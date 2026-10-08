OpenText to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2027 Financial Results on Thursday, November 5, 2026

OpenText to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2027 Financial Results on Thursday, November 5, 2026

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), announced today that financial results for its first quarter fiscal year 2027 will be released before market open on Thursday, November 5, 2026.

OpenText logo (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation)

OpenText to Host Conference Call Webcast

The earnings call will be hosted on November 5, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. ET by OpenText Chief Executive Officer, Ayman Antoun, and OpenText Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, Steve Rai. The webcast will be accessible via the OpenText Investor Relations website.

Date:

Thursday, November 5, 2026

Time:

8:00 a.m. ET / 5:00 a.m. PT

Length:

60 minutes

Webcast:

Access on OpenText IR website

For more information, please visit: https://investors.opentext.com 

About OpenText

OpenText™ is a global leader in data management for enterprise AI, helping organizations protect, govern, and activate their data with confidence. Our technologies turn data into information with context to form the knowledge base for enterprise AI. Learn more at www.opentext.com.

Copyright © 2026 OpenText. All Rights Reserved. Trademarks owned by OpenText. One or more patents may cover this product(s). For more information, please visit https://www.opentext.com/patents.

OTEX-F

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opentext-to-report-first-quarter-fiscal-year-2027-financial-results-on-thursday-november-5-2026-302901719.html

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2026/08/c2820.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

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