OpenText AI Enables Smarter Organizations

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Is the World Running Out of Copper? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in AI?

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin? (Updated 2023)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Integrated Cyber Solutions Embarks on a New Journey with IPO Listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange

Greenlane Renewables Announces $35.3 Million System Supply Contract in Brazil

Canadian North Resources Inc. to Participate at Mines and Money @ IMARC in Sydney, Australia

Forum Receives Geochemical Results from Ned Uranium Target, Thelon Basin Uranium Project

Nano One Announces Closing of Sumitomo Metal Mining $16.9M Strategic Investment and Collaboration Agreement

Bold Ventures Receives Traxxin Exploration Permit - Provides Further Disclosure of Amendments to Farwell and Burchell Property Option Agreements and Agrees to Issue Shares for Services

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Greenlane Renewables

GRN:CA

Albemarle Corporation

ALB

Controlled Thermal Resources

More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated!)

How to Invest in AI (2023 Edition)

2023 Rare Earths Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 EV Outlook (Updated!)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla

OpenText AI Enables Smarter Organizations

Company introduces OpenText Aviator AI capabilities in Cloud Editions 23.4

OpenText ™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), the information company, today announced the latest release of its Cloud Editions (CE) 23.4, which includes OpenText Aviator artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities that carry through the company's innovation roadmap. For over a decade, OpenText has been helping organizations manage and secure large complex data sets from IoT and robotics, to natural language processing, to complex systems and generative AI. OpenText Aviator empowers organizations to swiftly act on their data, make sharp decisions and evolve with intelligent tools that learn over time. OpenText Aviator uplevels information automation so organizations can easily make the AI pivot and conquer today's and tomorrow's business challenges.

OpenText logo (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation)

"The AI revolution is creating an unprecedented platform shift – one that will transform all industries, all functions, and all roles," said Mark Barrenechea , CEO & CTO of OpenText. "OpenText has been developing AI capabilities for over a decade, and OpenText Aviators is an AI breakthrough for customers. OpenText Aviator will help customers massively increase productivity through new conversation interfaces leveraging Information Management data sets and language models."

The demand for and adoption of AI technologies continues to grow at record speed. According to IDC, global AI IT spending will surpass $308 billion by 2026. In response to this rapidly growing demand and market potential, OpenText introduced its opentext.ai vision and strategy for AI focused on helping organizations power and protect traditional operational and experience data while anticipating a new layer of learning data from generative AI and large language models (LLMS). Grounded in layering LLMs on top of private, secured data, opentext.ai allows for a full stack or modular approach to practical AI. Organizations can take advantage of LLM-based capabilities within applications, or they can utilize OpenText Cloud API Services to create the right sandbox to experiment with.

"From upstream and renewables to trading and transport to marketing and manufacturing, we keep goods and people moving. We span 160 markets, serve about 32 million people a day at 46,000 branded retail sites and work with more than 1 million business customers. We have been the No.1 global lubricants supplier for 16 consecutive years and offer our customers a strong portfolio of energy solutions they need today and tomorrow. AI is key to maintaining our performance in these areas whilst we play a key role in the energy transition and help our customers decarbonize their businesses in the journey to net zero," said Jonathan Cullender, Head of Integration at Shell. "We are excited to take the stage with OpenText in Las Vegas to explore the game-changing capabilities of AI within the energy sector and how OpenText solutions have been instrumental in improving our operational efficiency and security, ultimately leading to substantial cost savings."

"As generative AI moves on from the initial hype, the work to ensure a measurable return on investment begins," said Darryl Gray, Global Vice President of Software Partner Solutions at SAP. "SAP is committed to creating an enterprise AI ecosystem for the future that complements our world-class business applications suite and helps our customers unlock their full potential. We support the vision behind OpenText's opentext.ai strategy and are confident that OpenText's latest innovations will enable businesses of all sizes and industries to elevate their operations to unimaginable heights."

