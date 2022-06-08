Life Science News Investing News

Optimi Health Corp. ( CSE: OPTI ) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) ("Optimi" or the "Company"), a homegrown, Canadian company producing natural, scalable, and accessible mushroom formulations for transformational human experiences, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an exploratory supply agreement with ATMA Journey Centers ("ATMA"), a privately held facilitator of psilocybin-assisted therapy and practitioner training services for palliative care and mental health conditions based in Calgary, Alberta.

The Company has finalized an agreement which will supply psilocybin products to ATMA for future therapist initiatives and supply requirements.

"Few organizations have made as significant a contribution in recent years to the evolving regulatory conversation around psilocybin-assisted therapy as ATMA Journey Centers," said Bill Ciprick, CEO of Optimi Health. "Optimi is deeply gratified to be able to provide them with this test supply of natural psilocybin in order to facilitate research that may lead to better mental health services for healthcare workers while testing the potential to expand the scale of available psilocybin therapies."

Optimi Health is looking forward to opportunities presented by this partnership with ATMA to advance the knowledge base of trained psychedelic therapists by providing learning experiences and real-world data derived from the direct administration of a natural psilocybin product.

Further, the Company views this and other early-phase trials and supply agreements as an opportunity to refine approaches and improve efficiencies around the commercial distribution and clinical applications of psilocybin in anticipation of more robust demand as clinical research improves regulatory outcomes for psychedelic medicine.

"The ability to conduct both experiential training for authorized therapists and the clinical trials that will allow us to provide these treatments to patients in need is dependent on a safe and consistent supply of high-grade psilocybin," said David Harder, Co-CEO of ATMA Journey Centers. "This agreement is an important step toward ATMA's goal of building a complete research and training infrastructure that will streamline further growth in these directions."

Authorized parties interested in purchasing Optimi psilocybin and functional mushroom products are invited to contact sales@optimihealth.ca where a member of the sales team will respond within 24 hours.

ABOUT OPTIMI (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN)

Optimi Health Corp. is a homegrown, Canadian success story producing and supplying natural, EU-GMP grade psilocybin and functional mushrooms that focus on the health and wellness markets. Built with the purpose of producing scalable, natural mushroom formulations for transformational human experiences, the Company's goal is to be the number one trusted, compassionate supplier of safe, natural EU-GMP psilocybin throughout the world. With a vertically integrated approach, Optimi is engaged in the cultivation, extracting, processing and distribution of high quality functional and psychedelic mushroom products at its two facilities comprising a total of 20,000 square feet in Princeton, British Columbia.

ABOUT ATMA JOURNEY CENTERS

ATMA is pioneering a therapist-centered and therapist-driven business model for the psychedelic industry, by building the largest online community platform for psychedelic practitioners. Education, training, and business support services will all be accessible on one user friendly technology platform. ATMA's philosophy of inclusivity will encourage more participation from healthcare professionals, which will in turn yield more data and experiences. Overall, this will lead to increased effectiveness and accessibility of psychedelic-assisted therapy. Beginning with a clear focus on psilocybin-assisted therapy, ATMA will be able to expand to other psychedelics as the regulatory environment also expands. ATMA provides a clear, guided path for healthcare professionals and clinics to build psychedelic-assisted therapies into their current practices.

FOR INTERVIEW REQUESTS OR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Michael Kydd
Investor Relations
Email: investors@optimihealth.ca
Phone: +1 (902) 880 6121
Web: https://optimihealth.ca


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Optimi Health CSE:OPTI Life Science Investing
OPTI:CC
Optimi Health

Optimi Health


Keep reading... Show less
Optimi Health Enters Into Psilocybin Supply Agreement With Filament Health

Optimi Health Enters Into Psilocybin Supply Agreement With Filament Health

Optimi Health Corp. ( CSE: OPTI ) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) ("Optimi" or the "Company"), a homegrown, Canadian company producing natural, scalable, and accessible mushroom formulations for transformational human experiences, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a supply agreement with Filament Health ("Filament") (OTCQB:FLHLF) (NEO:FH) (FSE:7QS), a clinical-stage natural psychedelic drug development company.

