay. Some early results were released by the Company on September 22, 2022, indicating gold and silver values occur in every zone. Additional assay results will be released as available.

Organic Growth Powers Robust Production Profile for Barrick

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) Barrick's industry-leading portfolio of gold and copper assets is projected to show strong growth over the next five and 10 years, president and chief executive Mark Bristow told an investor meeting here today .

a variety of gold bars on a black table

Marketing Gold: WGC Using Fresh Ideas to Reach New Investors

The popularity of digital assets has reached a fever pitch in the last two years, attracting curious investors.

But in the background, gold, the original store of wealth, has launched a PR campaign of its own. The World Gold Council (WGC) has committed itself to educating the next generation of investors on the benefits of holding the yellow metal.

Using a contemporary advertising strategy featuring the fictional Auburn family, short explanatory commercials about gold investment have flooded the airwaves, an initiative that David Taite, CEO of the WGC, is proud of.

Aben Resources Receives 5 Year Area-Based Exploration Permit for the Slocan Graphite Property in Southeastern BC

Aben Resources Receives 5 Year Area-Based Exploration Permit for the Slocan Graphite Property in Southeastern BC

Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ABN ) (OTC QB : ABNAF ) (Frankfurt: E2L2 ) ("Aben" or "the Company") announces that the British Columbia Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation has issued the Company a Multi-Year Area-Based mineral exploration permit which will allow Aben to conduct mineral exploration on the Slocan Graphite Property. The permit will be in force for five (5) years with a provisional expiry date of November 15, 2027. The permit provides Aben with the ability to conduct surface trenching and exploration drilling.

Jim Pettit, President of Aben Resources, stated "Receiving our 5 year exploration permit for the Slocan Graphite property is a very positive step for Aben. Following on our first comprehensive field exploration of the Property this past summer we can now focus on drill-testing the previously undrilled Tedesco Conductor. We look forward to developing the significant potential for economic graphite mineralization on the Slocan property while we forge a mutually-beneficial, respectful and positive relationship with the local First Nations".

declining stock charts over world map

Are We in a Recession? (Updated 2022)

"Never miss out on an opportunity like a recession" — Jack Welch, former chairman and CEO of General Electric (NYSE:GE).

In an effort to combat runaway inflation, the US Federal Reserve, along with other central banks around the world, has begun hiking interest rates — and if Chair Jerome Powell has his way, these increases are set to continue. But as most economists will tell you, central banks don’t have the best track record for curbing inflation without summoning a recession.

“Since the post-war era, the vast majority of federal tightening cycles do end up in a recession. So this has to be the base case this time,” said Chris Wood, head of equity strategy at Jefferies Hong Kong, during his keynote presentation at the recent Gold Forum Americas. Wood expects a recession to materialize in the US by mid-2023.

Gold Investing

Firefox Gold Closes Second and Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

FireFox Gold Corp. ("FireFox" or the "Company") announces, effective November 15, 2022 that, subject to regulatory acceptance, it has completed the second and final tranche of the non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") announced on September 21, 2022.

FireFox has raised gross proceeds of $506,000 by issuing 5,060,000 units of the Company at a purchase price of $0.10 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share of the Company and one-half common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant being exercisable to acquire one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.18 per share for a term of two years from the date of issuance. The Shares issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

Breaker Resources NL

Breaker Completes Manna Divestment

Breaker Resources NL (ASX: BRB; the Company or Breaker) is pleased to advise that it has now completed the divestment of its remaining stake in the Manna Lithium joint venture including the transfer of ownership of the two surrounding Exploration licences to Global Lithium Resources Limited (ASX:GL1).