OpenText Aviator enables AI orchestration and the creation of information flows across multiple clouds and knowledge bases allowing organizations to address multiple AI use cases for their enterprise without having to move their data. The latest Cloud Editions release includes:

OpenText Aviator for Business

  • OpenText IT Operations Aviator™ is a cutting-edge generative AI virtual agent for OpenText Service Management Automation X (SMAX). The latest integration combines LLMs with OpenText's data security expertise to enhance the user experience, facilitate intuitive self-service, provide faster issue resolution and gain efficiency, ultimately reducing service management costs and improve end-user customer experience.
  • OpenText DevOps Aviator™ revolutionizes software delivery with generative AI capabilities enabling organizations to deliver software at unparalleled velocity. This tool leverages AI to optimize software delivery with feature prediction, enhances test coverage with automatic test creation and authoring, and reduces points of risk that impact quality.
  • OpenText Content Aviator™ optimizes information retrieval in the workplace, making it more efficient and productive. The interactive chat interface and natural language queries enhances user productivity and streamlines content discovery.
  • OpenText Experience Aviator™ integrates Customer Communications Management (CCM) software with generative AI capabilities enabling marketing, communications and customer service support teams to produce well-formed and relevant material faster than ever, boosting development productivity.
  • OpenText Cybersecurity Aviator™ offers AI-enhanced rapid deployment capabilities and cloud-based efficiency to help organizations implement new threat detection models designed to protect users from diverse, sophisticated and evolving threats.
  • OpenText Business Network Aviator brings generative AI and large language models (LLMs) into the OpenText Business Network, placing the entire supply chain information flow into a single platform. By utilizing a comprehensive 360-degree perspective of end-to-end supply chain operations and an AI-powered conversational interface, businesses will gain access to information to respond quickly to dynamic and unpredictable market fluctuations and conditions.

OpenText Aviator for Technologists

  • OpenText Aviator Platform offers a suite of tools and connectors to administer enterprise-grade data warehouses, data lakes, analytics of structure and unstructured data, and visualization for intelligent decision-making.
  • OpenText Aviator Search introduces a new advanced capability to go from clicks to conversations with search that spans all data types across multiple repositories to build any custom solution, portal, or experience for an enterprise.
  • OpenText Aviator IOT brings forward a collection of tools to better connect and protect millions of IoT endpoints to get real-time insights and visibility into assets location, condition, utilization, performance and health.
  • OpenText Aviator Thrust & Thrust Studio is a set of robust cloud API services and developer tools built over the last three years that can power secure information flows, fuel custom AI solutions, and fast-track new AI-embedded applications.
  • OpenText Aviator Lab is a partnership for experimentation with professional AI experts to help customers accelerate AI development through rapid prototyping, AI reference architectures in a secure sandbox environment.

Availability

As a part of the quarterly OpenText Cloud Editions releases, customers benefit from new AI capabilities every 90-days. For more information on availability or to join a beta program for future innovations, contact OpenText .

Additional Resources:

  • Read more about today's announcement in our Chief Product Officer's blog post.
  • Find more information about OpenText's AI strategy at Opentext.ai .
  • Watch the OpenText World 2023 Las Vegas keynotes and sessions here .

About OpenText
OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com

Connect with us:
OpenText CEO Mark Barrenechea's blog
Twitter | LinkedIn

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Further, readers should note that we may announce information using our website, press releases, securities law filings, public conference calls, webcasts and the social media channels identified on the Investors section of our website ( https://investors.opentext.com ). Such social media channels may include the Company's or our CEO's blog, Twitter account or LinkedIn account. The information posted through such channels may be material. Accordingly, readers should monitor such channels in addition to our other forms of communication.

Copyright © 2023 OpenText. All Rights Reserved. Trademarks owned by OpenText. One or more patents may cover this product(s). For more information, please visit https://www.opentext.com/patents.

OTEX-G

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opentext-ai-enables-smarter-organizations-301953540.html

SOURCE OpenText Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Open TextOTEX:CAArtificial Intelligence Investing
OTEX:CA
The Conversation (0)
Integrated Cyber Solutions CEO Alan Guibord

Cybersecurity for SMBs an Untapped Market with Billion-dollar Potential, Integrated Cyber CEO Says

When it comes to cybersecurity, small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) represent a largely underserved market, and innovative solutions that address SMBs’ unique challenges offer significant opportunities for investment, according to Integrated Cyber Solutions (CSE:ICS) CEO Alan Guibord.