Optimi has been engaged by Filament to supply psilocybin mushrooms cultivated in Optimi's recently inaugurated 20,000 square foot EU-GMP Princeton, British Columbia facility in the form of whole, dried mushroom fruiting bodies for potential drug development, testing, and analysis by Filament's research team.

Keep reading... Show less
Optimi Health Signs Psilocybin Supply Agreement With Halucenex Life Sciences Inc.

Optimi Health Signs Psilocybin Supply Agreement With Halucenex Life Sciences Inc.

Optimi Health Corp. ( CSE: OPTI ) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) ("Optimi" or the "Company"), a homegrown, Canadian company producing natural, scalable, and accessible mushroom formulations for transformational human experiences, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a supply agreement with Halucenex Life Sciences Inc. ("Halucenex"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Creso Pharma of Australia (ASX: CPH). Halucenex is based in Windsor, Nova Scotia and is a life sciences company focused on researching novel psychedelic compounds, developing and licensing psychedelic compounds for the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical markets, and conducting clinical trials on the medical benefits of psychedelic medicine.

Additionally, Optimi wishes to confirm that the supply agreement pertains to the entirety of the Company's recently harvested first batch of psilocybe cubensis mushrooms at its Princeton, British Columbia facility. The mushrooms will be supplied to Halucenex in the form of whole, dried mushroom fruiting bodies.

Keep reading... Show less
Optimi Health

Open For Business: Optimi Completes First Grow of Psilocybin Mushrooms and Introduces Head of Cultivation

Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) ("Optimi" or the "Company"), a homegrown, Canadian company producing natural, scalable, and accessible mushroom formulations for transformational human experiences, is pleased to announce an historical milestone in the Company's road to commercialization with the successful completion of its first batch of psilocybin cubensis and functional mushrooms.

With the vast availability of Optimi's newly acquired genetics and recent amendment to its Health Canada's Dealer's Licence, Optimi is positioned to lead the industry in the scalable cultivation of mushrooms and is ready to deliver on the Company's promise of building a future where natural psychedelic alternatives aid a wide variety of mental health conditions.

Keep reading... Show less
Optimi Health

U.K. Member of Parliament Crispin Blunt To Inaugurate Psilocybin Cultivation Facility At Optimi Health Grand Opening

Optimi Health Corp. ( CSE: OPTI ) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) ("Optimi" or the "Company"), a homegrown, Canadian company producing natural, scalable, and accessible mushroom formulations for transformational human experiences, is pleased to announce that Crispin Blunt, Member for Reigate for the Conservative Party of the United Kingdom, will be appearing as a keynote speaker at the Grand Opening of the Company's 20,000 square foot psilocybin cultivation facility in Princeton, British Columbia.

As Chair of the Conservative Drug Policy Reform Group, Blunt has been a vocal advocate for the rescheduling of psilocybin under current United Kingdom drug laws, with particular emphasis on the treatment of mental health conditions such as depression and cluster headaches.

Keep reading... Show less
Optimi Health

Optimi Health Acquires Extensive Catalog of Psychedelic and Functional Mushroom Genetics

Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) ("Optimi" or the "Company"), a homegrown, Canadian company producing natural, scalable, and accessible mushroom formulations for transformational human experiences, is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of a diverse catalog of psilocybin and functional mushroom strains intended for cultivation in its 20,000 square foot, EU-GMP compliant facility in Princeton, British Columbia.

The Company's acquisition includes 24 psychedelic and nine functional strains, giving it one of the largest genetic banks in the sector. Formulated psychedelic strains will be made available to licensed researchers, Canada's Special Access Program (SAP), as well as being utilized for on-site research in Optimi's recently expanded analytical laboratory, while the functional strains will be optimized for the Company's growing whole body, natural supplement brand, Optimi Life .

