- Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), announced today that financial results for its second quarter fiscal year 2022 will be released on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET .

Teleconference Call

Mark J. Barrenechea , OpenText CEO & CTO, and Madhu Ranganathan , OpenText EVP, CFO will host a conference call on February 3, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the company's financial results.

Date:

Thursday, February 3, 2022

Time:

5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT

Length:

60 minutes

Dial-in:

1-800-319-4610 (toll-free)
+1-604-638-5340 (international)

Investors should dial in approximately 10 minutes before the teleconference is scheduled to begin. A replay of the call will be available beginning February 3, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. ET through 11:59 p.m. on February 17, 2022 and can be accessed by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (toll-free) or +1-604-674-8052 (international) and using passcode 8296 followed by the number sign.

For more information or to listen to the call via webcast, please visit: https://investors.opentext.com/events-and-presentations .

OpenText 2022 Investor Day
OpenText will host a virtual Investor Day on Tuesday, March 1 , 2022.  The virtual conference will include an annual strategic update with formal presentations by the OpenText executive team.  Further details will be provided closer to the event date.

About OpenText
OpenText , The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud-Editions. For more information about OpenText ( NASDAQ : OTEX , TSX : OTEX ) visit opentext.com .

Copyright ©2022 Open Text. OpenText is a trademark or registered trademark of Open Text. The list of trademarks is not exhaustive of other trademarks. Registered trademarks, product names, company names, brands and service names mentioned herein are property of Open Text. All rights reserved. For more information, visit: https://www.opentext.com/who-we-are/copyright-information .

OpenText Buys Zix Corporation

OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) today announced that it has completed the closing of the previously announced acquisition of Zix Corporation (NASDAQ: ZIXI) ("Zix"), a leader in SaaS-based email encryption, threat protection and compliance cloud solutions for Small and Medium-sized Businesses (SMBs).

SoLVBL Solutions Inc. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Under Ticker "SOLBF"

SoLVBL Solutions Inc. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Under Ticker "SOLBF"

SoLVBL Solutions Inc. (CSE: SOLV) (OTCQB: SOLBF) ("SoLVBL" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that after successfully completing the application process, the Company has received approval from OTC Markets Group Inc. for its common shares to begin trading on the OTCQB Market ("OTCQB") under the symbol "SOLBF". The Company's common shares will remain listed on the CSE in Canada under the ticker symbol "SOLV".

OTC Markets Group Inc.1, located in New York, N.Y., operates the world's largest electronic inter-dealer quotation system for broker dealers to trade over 10,000 securities. The OTCQB is a transparent trading platform that offers a cost-effective method for United States investors to access SoLVBL's securities. SoLVBL's quotation and trading on the OTCQB provides investors the opportunity to benefit from streamlined market standards which enhance the availability of information to the general public, enabling greater transparency. North American and international investors can find Real-Time level 2 quotes (denominated in US dollars) and market information for SoLVBL common shares at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/SOLBF/overview along with current company news.

OpenText Extends Tender Offer for Zix Corporation

In connection with the previously announced agreement to acquire Zix Corporation (NASDAQ: ZIXI) ("Zix"), OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX) (TSX: OTEX) announced today that it has extended the expiration of its tender offer for all outstanding shares of common stock of Zix at a price of U.S. $8.50 per share, through its subsidiary, Zeta Merger Sub Inc.  The tender offer is now scheduled to expire at one minute after 11:59 P.M., Eastern time on December 22, 2021 unless it is further extended. The tender offer was previously scheduled to expire at one minute after 11:59 P.M., Eastern time on December 20, 2021 .

The depositary for the tender offer has advised OpenText that as of the previous expiration time there were validly tendered and not withdrawn a total of approximately 33,967,027 shares of Zix common stock, including approximately 5,397,062 shares of Zix common stock tendered pursuant to a notice of guaranteed delivery. The tender offer is being extended to allow for those shares tendered pursuant to a notice of guaranteed delivery to be delivered, which can take up to two business days. Assuming no validly tendered shares of common stock are withdrawn, all shares of common stock subject to a notice of guaranteed delivery are delivered, and all shares of Zix Series A Preferred Stock are converted into Zix common stock and validly tendered pursuant to the Tender and Voting Agreement with Zephyr Holdco LLC, approximately 54,807,927 shares of Zix common stock would be tendered, representing approximately 70% of the shares outstanding (including shares of common stock issuable upon the conversion of Series A Preferred Stock) and the minimum tender condition would be satisfied.  All other conditions to the tender offer (other than such conditions which by their terms can only be satisfied on the expiration date) have been satisfied.  Accordingly, OpenText and Zix expect the transaction to close on Thursday, December 23, 2021 .

SoLVBL Solutions Inc. Receives DTC Eligibility

SoLVBL Solutions Inc. Receives DTC Eligibility

SoLVBL Solutions Inc. (CSE: SOLV) ("SoLVBL" or the "Company"), announces that its shares have received Depository Trust Company ("DTC") full-service eligibility in the United States. The Company's common shares traded on the OTC Pink Sheet in the United States.

The DTC will facilitate electronic settlement of transfers of its common shares in the United States. DTC settlement services provide a more efficient and lower cost settlement process for investors and brokers trading Canadian securities in the US. DTC eligibility enables shares of SoLVBL to be distributed, settled, and serviced through DTC's automated processes, thereby taking advantage of the efficiencies created in the electronic method of clearing securities and the resulting cost benefits that DTC provides through accelerated settlement processes.

SoLVBL Solutions Launches AGORACOM Platform for Online Marketing and Verified Discussion Forum for Clean Social Media Engagement

SoLVBL Solutions Launches AGORACOM Platform for Online Marketing and Verified Discussion Forum for Clean Social Media Engagement

SoLVBL Solutions Inc. (CSE: SOLV) ("SoLVBL" or the "Company"), a Canadian cybersecurity company, is pleased to announce the launch of a 12-month online marketing campaign through AGORACOM for the purposes of targeting new potential investors that would be specifically interested in the Company's business model, as well as engaging current shareholders. The Company is paying $0 in cash for the program due to AGORACOM's cashless and fully compliant shares for services program.

SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE THROUGH AGORACOM DIGITAL NETWORK

Legal Aid Western Australia Modernizes Work with OpenText

Government agency migrates 15 million legal documents to OpenText and enables access for 400 users

OpenText TM (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced Legal Aid Western Australia (WA) selected OpenText™ Extended ECM platform to improve client service delivery through better information management and enhanced collaboration.