“(The cybersecurity market for SMBs) is still in the infancy stages, but it's in the billions,” he said. “The reason that we chose the SMB market is because they don't have the capability or capacity to invest like the larger corporations do, but there's tens of thousands of them just in the US alone, and more in Canada and more around the world. And we feel that this market is really ripe for our kind of service where we can really bring them the capabilities that the large corporations have at a very affordable price.”

Integrated Cyber offers a suite of internet security solutions that are driven by artificial intelligence and designed to address the vulnerability challenges of SMBs. The company’s offerings include pen testing, vulnerability assessments, remediation, cyber training and managed detection and response, as well as managed services.

Keep reading...Show less

OpenText to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on Thursday, November 2, 2023

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), announced today that financial results for its first quarter fiscal year 2024 will be released on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET .

Teleconference Call
Mark J. Barrenechea , OpenText CEO & CTO and Madhu Ranganathan , OpenText EVP, CFO will host a conference call on November 2, 2023 , at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the company's financial results. Also joining the call will be Paul Duggan , OpenText EVP, Chief Customer Officer.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

OpenText Introduces New Unified Global Partner Network

New programs offer greater breadth of solutions, training and service availability

OpenText ™ (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX), the information company, today announced its new unified OpenText Partner Network. The OpenText Partner Network unifies OpenText's and recently acquired Micro Focus' partner ecosystems to offer cohesive support and greater opportunities to the entire network consisting of more than 30,000 partners. Now, aligned under a standardized program framework, partners will have access to OpenText's depth of expertise and breadth in information management that will equip them with best-in-class solutions to deliver exceptional value to enterprise customers.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

OpenText Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) confirmed today that each of the 11 nominee directors listed in its management proxy circular dated August 3, 2023 were re-elected by shareholders at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held virtually today. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors at the Meeting are set out below. Shareholders holding 221,014,024 common shares representing 81.50% of the outstanding common shares were present or represented by proxy at the Meeting.

OpenText logo (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation)

On a vote by ballot, each of the following nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of OpenText to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of OpenText or until their successors are duly elected or appointed:


Votes For


Votes Against

P. Thomas Jenkins

195,700,281

89.58 %


22,773,559

10.42 %

Mark J. Barrenechea

211,517,039

96.82 %


6,956,801

3.18 %

Randy Fowlie

191,898,709

87.84 %


26,575,130

12.16 %

David Fraser

193,710,683

88.67 %


24,763,157

11.33 %

Gail E. Hamilton

150,658,728

68.96 %


67,813,324

31.04 %

Robert Hau

217,045,162

99.35 %


1,428,678

0.65 %

Ann M. Powell

146,732,480

67.16 %


71,739,571

32.84 %

Stephen J. Sadler

204,429,679

93.57 %


14,044,161

6.43 %

Michael Slaunwhite

141,210,211

64.64 %


77,261,838

35.36 %

Katharine B. Stevenson

208,988,629

95.66 %


9,485,213

4.34 %

Deborah Weinstein

144,392,728

66.09 %


74,079,323

33.91 %

The results of other matters considered at the Meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed on SEDAR ( https://www.sedar.com ) and Open Text's Form 8-K filed on EDGAR ( https://www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml ), each of which were filed on September 14, 2023 .

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com.

OTEX - F

Copyright ©2023 Open Text. OpenText is a trademark or registered trademark of Open Text. The list of trademarks is not exhaustive of other trademarks. Registered trademarks, product names, company names, brands and service names mentioned herein are property of Open Text. All rights reserved. For more information, visit: http://www.opentext.com/who-we-are/copyright-information .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opentext-announces-voting-results-for-election-of-directors-301928448.html

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

OpenText Set to Unlock the Power of AI at OpenText World 2023

Company welcomes Google Cloud and Deloitte as Innovator-level sponsors

OpenText ™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), the information company, today announced its full roster of interactive workshops and business solution focus areas at this year's highly anticipated leading information management conference, OpenText World 2023, taking place at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas on October 11-12, 2023 . OpenText World will also showcase an array of integrations and co-innovated solutions with sponsoring partners including Google Cloud and Deloitte, among others. Together with its ecosystem partners, OpenText is driving digital and AI-led innovations specific to high tech, financial services, insurance, utilities, healthcare, and more that will be showcased in Las Vegas .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

OpenText World 2023 Las Vegas Gathers Industry Luminaries to Explore the Impacts of AI and Information Management

OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX ), (TSX: OTEX), the information company, today announced programming highlights for the leading information management conference, OpenText World 2023 in-person at the Venetian Hotel Resort, Las Vegas from October 11-12 . This year's conference will bring together the brightest minds in information management and leading technology experts to explore AI and Information Management, and its potential and impacts on enterprise businesses tackle the challenges of the next generation.

