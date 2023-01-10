South Star Battery Metals Announces Closing of a Non-Brokered Private Placement

Artificial Intelligence Investing News

OpenText to Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on Thursday, February 2, 2023

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), announced today that financial results for its second quarter fiscal year 2023 will be released on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET .

OpenText logo (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation)

Teleconference Call

Mark J. Barrenechea , OpenText CEO & CTO, and Madhu Ranganathan , OpenText EVP, CFO will host a conference call on February 2, 2023 , at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the company's financial results.

Date:

Thursday, February 2, 2023

Time:

5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT

Length:

60 minutes

Dial-in:

1-800-319-4610 (toll-free)
+1-604-638-5340 (international)

Investors should dial in approximately 10 minutes before the teleconference is scheduled to begin. A replay of the call will be available beginning February 2, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. ET through 11:59 p.m. on February 16, 2023 and can be accessed by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (toll-free) or +1-604-674-8052 (international) and using passcode 9718 followed by the number sign.

For more information or to listen to the call via webcast, please visit: https://investors.opentext.com/events-and-presentations .

OpenText to Ring Nasdaq Opening Bell

As previously announced, Mark J. Barrenechea , OpenText CEO & CTO, will join members of the Company's executive leadership team and Board of Directors to ring the Nasdaq opening bell on Friday, February 3, 2023 , from 9:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. ET . The event will be broadcast live from the National Arts Centre in Ottawa . A live stream of the Nasdaq Opening Bell will be available at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/36pterd6

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud-Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com .

Copyright ©2023 Open Text. OpenText is a trademark or registered trademark of Open Text. The list of trademarks is not exhaustive of other trademarks. Registered trademarks, product names, company names, brands and service names mentioned herein are property of Open Text. All rights reserved. For more information, visit: https://www.opentext.com/who-we-are/copyright-information .

OTEX-F

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opentext-to-report-second-quarter-fiscal-year-2023-financial-results-on-thursday-february-2-2023-301718160.html

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Open TextOTEX:CAArtificial Intelligence Investing
OTEX:CA

OpenText On Track to Buy Micro Focus

OpenText Receives All Regulatory Approvals with Expected Closing on January 31, 2023

OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) announced jointly with Micro Focus International plc (LSE: MCRO) today that all regulatory conditions pertaining to the all-cash offer by OpenText, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Open Text UK Holding Limited (Bidco), to acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Micro Focus as announced on August 25, 2022 (the Acquisition), have now been satisfied. Subject to the Court sanctioning the Scheme, which is expected to occur on January 27, 2023 the Acquisition is expected to close on January 31, 2023 .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

OpenText to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell in Ottawa

Celebrating Canadian Innovation

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced that Mark J. Barrenechea OpenText CEO & CTO, will join members of the Company's executive leadership team and Board of Directors to ring the Nasdaq opening bell on February 3, 2023 from 9:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. ET .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SensOre

Sensore Develops Next Generation Geochemistry Tool For Exploration Targeting

Geoscience technology disruptor SensOre Ltd (SensOre or the Company) (ASX: S3N) is pleased to announce the launch of iChromite, a new suite of automated mineral chemistry assessment tools it has developed that can identify exploration targets more efficiently and accurately. The mineral chromite is extremely stable in highly weathered environments. It preserves its unique geochemical fingerprint over geological time and thus has great utility for reliable detection of potential mineralisation and fertility.

Keep reading...Show less

OpenText Adds Allstate Identity Protection to Webroot® Helps Protect People's Digital Lives

New partnership aims to keep consumers safe by protecting devices, identities, and privacy

OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), has partnered with Allstate Identity Protection (AIP) to offer identity protection services to Webroot customers to further protect consumers from evolving cyber threats by shielding their devices, identities and private information. Webroot protects computers, laptops, tablets, smartphones and other digital devices from threats like malware, ransomware, phishing and more. AIP safeguards personal information and the data people share online. The combined offering provides consumers with exceptional multi-layer protection for their digital life.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

OpenText Completes Notes Offering and Term Loan Amendment as part of Micro Focus Acquisition Financing

OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) announced today that, in connection with its proposed acquisition (the "Acquisition") of Micro Focus International plc ("Micro Focus"), Open Text Corporation (the "Company" or "OpenText") has closed its offering (the "Notes Offering") of US$1 billion principal amount of 6.90% senior secured fixed rate notes due 2027 (the "Notes") and executed an amendment to its first lien term loan facility due 2029 (the "Term Loan"). As a result, the entire previously announced US$4.585 billion aggregate debt financing package for the Acquisition is now finalized, and, as such, all commitments under the bridge loan agreement related to the Acquisition have been correspondingly terminated undrawn.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
virtual human 3dillustration

5 Artificial Intelligence ETFs (Updated 2022)

It might be surprising, but the phrase "artificial intelligence" has been around for over half a century — since 1955, in fact. It was intended to describe a new computer science subdiscipline. But what exactly is artificial intelligence?

In simple terms, artificial intelligence, or AI, means "simulated intelligence in machines." In other words, machines with AI are capable of thinking like people and mimicking their actions. The ideal characteristic of AI is the ability to rationalize.

Of course, that is a very broad definition of AI technology. There are actually at least 14 different applications of AI, which seems to prove that this market isn't going away anytime soon.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Retention License 00007 Renewal Approved For Makuutu Western Zone

Updated DFS NPV Showing An Extremely Robust US$1.5B For Wolfsberg Lithium Project

Renforth Presenting to Emerging Growth Conference at 10:50am EST Wednesday January 11, 2023

Related News

NEW! Download Our FREE 2023 Zinc Outlook Report [Updated Jan. 10]

Battery Metals Investing

Coloured Ties Capital Provides Lithium Portfolio Update and Substantial Issuer Bid Tender Deadline Update

Battery Metals Investing

Infinity Stone Intersects Gold Mineralization at Rockstone Project

Battery Metals Investing

ION Energy to Present at Future Minerals Forum in Saudi Arabia

Energy Investing

Drilling Resumes at Forum's Wollaston Uranium Project

Energy Investing

CanAlaska Commences West McArthur Winter Drill Program

Base Metals Investing

Getchell Gold Corp. Intersects 3.4 g/t Au Over 44.6m and 3.4 g/t Au Over 31.4m at the North Fork Zone, Fondaway Canyon, NV

×