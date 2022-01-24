Emerging Technology Investing News
OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) today announced certain strategic appointments and changes to its Executive Leadership Team.

  • Sandy Ono has been appointed as Chief Marketing Officer.  Ms. Ono joins OpenText from Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), where she most recently served as VP, Growth Marketing, helping to drive digital transformation, shape GTM strategy, and implement digital analytics efforts to advance customer acquisition and retention strategies. Prior to HPE, Ms. Ono held a variety of high impact roles in strategy consulting and business development including time with Deloitte and the Walt Disney Company. Sandy holds an MBA from the Wharton School of Business.

  • Michael Acedo has been promoted to Chief Legal Officer & Corporate Secretary.  Mr. Acedo joined OpenText in 2014 from the leading global law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, LLP where he practiced corporate and securities law, with a concentration on international capital markets and M&A transactions. Michael has been featured in business law publications as a leading practitioner, including being recognized by Lexpert as a Rising Star, Leading Lawyer Under 40 .  At OpenText, he most recently served as the Vice President, General Counsel – Corp. & Corporate Secretary.

  • Doug Parker has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Corporate Development.  Mr. Parker has over a decade of experience with OpenText in a variety of roles and also served as President & CEO of Quarterhill Inc., focused on the acquisition, management and growth of companies in dedicated technology areas.

  • Gordon A. Davies, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Development has decided to retire effective September 2022.  Until such time, Mr. Davies will act as Special Advisor to the Chief Executive Officer.

"It will be exciting to watch the achievements from our executive team in the coming years, as we remain laser focused on our value creation approach of total growth, profitability, and capital returns," added Mr. Barrenechea. "I am deeply grateful for Gordon Davies's 13 years of leadership and many achievements at OpenText and wish him the best in his retirement."

For full biographical information on Sandy Ono, Michael Acedo , Doug Parker and Gordon Davies , as well as the entire OpenText Executive Leadership Team, please visit: https://www.opentext.com/who-we-are/executive-leadership-team .

The appointments and changes are effective immediately and each report to the Chief Executive Officer.