OpenText logo (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation)

"Software automation is in the midst of a massive platform shift from cloud to AI. AI has the potential to transform work across all roles and all industries. The pace of change and value creation has never been this fast before. At OpenText World 2023, we are unveiling our initial solutions to bring the future of AI to our customers," said Mark J. Barrenechea , OpenText CEO & CTO. "This year's event will be one of the most enlightening experiences with industry luminaries exploring the applied value that AI can bring."

OpenText recently announced the launch of opentext.ai , the company's vision for AI. OpenText World 2023 will be the first opportunity for customers to experience how work can be reimagined with AI and to see how complex problems can be solved by applying Large Language Models (LLM). OpenText has long approached AI-led automation by helping customers effectively manage information and complex data from all events. With its world-class cybersecurity capabilities and foundational analytics & AI tools, OpenText is poised to help customers make the pivot towards the future of AI.

OpenText World 2023 will feature keynotes from OpenText leadership CEO & CTO Mark J. Barrenechea and Chief Product Officer Muhi Majzoub discussing the future of information management and unveiling the latest in AI-powered OpenText innovations.

Attendees will also hear from industry luminaries that will explore AI's impact in areas such as ethics, economics, sustainability and more:

  • Vivek Wadhwa : Academic and author of five best sellers, who will speak to the value of AI.
  • David Wallace-Wells : Deputy editor of New York Magazine and author of The Uninhabitable Earth, who will speak about climate and the impacts of AI.
  • Carol Rollie Flynn : President of the Foreign Policy Research Institute, who will speak about new cyber threats in the world with AI.
  • Elliott Harris : Former UN chief economist and assistant secretary-general for economic development, who will speak to societal implications of AI.
  • Lindsey Pollak : New York Times best-selling author and thought leader on shaping the future of talent, who will speak to tech talent of the future in the age of AI.
  • Dr. Joy Buolamwini: AI expert, activist, and founder of the Algorithmic Justice League, who will speak to the ethics of AI.

Registration is now open, and the full agenda for OpenText World 2023 is now live. Join us and discover your information advantage.

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com

Connect with us:

OpenText CEO Mark Barrenechea's blog

Twitter | LinkedIn

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Further, readers should note that we may announce information using our website, press releases, securities law filings, public conference calls, webcasts and the social media channels identified on the Investors section of our website ( https://investors.opentext.com ). Such social media channels may include the Company's or our CEO's blog, Twitter account or LinkedIn account. The information posted through such channels may be material. Accordingly, readers should monitor such channels in addition to our other forms of communication.

Copyright © 2023 OpenText. All Rights Reserved. Trademarks owned by OpenText. One or more patents may cover this product(s). For more information, please visit https://www.opentext.com/patents .

OTEX-G

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opentext-world-2023-las-vegas-gathers-industry-luminaries-to-explore-the-impacts-of-ai-and-information-management-301920801.html

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Lancaster Resources Expands U.S. Investor Reach with OTCQB Listing

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Emerging Camp-Scale Opportunity at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Aclara Announces the Discovery of a New Heavy Rare Earths Deposit Hosted in Ion-Adsorption Clays in Brazil

FREEGOLD CONTINUES TO EXTEND MINERALIZATION TO THE WEST WITH MULTIPLE HIGH GRADE INTERCEPTS

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Lancaster Resources Expands U.S. Investor Reach with OTCQB Listing

Base Metals Investing

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Emerging Camp-Scale Opportunity at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Critical Metals Investing

Aclara Announces the Discovery of a New Heavy Rare Earths Deposit Hosted in Ion-Adsorption Clays in Brazil

Gold Investing

FREEGOLD CONTINUES TO EXTEND MINERALIZATION TO THE WEST WITH MULTIPLE HIGH GRADE INTERCEPTS

Resource Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Lithium Investing

Prospectus

Resource Investing

East Laverton Project Soil Survey Defines Extensive New Rare Earth And Nickel Targets

×