Keep reading... Show less
Albert Labs

Albert Labs Appoints Principal Investigator for Real World Evidence Study for KRN-101

Albert Labs Appoints Dr Sara Tai as Principal Investigator for upcoming RWE Study on KRN-101

Albert Labs International Corp. ( Albert Labs (CSE: ABRT) (FSE: VB50), the "Company"), an R&D company developing mental health therapeutic medicines, is pleased to announce Dr. Sara Tai Senior Lecturer in Clinical Psychology from Manchester University, as Principal Investigator for its upcoming trial. The trial will evaluate the safety and efficacy of KRN-101, a psilocybin-based medicine, for the treatment of cancer-related distress, an indication thought to affect some 15 million patients in Europe and North America .

Keep reading... Show less
two open palms hold a sphere representing the earth with water in the background

Sustainable Packaging: Increasing Demand for Natural Solutions

We only have one planet — and until recently we've done a poor job taking care of it.

The packaging industry is one of the sectors in which this is most evident. With a projected market size of US$1.13 trillion by 2030, it also represents one of the most significant sources of pollution in the world. Globally, we produce roughly 380 million tons of plastic per year. Single-use items such as grocery bags, bottles and packaging represent around 50 percent of that number.

To put this into context, the plastic waste produced by soft drink companies could cover 83 football fields a day, and the pollution footprint of packaging is at least as bad.

Keep reading... Show less
Billy Goat Brands CEO Tony Harris

Billy Goat Brands CEO Tony Harris: Venture Capital Supporting Sustainability

Billy Goat Brands CEO Tony Harris: Venture Capital Supporting Sustainability youtu.be

Keep reading... Show less
Albert Labs

Albert Labs Granted Health Canada Licence

Albert Labs has been issued a Health Canada License enabling the possession, production, and delivery of psilocybin and other psychoactive controlled substances

Albert Labs International Corp. (CSE: ABRT) (FSE: VB50) (the "Company"), a research and drug development company using advanced culture technology to create pharmaceutical-quality medicines for mental health treatments, is pleased to report it has been granted a Health Canada License dated 05-05-2022 for its research and production facility in Burnaby, Canada . This approval permits the legal possession, production, assembly, sale, and delivery of psilocybin and other psychoactive controlled substances within the confines of the regulations governing controlled substances.

Keep reading... Show less
Universal Ibogaine Co-Founder Dr Alberto Sola to Present at upcoming Research to Reality Conference

Universal Ibogaine Co-Founder Dr Alberto Sola to Present at upcoming Research to Reality Conference

Universal Ibogaine Inc. (TSXV: IBO) (OTCQB: IBOGF) (FSE: JC4) (" UI " or the " Company ") a life sciences company with a mission to transform addiction treatment through the use of medicalized ibogaine and a global licensing model is pleased to announce that UI Co-Founder Dr Alberto Sola will present at the May 27 to 29 event: From Research to Reality: Global Summit on Psychedelic Assisted Therapies and Medicine which will be held in Toronto, Canada from May 27 to 29, 2022 .

Keep reading... Show less
Albert Labs

Albert Labs' Pre-Clinical Analytical and Toxicological Research Supports Company's Forthcoming Studies

World-renowned scientists from the University of CESPU Health Sciences Department, Portugal are working in partnership with Albert Labs' expert team to conduct safety and toxicology studies, in preparation for KRN-101's use in Real World Evidence studies.

Albert Labs International Corp. (CSE: ABRT) (FSE: VB50) (the "Company"), a research and drug development company using advanced culture technology to create pharmaceutical quality medicines, based on the mycelia of Psilocybe, today released further details of their ongoing preclinical studies. These are currently being conducted at the University of Health Sciences, CESPU, Portugal . The partnership established between Albert Labs and CESPU, provides Albert Labs with preclinical drug assessment capabilities, both in vivo and in vitro. The current work programme provides essential data on Albert Labs' mycelium-based pharmaceutical products in support of clinical trials due to start later this year. The clinical programme will investigate the potential to treat cancer-related distress, an indication thought to affect approximately 15 million patients worldwide.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×