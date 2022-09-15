Artificial Intelligence Investing News

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) confirmed today that each of the 11 nominee directors listed in its management proxy circular dated August 4, 2022 were re-elected by shareholders at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held virtually today. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors at the Meeting are set out below. Shareholders holding 225,160,163 common shares representing 83.45% of the outstanding common shares were present or represented by proxy at the Meeting.

On a vote by ballot, each of the following nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of OpenText to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of OpenText or until their successors are duly elected or appointed:


Votes For


Votes Against

P. Thomas Jenkins

205,740,805

92.46 %


16,782,767

7.54 %

Mark J. Barrenechea

217,866,429

97.91 %


4,657,143

2.09 %

Randy Fowlie

209,311,894

94.06 %


13,211,678

5.94 %

David Fraser

219,923,861

98.83 %


2,599,711

1.17 %

Gail E. Hamilton

199,811,958

89.79 %


22,711,614

10.21 %

Robert Hau

221,151,792

99.38 %


1,371,780

0.62 %

Ann M. Powell

208,892,602

93.87 %


13,630,970

6.13 %

Stephen J. Sadler

212,414,315

95.46 %


10,109,257

4.54 %

Michael Slaunwhite

189,163,269

85.01 %


33,360,303

14.99 %

Katharine B. Stevenson

212,102,679

95.32 %


10,420,893

4.68 %

Deborah Weinstein

186,142,603

83.65 %


36,380,969

16.35 %

The results of other matters considered at the Meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed on SEDAR ( https://www.sedar.com ) and Open Text's Form 8-K filed on EDGAR ( https://www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml ), each of which were filed on September 15, 2022 .

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com .

